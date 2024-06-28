Cricket

India Women Vs South Africa Women, One-Off Test Toss Update: IND-W Bat First At Chepauk - Check Playing XIs

India take on South Africa women in a one-off Test at Chepauk. India dismantled the Proteas Women in the ODI series with a 3-0 series drubbing and will be looking to take the Test honours as well

X/BCCIWomen
India women's skipper Harmanpreet Kaur. Photo: X/BCCIWomen
info_icon

India women's team captain Harmanpreet Kaur has won the toss and decided to bat first against South Africa women on Friday (June 28) in the one-off Test match that is being played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. ( (Streaming | More Cricket News)

Playing XIs:

India Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Shubha Satheesh, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Renuka Thakur Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

South Africa Women (Playing XI): Laura Wolvaardt (c), Anneke Bosch, Marizanne Kapp, Sune Luus, Delmi Tucker, Nadine de Klerk, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Annerie Dercksen, Nonkulueko Mlaba, Masabata Klaas, Tumi Sekhukhune

India women have a formidable home record in Tests as they are unbeaten in their last 16 Tests, dating back to 2006.

As for Laura Wolvaardt's side, they ended up on the losing side when they lost two Test matches against Australia in their last assignment away from home.

