Cricket

ENG Vs SL, 1st Test Day 2: Jamie Smith's Unbeaten Fifty Helps England Take Lead - In Pics

England took a 23-run lead over Sri Lanka in the first Test at Old Trafford, reaching 259/6 on Day 2. Jamie Smith's unbeaten 72, Harry Brook's 56, and Joe Root's 42 helped England surpass Sri Lanka's 236. Smith, playing his fourth Test, notched his third half-century, hitting five fours and a six. He remained at the crease with Gus Atkinson (4 not out) when play ended early due to bad weather. The match was interrupted by rain, washing out the morning session and forcing an early close with over an hour of play remaining. Despite the weather, England's batters made the most of the time available, building a solid foundation for the remainder of the Test.