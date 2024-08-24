Cricket

ENG Vs SL 1st Test Day 3: England March Towards Victory After Jamie Smith's Maiden Test Ton - In Pics

Angelo Mathews and Kamindu Mendis hit fighting fifties but England bowlers put their side in control at the end of the third day of the first Test between England and Sri Lanka. Sri Lanka will begin Day 4 with an 82-run lead but just four wickets in hand. Earlier, Jamie Smith's maiden Test century helped England take a 122-run lead in the first innings. For Sri Lanka, Asitha Fernando was the pick of the bowlers with four wickets.