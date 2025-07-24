India's Shardul Thakur plays a shot during the second day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England.
England's Jofra Archer celebrates the dismissal of India's Ravindra Jadeja during the second day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England.
India's Ravindra Jadeja walks off the field after losing his wicket during the second day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England.
England's captain Ben Stokes, center, and teammates waits for the third umpire's decision after the review for the wicket of India's Shardul Thakur during the second day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England.
India's Washington Sundar plays a shot during the second day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England.
India's Rishabh Pant comes down for the batting during the second day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England.
India's Washington Sundar makes successfully into the crease during the second day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England.
India's Washington Sundar during the second day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England.
India's Rishabh Pant plays a shot during the second day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England.
India's Rishabh Pant celebrates his half century with Jasprit Bumrah on day two of the fourth test cricket match between India and England, at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground, in Manchester.
England's Ben Duckett plays a shot during the second day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England.
England's Zak Crawley plays a shot during the second day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England.
Fans reacts while watching the fourth cricket test match between England and India at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England.
India's Mohammed Siraj, right, call for third umpire's review for the wicket of England's Zak Crawley, center, during the second day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England.
England's Ben Duckett celebrates after scoring fifty runs during the second day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England.
England's Ben Duckett plays a shot during the second day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England.
England's Zak Crawley celebrates after scoring fifty runs during the second day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England.
England's Zak Crawley, right, plays a shot during the second day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England.
Ground staff repairs pitch during the second day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England.
England's Ben Duckett reacts as he walks off the field after losing his wicket during the second day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England.