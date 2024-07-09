Cricket

IND-W Vs RSA-W, 3rd T20I Live Updates: India Women Eye To Level The Series Against South Africa

India Women Vs South Africa Women, 3rd T20I Live Updates: The Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian women's cricket team is facing South Africa in the last T20I match of the bilateral series. India lost the first match by 12 runs and the second match was abandoned without any result. So, the Indian team has the last chance to save the series with a win in the final match of the series. Follow the live cricket scores and updates on the IND-W Vs RSA-W, 3rd T20I match, here

India Womens Smriti Mandhana plays a shot during the first T20 cricket match of a series between India Women and South Africa Women. PTI Photo
India Women's Smriti Mandhana plays a shot during the first T20 cricket match of a series between India Women and South Africa Women, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai. PTI Photo/R Senthilkumar
After the clean sweep of the three-match ODI series and winning the only Test by 10 wickets, the Indian women's team suffered a shocking defeat in the opening match of the T20I series. India fell 12 runs short of the target after chasing 190 runs. The second match was abandoned after one innings due to rain. Now, India are facing South Africa in the last match of almost a month-long multi-format series. Follow the live cricket scores and updates on the IND-W Vs RSA-W, 3rd T20I match, here. (Streaming | Cricket News)

IND-W Vs RSA-W, 3rd T20I - Full Squads

South Africa Women: Laura Wolvaardt(c), Tazmin Brits, Marizanne Kapp, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Anneke Bosch, Annerie Dercksen, Eliz-mari Marx, Sinalo Jafta(w), Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Mieke de Ridder, Tumi Sekhukhune, Masabata Klaas, Sune Luus

India Women: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Deepti Sharma, Uma Chetry (w), S Sajana, Pooja Vastrakar, Shreyanka Patil, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Dayalan Hemalatha, Renuka Thakur Singh, Richa Ghosh, Amanjot Kaur, Shabnam Md Shakil, Asha Sobhana

