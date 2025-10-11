India Vs West Indies Live Streaming 2nd Test, Day 2: Check Delhi's Hourly Weather Forecast Today

India take on West Indies, Day 2 at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. India resume at 318/2, aiming to build a big first-innings total in the second and final Test
Day 1 recap: Yashasvi Jaiswal remained unbeaten on 173, Sai Sudharsan scored 87 on debut, and Shubman Gill 20*, as India dominated a slow, turning pitch
The West Indies tour of India enters its second and final Test, with Day 2 underway on Saturday, 11 October, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Find all the live streaming details for the IND vs WI Test here.
India wrapped up Day 1 in complete control at 318 for 2 after 90 overs, led by Yashasvi Jaiswal’s brilliant unbeaten 173 off 253 balls. The young opener showcased remarkable composure, pacing his innings perfectly to dominate the West Indies attack.
Debutant Sai Sudharsan proved a dependable partner, playing a fluent 87 before narrowly missing out on a maiden Test century. Their 193-run stand for the second wicket cemented India’s dominance, coming after KL Rahul’s promising 38 was ended by Jomel Warrican, who claimed both early wickets.
Shubman Gill (20*) held firm at the crease with Jaiswal as India closed out the day in total control. On a slow, low pitch offering occasional turn, the Indian batters made the most of the conditions, leaving the West Indies bowlers frustrated and setting the stage for a massive first-innings total on Day 2.
The India vs West Indies 2nd Test, Day 2 will be telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in India. It will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in the country.