Cricket

Meghalaya Vs Jammu And Kashmir Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Round 4 Match

Check out how you can watch the Meghalaya Vs Jammu And Kashmir Ranji Trophy Round 4 match live

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Jammu and kashmir ranji trophy live streaming
Jammu and Kashmir's Yudhvir Singh Charak. Photo: X/YudhvirCharak
info_icon

Ranji Trophy reaches Shillong for the second time this season as Meghalaya host a confident Jammu and Kashmir side in the fourth match of both these teams in the tournament.(More Cricket News)

Meghalaya, one of the two promoted sides to this year's Ranji Trophy, are having a tough time in the Elite group. They were handed innings losses by Services and Tripura in their first two matches and then lost to Maharashtra by 10 wickets. Things are not looking bright for the Kishan Lyngdoh-led side but they would want to perform well so as to glean enough points to not return to the Plate group once again.

After a draw in which they took the first innings lead and a draw where the conceded lead in first innings, Jammu and Kashmir finally registered a victory in their last match. They defeated Services by an innings and 25 runs and are now placed second in Group A even above defending champions Mumbai. Against a weaker side in Meghalaya, the Paras Dogra-led side would want to register another innings win to boost their chances of making the quarter-final.

Ajinkya Rahane. - X/BCCI
Mumbai Vs Odisha Live Streaming, Ranji Trophy 2024-25: When And Where To Watch Shreyas Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane Play

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Check out how you can watch the Meghalaya Vs Jammu And Kashmir Ranji Trophy Round 4 match live.

Meghalaya Vs Jammu And Kashmir, Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Live Streaming

When is the Meghalaya Vs Jammu And Kashmir, Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match?

The Meghalaya Vs Jammu And Kashmir, Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match gets underway on Wednesday, November 6, from 9:30 AM.

Where is the Meghalaya Vs Jammu And Kashmir, Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match?

The Meghalaya Vs Jammu And Kashmir, Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match will be played at the Meghalaya Cricket Association Cricket Ground in Shillong.

Where to watch the Meghalaya Vs Jammu And Kashmir, Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match?

Selected matches of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 will be available on the JioCinema application and website. On TV, Sports18 Network channels will broadcast the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 season.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Meghalaya Vs Jammu And Kashmir Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Round 4 Match
  2. Australia Vs Pakistan Live Score, 1st ODI: Aussies Win Low-Scoring MCG Thriller By 2 Wickets, Take 1-0 Lead
  3. Karnataka Vs Bengal Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Group C Round 4 Match
  4. Mumbai Vs Odisha Live Streaming, Ranji Trophy 2024-25: When And Where To Watch Shreyas Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane Play
  5. Abu Dhabi T10's Eight Season Set To Kick-Off On November 21
Football News
  1. Dani Olmo Bags Brace In Barcelona's 3-1 Victory Over Espanyol, Extending League Lead - In Pics
  2. Premier League: Dominic Solanke Nets Brace As Tottenham Thump Aston Villa 4-1 - In Pics
  3. English Premier League: Chelsea Hold Manchester United To 1-1 Draw - In Pics
  4. DFB Pokal 2024-25 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch German Cup Round Three Matches On TV And Online
  5. Atletico Madrid Vs Las Palmas, La Liga: Simeone Lauds Son Giuliano's 'Growth' After Netting First League Goal
Tennis News
  1. Moselle Open: N Sriram Balaji And Guido Andreozzi Crash Out In First Round
  2. Paris Masters: Zverev Brushes Aside Humbert To Clinch His Seventh ATP 1000 Title - In Pics
  3. WTA Finals: Swiatek Battles From The Brink To Make Winning Start
  4. Paris Masters Final: Alexander Zverev Soars Past Ugo Humbert To Claim Crown
  5. Moselle Open: Injured Sumit Nagal Pulls Out Midway From Opener Against Corentin Moutet
Hockey News
  1. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Looking Forward To Thrilling Days Of Hockey, Says IND-W Captain Salima Tete
  2. Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: India Captain Amir Ali Happy With Bronze Medal After Semi-Final Exit
  3. 'Unmatched Skill, Unstoppable Goals': PM Narendra Modi Heaps Praise On Rani Rampal
  4. Hockey India League: Delhi SG Pipers Replace Forward Ruhr With Midfielder Toscani
  5. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Announces 18-Member Squad; Salima Tete Named As Captain

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Day In Pics: November 04, 2024
  2. SC Raps Delhi Govt, Police Commissioner On Violation Of Fire Cracker Ban On Diwali
  3. 'Gushpaithiya Bandhan,' PM Modi Calls Out JMM-led Coalition At A Rally In Jharkhand's Garhwa
  4. Rescue Operations Underway In Uttarakhand's Almora Following Bus Accident
  5. Bypoll Elections 2024: EC Postpones Polling For 14 Assembly Seats To November 20
Entertainment News
  1. Deepak Rauniyar’s Pooja, Sir Unravels Social Chasms Through A Police Procedural
  2. Celestina And Lawrence: Looking For Poetry In Desolation
  3. In US Politics, Films Step In Where Journalism Fails
  4. Don: 1978-Forever
  5. The Netherworld Of News In Nightcrawler
US News
  1. 'Shouldn't Have Left White House In 2020', Says Trump | Will He Accept Results If He Loses This Time?
  2. The Swing States That Could Seal The US Presidential Elections
  3. The Political Battleground That Is The American Courtroom
  4. The Rise And Rise Of Donald Trump
  5. Trump, Harris Carry Out Final Campaigns Amid Tight Race To The White House | Latest On US Elections
World News
  1. Spain Floods: Survivors Express Rage Against Govt Officials, King As They Visit Flood-Ravaged Valencia
  2. 'Hazardous' AQI Levels In Lahore Triggers Blame Game Between India, Pakistan
  3. Middle East Tensions: Israel Cancels 1967 UNRWA Agreement; Protestors Call For Urgent Ceasefire Deal
  4. Indonesia: 9 Dead After Series Of Volcanic Eruptions Burn Several Houses In Flores
  5. 'Shouldn't Have Left White House In 2020', Says Trump | Will He Accept Results If He Loses This Time?
Latest Stories
  1. Australia Vs Pakistan Live Score, 1st ODI: Aussies Win Low-Scoring MCG Thriller By 2 Wickets, Take 1-0 Lead
  2. Scorpio November 2024 Horoscope: Read Your Monthly Zodiac Forecast
  3. Chhath Puja 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat, And The Significance Of The 4-Days Of Festival
  4. Today's Horoscope For November 4, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  5. The Swing States That Could Seal The US Presidential Elections
  6. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Wriddhiman Saha Set To Retire From All Forms Of Cricket At End Of Season
  7. DFB Pokal 2024-25 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch German Cup Round Three Matches On TV And Online
  8. Canada: Khalistani Extremists Attack Devotees At Brampton Hindu Temple