Ben Stokes labelled Gus Atkinson's debut England Test as "unbelievable", going on to call the retiring James Anderson "one of the GOATs" of English cricket. (Highlights | More Cricket News)
Stokes captained England to a comfortable triumph over the West Indies at Lord's on Friday, winning by an innings and 114 runs.
Anderson ended his glittering career in style, dismissing Joshua Da Silva (9) for his 704th and final wicket for England.
"A lot of people turned up to watch us but it was great to send Jimmy off the way he deserves," Stokes said.
"We weren't quite banking on it to finish on day three but it is an amazing crowd. He is one of the 'GOATs' of English cricket.
"We had Gus Atkinson on debut with a chance of getting a 10-fer and Jimmy in his last game.
"It would have been an amazing end for him to take the last wicket like his great mate Stuart Broad but the one positive is no-one will lose sleep over it as he is the one who dropped it, he only has himself to blame."
Meanwhile, Atkinson became just the 19th male player to take a 10-fer on his Test match debut, his figures of 12-106 are the fourth-best anyone has managed in their first match.
The Surrey fast bowler claimed the final wicket on Friday to cap off a memorable debut, drawing praise from Stokes.
"Unbelievable. The first time I saw him in person was against India at the World Cup. I had seen him on TV before but when you observe someone in person you get an understanding," Stokes added.
"He isn't just about out-and-out pace, he has the skill as well. His ceiling is so high. Jamie Smith as well, two players having excellent debuts."