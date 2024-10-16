India Vs New Zealand, First Test Day 1: Play Called Off Due To Relentless Rain In Bengaluru - Check Revised Timing

India's captain Rohit Sharma, center, walks to check the pitch after day one play of the first cricket test match between India and New Zealand was called off due to rains at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru, India, Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)

