MCA, Mumbai Teams Discuss Issues, Challenges Ahead Of 2024-25 Season

Mumbai's Musheer Khan receives his POTM from BCCI's Honorary Treasurer, Ashish Shelar, alongside MCA President, Amol Kale for his remarkable performance in the final match of Ranji Trophy 2024 against Vidarbha. (Photo: X|Mumbai Cricket Association)

Mumbai's Musheer Khan receives his POTM from BCCI's Honorary Treasurer, Ashish Shelar, alongside MCA President, Amol Kale for his remarkable performance in the final match of Ranji Trophy 2024 against Vidarbha. (Photo: X|Mumbai Cricket Association)