India Vs England, 4th Test Day 2: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett Fight Back As Hosts Trail By 133 Runs In Manchester

England openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett added 166 runs for the first wicket on Day 2 of the ongoing 4th Test match of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series. India made 358 runs in the first innings, and England managed to post 225/2 on the board before the stumps. They are still trailing by 133 runs in the match. Joe Root and Ollie Pope are unbeaten at the crease. Anshul Kamboj and Ravindra Jadeja took one wicket each. Before, It was Rishabh Pant's half-century which helped India post 358 runs on the board.

India's tour of England: IND vs ENG 4th Test day 2 photos from Manchester_Shardul Thakur
India vs England, 4th Test Day 2 | Photo: AP/Jon Super

India's Shardul Thakur plays a shot during the second day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England.

Indias tour of England: IND vs ENG 4th Test day 2 photos from Manchester_Jofra Archer
India vs England, 4th Test Day 2 | Photo: AP/Jon Super

England's Jofra Archer celebrates the dismissal of India's Ravindra Jadeja during the second day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England.

Indias tour of England: IND vs ENG 4th Test day 2 photos from Manchester_Ravindra Jadeja
India vs England, 4th Test Day 2 | Photo: AP/Jon Super

India's Ravindra Jadeja walks off the field after losing his wicket during the second day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England.

Indias tour of England: IND vs ENG 4th Test day 2 photos from Manchester_Jofra Archer
India vs England, 4th Test Day 2 | Photo: AP/Jon Super

England's Jofra Archer celebrates the dismissal of India's Ravindra Jadeja during the second day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England.

Indias tour of England: IND vs ENG 4th Test day 2 photos from Manchester_Ben Stokes
India vs England, 4th Test Day 2 | Photo: AP/Jon Super

England's captain Ben Stokes, center, and teammates waits for the third umpire's decision after the review for the wicket of India's Shardul Thakur during the second day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England.

Indias tour of England: IND vs ENG 4th Test day 2 photos from Manchester_Washington Sundar
India vs England, 4th Test Day 2 | Photo: AP/Jon Super

India's Washington Sundar plays a shot during the second day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England.

Indias tour of England: IND vs ENG 4th Test day 2 photos from Manchester_ Rishabh Pant
India vs England, 4th Test Day 2 | Photo: AP/Jon Super

India's Rishabh Pant comes down for the batting during the second day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England.

Indias tour of England: IND vs ENG 4th Test day 2 photos from Manchester_Washington Sundar
India vs England, 4th Test Day 2 | Photo: AP/Jon Super

India's Washington Sundar makes successfully into the crease during the second day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England.

Indias tour of England: IND vs ENG 4th Test day 2 photos from Manchester_Washington Sundar
India vs England, 4th Test Day 2 | Photo: AP/Jon Super

India's Washington Sundar during the second day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England.

Indias tour of England: IND vs ENG 4th Test day 2 photos from Manchester_ Rishabh Pant
India vs England, 4th Test Day 2 | Photo: AP/Jon Super

India's Rishabh Pant plays a shot during the second day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England.

ENG vs IND 4th Test-Day 2
IND vs ENG 4th Test-Day 2 | Photo: PTI/R SenthilKumar

India's Rishabh Pant celebrates his half century with Jasprit Bumrah on day two of the fourth test cricket match between India and England, at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground, in Manchester.

IND vs ENG 4th Test-Day 2
ENG vs IND 4th Test-Day 2 | Photo: AP/Jon Super

England's Ben Duckett plays a shot during the second day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England.

India vs England 4th Test-Day 2
England vs India 4th Test-Day 2 | Photo: AP/Jon Super

England's Zak Crawley plays a shot during the second day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England.

England vs India 4th Test-Day 2
India vs England 4th Test-Day 2 | Photo: AP/Jon Super

Fans reacts while watching the fourth cricket test match between England and India at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England.

ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test-Day 2
IND vs ENG 2025 4th Test-Day 2 | Photo: AP/Jon Super

India's Mohammed Siraj, right, call for third umpire's review for the wicket of England's Zak Crawley, center, during the second day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England.

IND vs ENG 2025 4th Test-Day 2
ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test-Day 2 | Photo: AP/Jon Super

England's Ben Duckett celebrates after scoring fifty runs during the second day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England.

England vs India Test Match Day 2
India vs England Test Match Day 2 | Photo: AP/Jon Super

England's Ben Duckett plays a shot during the second day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England.

India vs England 2025 4th Test-Day 2
England vs India 2025 4th Test-Day 2 | Photo: AP/Jon Super

England's Zak Crawley celebrates after scoring fifty runs during the second day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England.

India vs England Test Match Day 2
England vs India Test Match Day 2 | Photo: AP/Jon Super

England's Zak Crawley, right, plays a shot during the second day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England.

England vs India 2025 4th Test-Day 2
India vs England 2025 4th Test-Day 2 | Photo: AP/Jon Super

Ground staff repairs pitch during the second day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England.

ENG vs IND Test Match Day 2
IND vs ENG Test Match Day 2 | Photo: AP/Jon Super

England's Ben Duckett reacts as he walks off the field after losing his wicket during the second day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England.

