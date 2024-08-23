Cricket

ENG Vs SL, 1st Test Day 2: Jamie Smith's Unbeaten Fifty Helps England Take Lead - In Pics

England took a 23-run lead over Sri Lanka in the first Test at Old Trafford, reaching 259/6 on Day 2. Jamie Smith's unbeaten 72, Harry Brook's 56, and Joe Root's 42 helped England surpass Sri Lanka's 236. Smith, playing his fourth Test, notched his third half-century, hitting five fours and a six. He remained at the crease with Gus Atkinson (4 not out) when play ended early due to bad weather. The match was interrupted by rain, washing out the morning session and forcing an early close with over an hour of play remaining. Despite the weather, England's batters made the most of the time available, building a solid foundation for the remainder of the Test.

England vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Day 2: Sri Lanka's Prabath Jayasuriya celebrates England's Chris Woakes wicket | Photo: Nick Potts/PA via AP

Sri Lanka's Prabath Jayasuriya (right) celebrates dismissing England's Chris Woakes during day two of the First Test match between England and Sri Lanka at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England.

2/11
England vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Day 2: Englands Jamie Smith in action against Sri Lanka
England vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Day 2: England's Jamie Smith in action against Sri Lanka | Photo: Nick Potts/PA via AP

England's Jamie Smith, right, in action during day two of the First Test match between England and Sri Lanka at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England.

3/11
England vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Day 2: Englands Harry Brook celebrates reaching a half century against Sri Lanka
England vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Day 2: England's Harry Brook celebrates reaching a half century against Sri Lanka | Photo: Nick Potts/PA via AP

England's Harry Brook celebrates reaching a half century on day two of the First Test match between England and Sri Lanka at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England.

4/11
England vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Day 2: Sri Lanka players celebrates Englands Joe Root wicket
England vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Day 2: Sri Lanka players celebrates England's Joe Root wicket | Photo: Nick Potts/PA via AP

Sri Lanka's Dinesh Chandimal, center, celebrates catching out England's Joe Root on day two of the First Test match between England and Sri Lanka at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England.

5/11
England vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Day 2: Sri Lankas Vishwa Fernando bowls against England
England vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Day 2: Sri Lanka's Vishwa Fernando bowls against England | Photo: Nick Potts/PA via AP

Sri Lanka's Vishwa Fernando, left, bowls on day two of the First Test match between England and Sri Lanka at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England.

6/11
England vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Day 2: Englands Harry Brook in action against Sri Lanka
England vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Day 2: England's Harry Brook in action against Sri Lanka | Photo: Nick Potts/PA via AP

England's Harry Brook in action on day two of the First Test match between England and Sri Lanka at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England.

7/11
England vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Day 2: Sri Lankas Vishwa Fernando left, celebrates the wicket of Englands Dan Lawrence
England vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Day 2: Sri Lanka's Vishwa Fernando left, celebrates the wicket of England's Dan Lawrence | Photo: Nick Potts/PA via AP

Sri Lanka's Vishwa Fernando, left, celebrates the wicket of England's Dan Lawrence, caught by Dinesh Chandimal (not pictured) on day two of the First Test match between England and Sri Lanka at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England.

8/11
England vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Day 2: Englands Ollie Pope plays a shot against Sri Lanka
England vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Day 2: England's Ollie Pope plays a shot against Sri Lanka | Photo: Nick Potts/PA via AP

England's Ollie Pope bats on day two of the First Test match between England and Sri Lanka at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England.

9/11
England vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Day 2: Sri Lankas Asitha Fernando, center, celebrates Englands Ollie Pope wicket
England vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Day 2: Sri Lanka's Asitha Fernando, center, celebrates England's Ollie Pope wicket | Photo: Nick Potts/PA via AP

Sri Lanka's Asitha Fernando, center, celebrates with teammate Prabath Jayasuriya after bowling out England's Ollie Pope, left, on day two of the First Test match between England and Sri Lanka at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England.

10/11
England vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Day 2: Englands Dan Lawrence in action against Sri Lanka
England vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Day 2: England's Dan Lawrence in action against Sri Lanka | Photo: Nick Potts/PA via AP

England's Dan Lawrence bats on day two of the First Test match between England and Sri Lanka at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England.

11/11
England vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Day 2: Englands Ben Duckett bats against Sri Lanka
England vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Day 2: England's Ben Duckett bats against Sri Lanka | Photo: Nick Potts/PA via AP

England's Ben Duckett bats on day two of the First Test match between England and Sri Lanka at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England.

