India Handed 58-Run Thrashing By New Zealand In Women's T20 World Cup - In Pics

Nothing went right for India in Dubai on Friday (October 4), as they suffered a 58-run thrashing at the hands of New Zealand in both sides' opening Group A fixture. The White Ferns scored a daunting 160 runs after winning the toss and batting first, with captain Sophie Devine hitting an unbeaten 57-run knock off 36 balls. In reply, the Indian women were shot out for a 102-run total, as Rosemary Mair snared four wickets for just 19 runs. The unexpected defeat means India have their task cut out, as far as semi-final qualification is concerned, given Australia are also in Group A.

Women's World T20 Cricket, India vs New Zealand: New Zealand team members walk back after they beat India | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri

New Zealand team members walk back after they beat India during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 at Dubai International Stadium, United Arab Emirates.

Womens World T20 Cricket, India vs New Zealand: Indias Pooja Vastrakar plays shot
Women's World T20 Cricket, India vs New Zealand: India's Pooja Vastrakar plays shot | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri
India's Pooja Vastrakar bats during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match between India and New Zealand at Dubai International Stadium, United Arab Emirates.

Womens World T20 Cricket, India vs New Zealand: New Zealands Lea Tahuhu bowls
Women's World T20 Cricket, India vs New Zealand: New Zealand's Lea Tahuhu bowls | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri
New Zealand's Lea Tahuhu bowls during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match between India and New Zealand at Dubai International Stadium, United Arab Emirates.

Womens World T20 Cricket, India vs New Zealand: Indias captain Harmanpreet Kaur walks back after being dismissed by New Zealands Rosemary Mair
Women's World T20 Cricket, India vs New Zealand: India's captain Harmanpreet Kaur walks back after being dismissed by New Zealand's Rosemary Mair | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri
India's captain Harmanpreet Kaur walks back after being dismissed by New Zealand's Rosemary Mair during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match between India and New Zealand at Dubai International Stadium, United Arab Emirates.

Womens World T20 Cricket, India vs New Zealand: New Zealand team members congratulate Eden Carson, third from left, after she took the wicket of Indias Smriti Mandhana
Women's World T20 Cricket, India vs New Zealand: New Zealand team members congratulate Eden Carson, third from left, after she took the wicket of India's Smriti Mandhana | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri
New Zealand team members congratulate Eden Carson, third from left, after she took the wicket of India's Smriti Mandhana during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match between India and New Zealand at Dubai International Stadium, United Arab Emirates.

Womens World T20 Cricket, India vs New Zealand: Indias captain Harmanpreet Kaur bats
Women's World T20 Cricket, India vs New Zealand: India's captain Harmanpreet Kaur bats | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri
India's captain Harmanpreet Kaur bats during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match between India and New Zealand at Dubai International Stadium, United Arab Emirates.

Womens World T20 Cricket, India vs New Zealand: New Zealand team members celebrate the wicket of Indias Shafali Verma
Women's World T20 Cricket, India vs New Zealand: New Zealand team members celebrate the wicket of India's Shafali Verma | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri
New Zealand team members celebrate the wicket of India's Shafali Verma during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match between India and New Zealand at Dubai International Stadium, United Arab Emirates.

Womens World T20 Cricket, India vs New Zealand: New Zealands captain Sophie Devine celebrates her fifty runs
Women's World T20 Cricket, India vs New Zealand: New Zealand's captain Sophie Devine celebrates her fifty runs | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri
New Zealand's captain Sophie Devine celebrates her fifty runs during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match between India and New Zealand at Dubai International Stadium, United Arab Emirates.

Womens World T20 Cricket, India vs New Zealand: New Zealands Brooke Halliday bats
Women's World T20 Cricket, India vs New Zealand: New Zealand's Brooke Halliday bats | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri
New Zealand's Brooke Halliday bats during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match between India and New Zealand at Dubai International Stadium, United Arab Emirates.

Womens World T20 Cricket, India vs New Zealand: Indian team members celebrate the wicket of New Zealands Georgia Plimmer
Women's World T20 Cricket, India vs New Zealand: Indian team members celebrate the wicket of New Zealand's Georgia Plimmer | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri
Indian team members celebrate the wicket of New Zealand's Georgia Plimmer during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match between India and New Zealand at Dubai International Stadium, United Arab Emirates.

Womens World T20 Cricket, India vs New Zealand: Indias Asha Sobhana celebrates after taking the wicket of New Zealands Georgia Plimmer
Women's World T20 Cricket, India vs New Zealand: India's Asha Sobhana celebrates after taking the wicket of New Zealand's Georgia Plimmer | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri
India's Asha Sobhana celebrates after taking the wicket of New Zealand's Georgia Plimmer during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match between India and New Zealand at Dubai International Stadium, United Arab Emirates.

Womens World T20 Cricket, India vs New Zealand: New Zealands Suzie Bates bats
Women's World T20 Cricket, India vs New Zealand: New Zealand's Suzie Bates bats | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri
New Zealand's Suzie Bates bats during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match between India and New Zealand at Dubai International Stadium, United Arab Emirates.

