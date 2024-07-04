Cricket

England Women Vs New Zealand Women, 3rd ODI Highlights: Bell, Sciver-Brunt Power ENG-W To Series Whitewash

After being put into bat first by Heather Knight, New Zealand started off well before they hit road blocks in the form of back-to-back wickets. However, Amelia Kerr and Sophie Devine answered all the England questions and have set a decent platform for the Kiwi launch at the death. Catch the highlights of the ENG-W vs NZ-W 3rd ODI, right here

V
Vignesh Bharadwaj
3 July 2024
3 July 2024
England National Women's X | Cricket England

England Women Vs New Zealand Women Highlights, 3rd One-Day International

Chasing a respectable total, England were under the pump early in their innings, losing quick wickets at a decent pace. However, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amy Jones and Alice Capsey saved the day for the hosts, taking them to victory by five wickets and 20 balls to spare. Catch the highlights of the ENG-W vs NZ-W 3rd ODI, right here. (Scorecard)

ENG-W Bowl First In Bristol

England skipper Heather Knight won the toss in the third and final game of the ODI series and has inserted New Zealand to have a bat.

ENG-W Vs NZ-W Playing XIs

New Zealand (Playing XI): Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine(c), Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Lauren Down, Isabella Gaze(w), Hannah Rowe, Molly Penfold, Eden Carson

England Women: Tammy Beaumont, Maia Bouchier, Heather Knight(c), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Sophia Dunkley, Amy Jones(w), Alice Capsey, Charlotte Dean, Sarah Glenn, Kate Cross, Lauren Bell

Match Delayed Due To Rain

The weather gods in Bristol showed up just minutes before the game, and the start of play has been delayed at the County Ground.

Match Delayed Due To Wet Outfield

The rain gods have showed mercy, and the super soppers are in full action. Even better news - the sun has slowly started to make an appearance. We could have a start time soon.

Good News, Great News!

And we have official updates. The game in Bristol will be a 42-over one. The powerplay will be of eight overs each. The first ball will be bowled at 2:35 PM local, 7:05 PM IST.

And We're Underway!

Suzie Bates and Georgia Plimmer open the batting for New Zealand, while Kate Cross takes the new rock for England. Clear skies for now, and we hope that lasts long.

ENG-W Vs NZ-W Live Score: 20/0 (5)

The New Zealand openers have started off well, not taking much risk, respecting the conditions, playing the ball on its merit and have notched up 20 runs in the first five overs.

ENG-W Vs NZ-W Live Score: 67/2 (15)

After two back-to-back wickets for England, thanks to Charlie Dean's brilliance, New Zealand all-rounder Amelia Kerr and skipper Sophie Devine are steadying the ship. The visitors will be looking to post a decent total on the board with 27 overs to go.

ENG-W Vs NZ-W Live Score: 146/4 (30)

New Zealand have managed to set a decent platform for them to go all-out in the last 12 overs of the innings with six wickets in hand. Amelia Kerr will hold the key in the final stages of the innings with the middle-lower order giving the finishing touches.

New Zealand Finish On 211!

New Zealand complete their 42-over quota with 211 runs on the board. Amelia Kerr scored 57, while Sophie Devine made 43. Brooke Halliday chipped in with 31 to help the visitors post a respectable total. However, it has been an exceptional spell from Lauren Bell who has five. Great all-round cricket.

ENG-W Vs NZ-W Live Score: 33/3 (8)

New Zealand have come off the blocks and how! Hannah Rowe has been touch on the expensive side but has picked up two crucial wickets. Molly Penfold has been brilliant so far, bowling tight lines, a maiden and also has a wicket to her name. Pressure on England.

ENG-W Vs NZ-W Live Score: 79/4 (17)

New Zealand continue to pile on the pressure, however, England have found a bit of momemtum in their chase and need 133 more runs in their remaining 25 overs.

ENG-W Vs NZ-W Live Score: 171/5 (32)

England's Nat Sciver-Brunt put on an absolute show, enduring all the pressure, respecting the surface, and is in sight of taking England to a 3-0 whitewash.

England Win!

England chase the New Zealand target down by five wickets with 20 balls to spare. Nat Sciver-Brunt dazzled all along scoring a match-winning unbeaten 76, with Amy Jones scoring a fifty. Alice Capsey, batting at No.7 supported Sciver-Brunt and took England home comfortably.

And That's That, Folks!

And that's the night for us, folks. Thank you so much for joining. Until next time, good night and take care!

