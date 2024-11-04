Meghalaya Vs Jammu And Kashmir Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Round 4 Match

Ranji Trophy reaches Shillong for the second time this season as Meghalaya host a confident Jammu and Kashmir side in the fourth match of both these teams in the tournament.(More Cricket News)
Meghalaya, one of the two promoted sides to this year's Ranji Trophy, are having a tough time in the Elite group. They were handed innings losses by Services and Tripura in their first two matches and then lost to Maharashtra by 10 wickets. Things are not looking bright for the Kishan Lyngdoh-led side but they would want to perform well so as to glean enough points to not return to the Plate group once again.
After a draw in which they took the first innings lead and a draw where the conceded lead in first innings, Jammu and Kashmir finally registered a victory in their last match. They defeated Services by an innings and 25 runs and are now placed second in Group A even above defending champions Mumbai. Against a weaker side in Meghalaya, the Paras Dogra-led side would want to register another innings win to boost their chances of making the quarter-final.
When is the Meghalaya Vs Jammu And Kashmir, Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match?
The Meghalaya Vs Jammu And Kashmir, Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match gets underway on Wednesday, November 6, from 9:30 AM.
Where is the Meghalaya Vs Jammu And Kashmir, Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match?
The Meghalaya Vs Jammu And Kashmir, Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match will be played at the Meghalaya Cricket Association Cricket Ground in Shillong.
Where to watch the Meghalaya Vs Jammu And Kashmir, Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match?
Selected matches of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 will be available on the JioCinema application and website. On TV, Sports18 Network channels will broadcast the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 season.