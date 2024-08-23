ENG Vs SL, 1st Test Day 2: Jamie Smith's Unbeaten Fifty Helps England Take Lead - In Pics

Sri Lanka's Prabath Jayasuriya (right) celebrates dismissing England's Chris Woakes during day two of the First Test match between England and Sri Lanka at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England.
England's Jamie Smith, right, in action during day two of the First Test match between England and Sri Lanka at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England.
England's Harry Brook celebrates reaching a half century on day two of the First Test match between England and Sri Lanka at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England.
Sri Lanka's Dinesh Chandimal, center, celebrates catching out England's Joe Root on day two of the First Test match between England and Sri Lanka at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England.
Sri Lanka's Vishwa Fernando, left, bowls on day two of the First Test match between England and Sri Lanka at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England.
England's Harry Brook in action on day two of the First Test match between England and Sri Lanka at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England.
Sri Lanka's Vishwa Fernando, left, celebrates the wicket of England's Dan Lawrence, caught by Dinesh Chandimal (not pictured) on day two of the First Test match between England and Sri Lanka at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England.
England's Ollie Pope bats on day two of the First Test match between England and Sri Lanka at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England.
Sri Lanka's Asitha Fernando, center, celebrates with teammate Prabath Jayasuriya after bowling out England's Ollie Pope, left, on day two of the First Test match between England and Sri Lanka at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England.
England's Dan Lawrence bats on day two of the First Test match between England and Sri Lanka at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England.
England's Ben Duckett bats on day two of the First Test match between England and Sri Lanka at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England.