IND-W Vs SA-W, 2nd ODI: India Women Bat First Against South Africa; Arundhati Reddy Makes Her Debut

Indian cricket team are facing the South Africa women's team in the 2nd ODI of the three-match bilateral series at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Thursday

arundhati reddy got odi cap from mandhana X @BCCIWomen
Arundhati Reddy (R) got her ODI cap from Smriti Mandhana before the toss of the 2nd ODI match against South Africa. Photo: X/ @BCCIWomen
The second one-day international match of the three-match bilateral series between India and South Africa women's cricket team is set to be played at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (More Cricket News)

Toss Updates:

South Africa won the toss and invited Indian women to bat first. Arundhati Reddy will be making her ODI debut in the match. She received her ODI cap from Smriti Mandhana.

IND-W Vs SA-W Playing XIs:

India Women: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Asha Sobhana

South Africa Women: Laura Wolvaardt(c), Tazmin Brits, Anneke Bosch, Sune Luus, Marizanne Kapp, Nadine de Klerk, Nondumiso Shangase, Mieke de Ridder(w), Masabata Klaas, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Ayabonga Khaka

The pitch has a lot more even green coverage from the last match. The surface is hard and looks like a batting pitch. The spinners might not get much assistance as compared to what they got in the last game. The square boundaries are short - 58m and 56m respectively while the straight boundary is at 66 metres. A high-scoring match is on the cards.

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian side are 1-0 in the three-match ODI series after a mammoth 143-run victory over South Africa in the first match at the same venue. Smriti Mandhana smashed a blistering ton to put up a 266-run target. Debutant Asha Sobhana took a four-wicket haul to restrict South Africa to 122 runs in 37.4 overs.

Smriti Mandhana has jumped to no.3 in the latest ICC Women's ODI Rankings. - File Photo
ICC Women's ODI Batting Rankings: Smriti Mandhana Jumps To Third Place After Maiden One-Day Home Ton

BY PTI

IND-W Vs SA-W Full Squads:

India Women: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Thakur Singh, Arundhati Reddy, Shreyanka Patil, Priya Punia, Saika Ishaque, Uma Chetry

South Africa Women: Laura Wolvaardt(c), Tazmin Brits, Anneke Bosch, Sune Luus, Marizanne Kapp, Annerie Dercksen, Nondumiso Shangase, Sinalo Jafta(w), Masabata Klaas, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Ayabonga Khaka, Delmi Tucker, Tumi Sekhukhune, Mieke de Ridder, Nadine de Klerk, Eliz-mari Marx

