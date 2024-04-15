On the other hand, Qatar is struggling to achieve a win. They first suffered a defeat to Hong Kong by 26 runs and then to Nepal by 32 runs, marking a disappointing start to the season. However, the team managed to create excitement in both matches with Captain Muhammad Tanveer's exceptional knock of 63 off 33 balls and 46 off 21 balls, respectively. Mushawar Shah had a good bowling session, taking 5 wickets - 2 in the first match and 3 in the second. Unfortunately, this was not enough to rise to the challenge of the strong opponents.