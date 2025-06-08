Cricket

England Vs West Indies, 3rd Women's ODI: Hosts Ease To Nine-Wicket Win, Complete Series Sweep

Nat Sciver-Brunt's undefeated fifty and Sarah Glenn's crucial three-wicket haul helped England beat West Indies by nine wickets in the third and final women's one-day international in Taunton, England on Saturday (June 7, 2025). The win took the hosts to a 3-0 series sweep, following up a similar 3-0 whitewash in the T20I leg prior to that. Rain reduced the game to a 21-over contest.