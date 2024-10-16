India Vs New Zealand, First Test Day 1: Play Called Off Due To Relentless Rain In Bengaluru - Check Revised Timing

The first day of the opening Test between India and New Zealand was called off due to persistent rain in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (More Cricket News)
After several delays and inspections, the match was ultimately cancelled at 2:34 PM when heavy rain lashed the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Also, the scheduled toss at 9:00 AM IST did not take place as unrelenting rain began pouring over the city early in the morning.
The first layer of covers was removed at 1:50 PM and the match officials inspected the pitch at 2 PM but large damp areas on either side of the pitch was found, despite last-ditch efforts to prepare the ground with hessians.
All attempts to salvage play were in vain, as the constant intensities of rain throughout the morning had already taken their toll.
Nevertheless, fans showed a beautiful dedication, despite the rain, and flood threats in the Bengauru city.
Their efforts paid off a little when they spotted star batter Virat Kohli and opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, who participated in an indoor net session alongside assistant coach Abhishek Nayar.
The possibility of play on day two will also depend on the weather. However, revised timings for Thursday have been announced:
Revised Session Timings, Day 2:
Morning session: 9:15 - 11:30 AM
Afternoon session: 12:10 - 2:25 PM
Evening session: 2:45 - 4:45 PM
According to the current weather forecasts, there will be more rain on Thursday, at least until noon.
By the way, the opening Test match between the men in blue and the Blackcaps was already affected when their Tuesday training session was also canceled due to dark clouds and heavy rains.
On Day 2, the IND vs NZ Test match is scheduled to begin at 9:15 AM, and the toss is set for 8:45 AM.