ENG Vs SL 1st Test Day 3: England March Towards Victory After Jamie Smith's Maiden Test Ton - In Pics

Sri Lanka's Kamindu Mendis, left, celebrates his half-century with Milan Rathnayake on day three of the First Test match between England and Sri Lanka at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England.
England's Chris Woakes, left, celebrates taking the wicket of Sri Lanka's Angelo Mathews on day three of the First Test match between England and Sri Lanka at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England.
Sri Lanka's Kamindu Mendis bats on day three of the First Test match between England and Sri Lanka at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England.
Sri Lanka's Angelo Mathews bats on day three of the First Test match between England and Sri Lanka at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England.
Sri Lanka's Dinesh Chandimal bats on day three of the First Test match between England and Sri Lanka at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England.
England's Harry Brook, right, celebrates the catch of Sri Lanka's Dimuth Karunaratne on day three of the First Test match between England and Sri Lanka at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England.
England's Chris Woakes, center, celebrates the wicket of Sri Lanka's Nishan Madushka on day three of the First Test match between England and Sri Lanka at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England.
England's Jamie Smith celebrates after reaching 100 runs and his first Test hundred during day three of the First Test match between England and Sri Lanka at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England.
Sri Lanka's Prabath Jayasuriya appeals for a wicket during day three of the First Test match between England and Sri Lanka at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England.
England's Gus Atkinson, right, in action during day three of the First Test match between England and Sri Lanka at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England.