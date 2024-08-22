Cricket

ENG Vs SL, 1st Test: England Take Charge After Skittling Sri Lanka For 236 Runs - In Pics

Sri Lanka recovered from slumping to six for three after seven overs to post a respectable 236 on Day 1 of the first Test against England, on the back of half-centuries by captain Dhananjaya de Silva and debutant Milan Rathnayake at Old Trafford on Wednesday (August 21, 2024). England were 22-0 in their reply before bad light brought about an early end to play in Manchester on a day that started with an emotional tribute to the late England batter Graham Thorpe.