Cricket

India Vs England, 4th Test Day 2: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett Fight Back As Hosts Trail By 133 Runs In Manchester

England openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett added 166 runs for the first wicket on Day 2 of the ongoing 4th Test match of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series. India made 358 runs in the first innings, and England managed to post 225/2 on the board before the stumps. They are still trailing by 133 runs in the match. Joe Root and Ollie Pope are unbeaten at the crease. Anshul Kamboj and Ravindra Jadeja took one wicket each. Before, It was Rishabh Pant's half-century which helped India post 358 runs on the board.