After winning their previous match against Saudi Arabia in the ACC Mens T20I Premier Cup, team Malaysia is now gearing up to lock horns against Qatar who have not had a winning start yet on April 15, Monday at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 2), Al Amarat. (More Cricket News)
Malaysia is currently placed third in Group A, having won one of the two matches played so far. Skipper Virandeep Singh has been making headlines with his exceptional all-round performance, leading as the top run scorer with 72 runs and the top wicket-taker with 6 scalps. They lost the opening match at the hands of strong Nepal by five wickets but the team bounced back in the second game securing a 12-run victory over Saudi Arabia.
On the other hand, Qatar is struggling to achieve a win. They first suffered a defeat to Hong Kong by 26 runs and then to Nepal by 32 runs, marking a disappointing start to the season. However, the team managed to create excitement in both matches with Captain Muhammad Tanveer's exceptional knock of 63 off 33 balls and 46 off 21 balls, respectively. Mushawar Shah had a good bowling session, taking 5 wickets - 2 in the first match and 3 in the second. Unfortunately, this was not enough to rise to the challenge of the strong opponents.
When Malaysia Vs Qatar, ACC Mens T20I Premier Cup will be played?
The Malaysia Vs Qatar, ACC Mens T20I Premier Cup match will be played on April 15, Monday at 11:30 AM IST at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 2), Al Amarat.
Where to watch the Malaysia Vs Qatar, ACC Mens T20I Premier Cup cricket match In India?
Unfortunately, there will be no terrestrial telecast of the ACC Men's T20I Premier Cup 2024 in India.
Where to watch the Malaysia Vs Qatar, ACC Mens T20I Premier Cup cricket match In Nepal?
In Nepal, the match can be watched on Kantipur TV, Kantipur TV Max, Kantipur TV app.
Where to watch the Malaysia Vs Qatar, ACC Mens T20I Premier Cup cricket match online?
The ACC Men’s T20I Premier Cup 2024, Malaysia Vs Qatar cricket match can be streamed live on the FanCode app and website in India.
The ACC Men’s T20I Premier Cup 2024 can be also streamed live on ACC’s YouTube Channel (except for Nepal and India).
Squads:
: Muhammad Amir Azim, Virandeep Singh (c), Sharvin Muniandy, Syed Aziz Mubarak, Nazmus Sakib (wk), Ahmad Faiz, Ahmed Aqeel, Vijay Unni, Rizwan Haider, Pavandeep Singh, Muhammad Wafiq, Syazrul Idrus, Fitri Sham, Ainool Hafizs, Khizar Hayat, Wan Muhammad Azam, Zubaidi Zulkifle.
: Muhammad Tanveer (c), Kamran Khan, Adnan Mirza, Amir Farooq, Shahzaib Jamil (wk), Saqlain Arshad, Mohammad Ahnaff, M Ikramullah Khan, Gayan Munaweera, Musawar Shah, Himanshu Rathod, Rifayi Theruvath, Mohammed Irshad, Muhammad Jabir.