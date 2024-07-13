Gibraltar Vs Norway Live Streaming, T20 World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: When And Where To Watch Sub-Regional Europe Match 18

With a spot in the final fixed, Norway will look to gain some more confidence as they take on a beleaguered Gibraltar on Saturday in the last group match of both these teams at the 2026 T20 World Cup Europe Sub Regional Qualifier B. (More Cricket News)
Norway have won all three of their matches so far and have looked dominant. Norway defeated Sweden by 53 runs in their first game and then bowled out Slovenia for 49 to earn a convincing eight-wicket win.
In their last match, Norway were stretched to the last over by Germany but managed to eke out an 11-run victory.
Norway is most likely to face Jersey in the final of the competition. The winner will join Italy, Scotland and Netherlands as teams that will play the Europe regional qualifiers for the T20 World Cup.
Gibraltar has lost all three of their matches. They lost to Germany and Sweden convincingly and suffered a heartbreaking one-wicket defeat against Slovenia.
Here is how you can watch the Gibraltar vs Norway ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub Regional Europe Qualifier Group B 2024 match.
When is Gibraltar Vs Norway ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub Regional Europe Qualifier Group B 2024?
The Gibraltar Vs Norway T20 World Cup 2026 Qualifiers Sub-Regional Europe Qualifier match will take place on July 13, Saturday at 12:30 PM IST at the Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground in Krefeld.
Where to watch Gibraltar Vs Norway ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub Regional Europe Qualifier Group B 2024?
There will be no live telecast of the this T20 tournament on any TV channel India.
However, it will be available on the FanCode app and website in India.
Fans world-wide will be able to watch the T20 matches live on ICC.tv
Squads
Gibraltar: Avinash Pai (c), Iain Latin (vc), Samarth Bodha, Louis Bruce, Kieron Ferrary (wk), James Fitzgerald, Mark Gouws, Jack Horrocks, Kabir Mirpuri, Kenroy Nestor, Chris Pyle (wk), Michael Raikes, Philip Raikes, Kayron Stagno (wk)
Norway: Raza Iqbal (c), Kuruge Abeyrathna (wk), Khizer Ahmed (wk), Anil Parmar, Walid Ghauri, Javed Khan, Ibrahim Rahimi, Qamar Mushtaque, Vinay Ravi, Sher Sahak, Wahidullah Sahak, Ali Saleem, Ahmadullah Shinwari, Mandeep Singh