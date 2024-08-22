Cricket

ENG Vs SL, 1st Test: England Take Charge After Skittling Sri Lanka For 236 Runs - In Pics

Sri Lanka recovered from slumping to six for three after seven overs to post a respectable 236 on Day 1 of the first Test against England, on the back of half-centuries by captain Dhananjaya de Silva and debutant Milan Rathnayake at Old Trafford on Wednesday (August 21, 2024). England were 22-0 in their reply before bad light brought about an early end to play in Manchester on a day that started with an emotional tribute to the late England batter Graham Thorpe.

England and Sri Lanka 1st Test Day 1: England's Ben Duckett bats against Sri Lanka | Photo: Nick Potts/PA via AP
Introduction

England's Ben Duckett bats on day one of the First Test match between England and Sri Lanka at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England.

2/10
England and Sri Lanka 1st Test Day 1: Englands Dan Lawrence bats against Sri Lanka
England and Sri Lanka 1st Test Day 1: England's Dan Lawrence bats against Sri Lanka | Photo: Nick Potts/PA via AP

England's Dan Lawrence bats on day one of the First Test match between England and Sri Lanka at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England.

3/10
England and Sri Lanka 1st Test Day 1: Sri Lankas Vishwa Fernando bats against England
England and Sri Lanka 1st Test Day 1: Sri Lanka's Vishwa Fernando bats against England | Photo: Nick Potts/PA via AP

Sri Lanka's Vishwa Fernando bats on day one of the First Test match between England and Sri Lanka at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England.

4/10
England and Sri Lanka 1st Test Day 1: Sri Lankas Milan Rathnayake bats against England
England and Sri Lanka 1st Test Day 1: Sri Lanka's Milan Rathnayake bats against England | Photo: Nick Potts/PA via AP

Sri Lanka's Milan Rathnayake bats on day one of the First Test match between England and Sri Lanka at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England.

5/10
England and Sri Lanka 1st Test Day 1: Sri Lankas Milan Rathnayake celebrates his half century
England and Sri Lanka 1st Test Day 1: Sri Lanka's Milan Rathnayake celebrates his half century | Photo: Nick Potts/PA via AP

Sri Lanka's Milan Rathnayake celebrates reaching his half century on day one of the First Test match between England and Sri Lanka at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England.

6/10
England and Sri Lanka 1st Test Day 1: Englands Matthew Potts bowls against Sri Lanka
England and Sri Lanka 1st Test Day 1: England's Matthew Potts bowls against Sri Lanka | Photo: Nick Potts/PA via AP

England's Matthew Potts bowls on day one of the First Test match between England and Sri Lanka at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England.

7/10
England and Sri Lanka 1st Test Day 1: Sri Lankas Dhananjaya de Silva bats against England
England and Sri Lanka 1st Test Day 1: Sri Lanka's Dhananjaya de Silva bats against England | Photo: Nick Potts/PA via AP

Sri Lanka's Dhananjaya de Silva bats on day one of the First Test match between England and Sri Lanka at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England.

8/10
England and Sri Lanka 1st Test Day 1: Englands Chris Woakes celebrates taking the wicket of Sri Lankas Kamindu Mendis
England and Sri Lanka 1st Test Day 1: England's Chris Woakes celebrates taking the wicket of Sri Lanka's Kamindu Mendis | Photo: Nick Potts/PA via AP

England's Chris Woakes celebrates taking the wicket of Sri Lanka's Kamindu Mendis on day one of the First Test match between England and Sri Lanka at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England.

9/10
England and Sri Lanka 1st Test Day 1: Sri Lankas Kamindu Mendis bats against Englad
England and Sri Lanka 1st Test Day 1: Sri Lanka's Kamindu Mendis bats against Englad Nick Potts

Sri Lanka's Kamindu Mendis bats on day one of the First Test match between England and Sri Lanka at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England.

10/10
England and Sri Lanka 1st Test Day 1: Sri Lankas Dinesh Chandimal LBW by Englands Shoaib Bashir
England and Sri Lanka 1st Test Day 1: Sri Lanka's Dinesh Chandimal LBW by England's Shoaib Bashir | Photo: Nick Potts/PA via AP

Sri Lanka's Dinesh Chandimal LBW by England's Shoaib Bashir on day one of the First Test match between England and Sri Lanka at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England.

Tags

