Meghalaya Vs Jammu And Kashmir Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Round 4 Match

Meghalaya, one of the two promoted sides to this year's Ranji Trophy, are having a tough time in the Elite group. They were handed innings losses by Services and Tripura in their first two matches and then lost to Maharashtra by 10 wickets. Things are not looking bright for the Kishan Lyngdoh-led side but they would want to perform well so as to glean enough points to not return to the Plate group once again.