India Handed 58-Run Thrashing By New Zealand In Women's T20 World Cup - In Pics

New Zealand team members walk back after they beat India during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 at Dubai International Stadium, United Arab Emirates.
India's Pooja Vastrakar bats during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match between India and New Zealand at Dubai International Stadium, United Arab Emirates.
New Zealand's Lea Tahuhu bowls during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match between India and New Zealand at Dubai International Stadium, United Arab Emirates.
India's captain Harmanpreet Kaur walks back after being dismissed by New Zealand's Rosemary Mair during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match between India and New Zealand at Dubai International Stadium, United Arab Emirates.
New Zealand team members congratulate Eden Carson, third from left, after she took the wicket of India's Smriti Mandhana during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match between India and New Zealand at Dubai International Stadium, United Arab Emirates.
India's captain Harmanpreet Kaur bats during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match between India and New Zealand at Dubai International Stadium, United Arab Emirates.
New Zealand team members celebrate the wicket of India's Shafali Verma during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match between India and New Zealand at Dubai International Stadium, United Arab Emirates.
New Zealand's captain Sophie Devine celebrates her fifty runs during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match between India and New Zealand at Dubai International Stadium, United Arab Emirates.
New Zealand's Brooke Halliday bats during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match between India and New Zealand at Dubai International Stadium, United Arab Emirates.
Indian team members celebrate the wicket of New Zealand's Georgia Plimmer during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match between India and New Zealand at Dubai International Stadium, United Arab Emirates.
India's Asha Sobhana celebrates after taking the wicket of New Zealand's Georgia Plimmer during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match between India and New Zealand at Dubai International Stadium, United Arab Emirates.
New Zealand's Suzie Bates bats during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match between India and New Zealand at Dubai International Stadium, United Arab Emirates.