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Indian Team Arrival Live Updates: Players Reach 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, To Meet PM Narendra Modi
  2. T20 World Cup Champions Let Loose! Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav Bust A Move To Dhol Beats - Watch
  3. AIC24WC The Most Tracked Plane In World - What Is It? All You Need To Know
  4. Team India Victory Parade: Mumbai Police Issues Travel Advisory - Check Which Roads To Avoid
  5. T20 World Champions India Return Home; Victory Parade Later Today - Check Full Schedule
Football News
  1. Pedri Urges Barcelona To Seal 'Spectacular Signing' Of Spanish Teammate Nico Williams
  2. UEFA Euro 2024: Wes Brown Backs Cristiano Ronaldo; Former Teammate Expects Striker To Rise Again
  3. UEFA Euro 2024: Ivan Toney Eyes England Chance Despite Lack Of Minutes
  4. Euro 2024: ENG, SUI Players Train Ahead Of Quarter-Final Clash - In Pics
  5. ENG Vs SUI, UEFA Euro 2024 Quarter-Final: England Boss Gareth Southgate Must Look To Cole Palmer Or Anthony Gordon, Says Wes Brown
Tennis News
  1. Sinner Vs Berrettini, Wimbledon 2024: World No. 1 Claims Third Round Spot In Four-Set Epic - Data Debrief
  2. Wimbledon 2024: Coco Gauff Reaches Round Three; Carlos Alcaraz Too Advances
  3. Wimbledon 2024: Emma Raducanu Joins Forces With 'Her Hero' Andy Murray For Mixed Doubles
  4. Ruud Vs Fognini, Wimbledon 2024: World No.8 Suffers Second-Round Exit After Veteran Italian Masterclass - Data Debrief
  5. Osaka Vs Navarro, Wimbledon 2024: Japanese Crashes Out As American Breezes To Straight-Sets Triumph - Data Debrief
Hockey News
  1. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  3. Hockey India Extends Sponsorship Deal With Odisha Government Until 2036
  4. Sharmila Devi Reflects On Challenging Times Away from Indian Women's Hockey Team: 'I Stayed Strong Mentally'
  5. Hockey India Names 40-Member Core Probable Group For Junior Men's National Coaching Camp

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 'Respecting LAC Essential': Jaishankar After Meet With Chinese Foreign Minister At SCO Summit
  2. Breaking News July 4 LIVE: Flood Situation Worsens In Northeast; Labour Vs Conservative In UK Polls Today
  3. Hathras Stampede: 'Bhole Baba' Likened Self To God, Kept Dead Girl At Home | Fresh Details On Preacher
  4. Sensex, Nifty Hit Fresh Lifetime High Levels In Early Trade
  5. Delhi University: End-Term LLB Exams Postponed Night Before Scheduled Date
Entertainment News
  1. Vivek Oberoi Talks About Being A 'Victim Of Lobby' In Bollywood, Says He Started Other Businesses To Survive
  2. 'Kill': Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur, Janhvi Kapoor And Others Attend Screening Of Lakshya Lalwani Starrer
  3. 'Kalki 2898 AD' Box Office Collection Day 7: Prabhas Starrer Crosses Rs 700 Crore Mark Globally In One Week
  4. Ajith Kumar's Wife Shalini Shares Picture From Hospital, Fans Pray For Her Speedy Recovery
  5. Juhi Chawla Reveals Her Mother-In-Law Cancelled Grand Wedding Plans And Recalled 2000 Invites For THIS Reason
US News
  1. Joe Biden To Quit US Presidential Race? White House Addresses Growing Speculation
  2. 4th Of July Food Deals: Save Big On Meals From Applebee's, Krispy Kreme, Wendy's, KFC, Starbucks And More!
  3. Is Biden Dropping Out Of The 2024 Election? These Are The Potential Democrat Nominees If He Does
  4. What To Stream To Celebrate The Fourth Of July?
  5. 68-Year-Old Tourist Allegedly Robbed And Run Over Outside Newport Beach Mall
World News
  1. UK Elections 2024 LIVE: Will Conservatives Be Ousted? Polling Booths Open 7 AM
  2. Keir Starmer To Rishi Sunak - Key Candidates, Parties Contesting In UK Elections 2024
  3. UK Elections 2024: 650 Seats Up For Grabs As Britons Decide Govt’s Fate Today | All You Need To Know
  4. Joe Biden To Quit US Presidential Race? White House Addresses Growing Speculation
  5. Rishi Sunak: A Historic Yet Controversial Tenure As Britain's PM
Latest Stories
  1. UK Election 2024: Labour's Inevitable Win Amidst Tory Turmoil
  2. England Women Vs New Zealand Women, 3rd ODI Highlights: Bell, Sciver-Brunt Power ENG-W To Series Whitewash
  3. Daily Horoscope for Today, July 4, 2024: Read astrological predictions for all Zodiac Signs
  4. Labour Party's Comeback: Focus on Home Front While Maintaining Foreign Policies
  5. Rishi Sunak: A Historic Yet Controversial Tenure As Britain's PM
  6. 4th Of July Food Deals: Save Big On Meals From Applebee's, Krispy Kreme, Wendy's, KFC, Starbucks And More!
  7. UK Elections 2024: 650 Seats Up For Grabs As Britons Decide Govt’s Fate Today | All You Need To Know
  8. Team India Victory Parade: Mumbai Police Issues Travel Advisory - Check Which Roads To Avoid