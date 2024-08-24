Cricket

ENG Vs SL 1st Test Day 3: England March Towards Victory After Jamie Smith's Maiden Test Ton - In Pics

Angelo Mathews and Kamindu Mendis hit fighting fifties but England bowlers put their side in control at the end of the third day of the first Test between England and Sri Lanka. Sri Lanka will begin Day 4 with an 82-run lead but just four wickets in hand. Earlier, Jamie Smith's maiden Test century helped England take a 122-run lead in the first innings. For Sri Lanka, Asitha Fernando was the pick of the bowlers with four wickets.

England vs Sri Lanka 1st Test, 3rd Day: Sri Lanka's Kamindu Mendis, left, celebrates his half-century | Photo: Nick Potts/PA via AP

Sri Lanka's Kamindu Mendis, left, celebrates his half-century with Milan Rathnayake on day three of the First Test match between England and Sri Lanka at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England.

England vs Sri Lanka 1st Test, 3rd Day: Englands Chris Woakes, left, celebrates taking the wicket of Sri Lankas Angelo Mathews
England vs Sri Lanka 1st Test, 3rd Day: England's Chris Woakes, left, celebrates taking the wicket of Sri Lanka's Angelo Mathews | Photo: Nick Potts/PA via AP

England's Chris Woakes, left, celebrates taking the wicket of Sri Lanka's Angelo Mathews on day three of the First Test match between England and Sri Lanka at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England.

England vs Sri Lanka 1st Test, 3rd Day: Sri Lankas Kamindu Mendis bats agasinst England
England vs Sri Lanka 1st Test, 3rd Day: Sri Lanka's Kamindu Mendis bats agasinst England | Photo: Nick Potts/PA via AP

Sri Lanka's Kamindu Mendis bats on day three of the First Test match between England and Sri Lanka at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England.

England vs Sri Lanka 1st Test, 3rd Day: Sri Lankas Angelo Mathews bats against England
England vs Sri Lanka 1st Test, 3rd Day: Sri Lanka's Angelo Mathews bats against England | Photo: Nick Potts/PA via AP

Sri Lanka's Angelo Mathews bats on day three of the First Test match between England and Sri Lanka at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England.

England vs Sri Lanka 1st Test, 3rd Day: Sri Lankas Dinesh Chandimal bats against England
England vs Sri Lanka 1st Test, 3rd Day: Sri Lanka's Dinesh Chandimal bats against England | Photo: Nick Potts/PA via AP

Sri Lanka's Dinesh Chandimal bats on day three of the First Test match between England and Sri Lanka at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England.

England vs Sri Lanka 1st Test, 3rd Day: Englands Harry Brook celebrates the catch of Sri Lankas Dimuth Karunaratne
England vs Sri Lanka 1st Test, 3rd Day: England's Harry Brook celebrates the catch of Sri Lanka's Dimuth Karunaratne | Photo: Nick Potts/PA via AP

England's Harry Brook, right, celebrates the catch of Sri Lanka's Dimuth Karunaratne on day three of the First Test match between England and Sri Lanka at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England.

England vs Sri Lanka 1st Test, 3rd Day: Englands Chris Woakes, center, celebrates the wicket of Sri Lankas Nishan Madushka
England vs Sri Lanka 1st Test, 3rd Day: England's Chris Woakes, center, celebrates the wicket of Sri Lanka's Nishan Madushka | Photo: Nick Potts/PA via AP

England's Chris Woakes, center, celebrates the wicket of Sri Lanka's Nishan Madushka on day three of the First Test match between England and Sri Lanka at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England.

England vs Sri Lanka 1st Test, 3rd Day: Englands Jamie Smith celebrates after reaching 100 runs
England vs Sri Lanka 1st Test, 3rd Day: England's Jamie Smith celebrates after reaching 100 runs | Photo: Nick Potts/PA via AP

England's Jamie Smith celebrates after reaching 100 runs and his first Test hundred during day three of the First Test match between England and Sri Lanka at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England.

England vs Sri Lanka 1st Test, 3rd Day: Sri Lankas Prabath Jayasuriya appeals for a wicket
England vs Sri Lanka 1st Test, 3rd Day: Sri Lanka's Prabath Jayasuriya appeals for a wicket | Photo: Nick Potts/PA via AP

Sri Lanka's Prabath Jayasuriya appeals for a wicket during day three of the First Test match between England and Sri Lanka at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England.

England vs Sri Lanka 1st Test, 3rd Day: Englands Gus Atkinson in action against Sri Lanka
England vs Sri Lanka 1st Test, 3rd Day: England's Gus Atkinson in action against Sri Lanka | Photo: Nick Potts/PA via AP

England's Gus Atkinson, right, in action during day three of the First Test match between England and Sri Lanka at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England.

