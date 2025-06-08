England Vs West Indies, 3rd Women's ODI: Hosts Ease To Nine-Wicket Win, Complete Series Sweep

England's Nat Sciver-Brunt lifts the series trophy with team-mates after victory in the third Women's One Day International cricket match between England and West Indies in Taunton, England.
England's Nat Sciver-Brunt batting during the third Women's One Day International cricket match between England and West Indies in Taunton, England.
England's Sophia Dunkley is bowled out by West Indies' Karishma Ramharack during the third Women's One Day International cricket match between England and West Indies in Taunton, England.
West Indies' Aaliyah Alleyne hits a boundary for four during the third Women's One Day International cricket match between England and West Indies in Taunton, England.
England's Sarah Glenn (centre) bowling during the third Women's One Day International cricket match between England and West Indies in Taunton, England.
West Indies' Jannillea Glasgow is caught out by England's Alice Davidson-Richards during the third Women's One Day International cricket match between England and West Indies in Taunton, England.
England's Lauren Filer (centre) celebrates taking the wicket of West Indies' Jannillea Glasgow during the third Women's One Day International cricket match between England and West Indies in Taunton, England.
West Indies' Shemaine Campbelle, second left, reacts after being struck by the ball during the third Women's One Day International cricket match between England and West Indies in Taunton, England.
West Indies' Stafanie Taylor, left, leaves the field after being bowled out by England's Em Arlott during the third Women's One Day International cricket match between England and West Indies in Taunton, England.
West Indies' Zaida James is bowled out by England's Em Arlott during the third Women's One Day International cricket match between England and West Indies in Taunton, England.