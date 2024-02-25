India Vs England Test Series: Sunil Gavaskar Has Special Dharamsala Request

Sunil Gavaskar's co-commentator Ravi Shastri said it would be a perfect way for Ravichandran Ashwin to go to Dharamsala after helping India win the Ranchi Test. Photo: File

Sunil Gavaskar's co-commentator Ravi Shastri said it would be a perfect way for Ravichandran Ashwin to go to Dharamsala after helping India win the Ranchi Test. Photo: File