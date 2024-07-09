IND-W Vs RSA-W, 3rd T20I Live Updates: India Women Eye To Level The Series Against South Africa

After the clean sweep of the three-match ODI series and winning the only Test by 10 wickets, the Indian women's team suffered a shocking defeat in the opening match of the T20I series. India fell 12 runs short of the target after chasing 190 runs. The second match was abandoned after one innings due to rain. Now, India are facing South Africa in the last match of almost a month-long multi-format series. Follow the live cricket scores and updates on the IND-W Vs RSA-W, 3rd T20I match, here. (Streaming | Cricket News)
IND-W Vs RSA-W, 3rd T20I - Full Squads
South Africa Women: Laura Wolvaardt(c), Tazmin Brits, Marizanne Kapp, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Anneke Bosch, Annerie Dercksen, Eliz-mari Marx, Sinalo Jafta(w), Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Mieke de Ridder, Tumi Sekhukhune, Masabata Klaas, Sune Luus
India Women: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Deepti Sharma, Uma Chetry (w), S Sajana, Pooja Vastrakar, Shreyanka Patil, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Dayalan Hemalatha, Renuka Thakur Singh, Richa Ghosh, Amanjot Kaur, Shabnam Md Shakil, Asha Sobhana