England Women Vs New Zealand Women, 3rd ODI Highlights: Bell, Sciver-Brunt Power ENG-W To Series Whitewash

England Women Vs New Zealand Women Highlights, 3rd One-Day International
Chasing a respectable total, England were under the pump early in their innings, losing quick wickets at a decent pace. However, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amy Jones and Alice Capsey saved the day for the hosts, taking them to victory by five wickets and 20 balls to spare. Catch the highlights of the ENG-W vs NZ-W 3rd ODI, right here. (Scorecard)
ENG-W Bowl First In Bristol
England skipper Heather Knight won the toss in the third and final game of the ODI series and has inserted New Zealand to have a bat.
ENG-W Vs NZ-W Playing XIs
New Zealand (Playing XI): Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine(c), Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Lauren Down, Isabella Gaze(w), Hannah Rowe, Molly Penfold, Eden Carson
England Women: Tammy Beaumont, Maia Bouchier, Heather Knight(c), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Sophia Dunkley, Amy Jones(w), Alice Capsey, Charlotte Dean, Sarah Glenn, Kate Cross, Lauren Bell
Match Delayed Due To Rain
The weather gods in Bristol showed up just minutes before the game, and the start of play has been delayed at the County Ground.
Match Delayed Due To Wet Outfield
The rain gods have showed mercy, and the super soppers are in full action. Even better news - the sun has slowly started to make an appearance. We could have a start time soon.
Good News, Great News!
And we have official updates. The game in Bristol will be a 42-over one. The powerplay will be of eight overs each. The first ball will be bowled at 2:35 PM local, 7:05 PM IST.
And We're Underway!
Suzie Bates and Georgia Plimmer open the batting for New Zealand, while Kate Cross takes the new rock for England. Clear skies for now, and we hope that lasts long.
ENG-W Vs NZ-W Live Score: 20/0 (5)
The New Zealand openers have started off well, not taking much risk, respecting the conditions, playing the ball on its merit and have notched up 20 runs in the first five overs.
ENG-W Vs NZ-W Live Score: 67/2 (15)
After two back-to-back wickets for England, thanks to Charlie Dean's brilliance, New Zealand all-rounder Amelia Kerr and skipper Sophie Devine are steadying the ship. The visitors will be looking to post a decent total on the board with 27 overs to go.
ENG-W Vs NZ-W Live Score: 146/4 (30)
New Zealand have managed to set a decent platform for them to go all-out in the last 12 overs of the innings with six wickets in hand. Amelia Kerr will hold the key in the final stages of the innings with the middle-lower order giving the finishing touches.
New Zealand Finish On 211!
New Zealand complete their 42-over quota with 211 runs on the board. Amelia Kerr scored 57, while Sophie Devine made 43. Brooke Halliday chipped in with 31 to help the visitors post a respectable total. However, it has been an exceptional spell from Lauren Bell who has five. Great all-round cricket.
ENG-W Vs NZ-W Live Score: 33/3 (8)
New Zealand have come off the blocks and how! Hannah Rowe has been touch on the expensive side but has picked up two crucial wickets. Molly Penfold has been brilliant so far, bowling tight lines, a maiden and also has a wicket to her name. Pressure on England.
ENG-W Vs NZ-W Live Score: 79/4 (17)
New Zealand continue to pile on the pressure, however, England have found a bit of momemtum in their chase and need 133 more runs in their remaining 25 overs.
ENG-W Vs NZ-W Live Score: 171/5 (32)
England's Nat Sciver-Brunt put on an absolute show, enduring all the pressure, respecting the surface, and is in sight of taking England to a 3-0 whitewash.
England Win!
England chase the New Zealand target down by five wickets with 20 balls to spare. Nat Sciver-Brunt dazzled all along scoring a match-winning unbeaten 76, with Amy Jones scoring a fifty. Alice Capsey, batting at No.7 supported Sciver-Brunt and took England home comfortably.
And That's That, Folks!
And that's the night for us, folks. Thank you so much for joining. Until next time, good night and take care!