India Handed 58-Run Thrashing By New Zealand In Women's T20 World Cup - In Pics

Nothing went right for India in Dubai on Friday (October 4), as they suffered a 58-run thrashing at the hands of New Zealand in both sides' opening Group A fixture. The White Ferns scored a daunting 160 runs after winning the toss and batting first, with captain Sophie Devine hitting an unbeaten 57-run knock off 36 balls. In reply, the Indian women were shot out for a 102-run total, as Rosemary Mair snared four wickets for just 19 runs. The unexpected defeat means India have their task cut out, as far as semi-final qualification is concerned, given Australia are also in Group A.