Follow the highlights of Match 60 of the Indian Premier League 2025 as Gujarat Titans take on hosts Delhi Capitals at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. Gujarat Titans delivered a batting masterclass at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, dismantling Delhi Capitals by ten wickets and sealing their place in the playoffs alongside Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Chasing 200, openers Shubman Gill and B Sai Sudharsan made a mockery of the target, stitching together a record-breaking unbeaten 205-run stand — the highest opening partnership of IPL 2025. Sudharsan brought up his second ton of the season with a towering six off Kuldeep Yadav, while Gill remained unbeaten on a fluent 93, finishing the chase with ease in the 19th over. Earlier, KL Rahul's sublime 112* off 65 balls — his fifth IPL century and his first for Delhi Capitals — helped DC post 199 after a sluggish start. Despite handy contributions from Porel (30), Axar (25) and Stubbs (21*), DC’s effort was overshadowed by GT's clinical dominance, leaving the hosts' playoff hopes hanging by a thread.

18 May 2025, 04:34:47 pm IST DC vs GT, Highlights IPL 2025: Welcome! Hello and welcome to the live blog of Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans, match 60 of the Indian Premier League at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

18 May 2025, 06:33:04 pm IST DC vs GT, Highlights, IPL 2025: Live Streaming The Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans match will be liev streamed on JioHotstar app and broadcast on Star Sports network.

18 May 2025, 07:02:44 pm IST DC vs GT, Highlights, IPL 2025: Toss! Gujarat Titans win the toss and elect to bowl against hosts Delhi Capitals in match 60 of IPL 2025 at Arun Jaitley Stadium.

18 May 2025, 07:09:32 pm IST DC vs GT, Highlights, IPL 2025: Playing XIs Playing XIs: Delhi Capitals: Faf du Plessis (vice-captain), Abishek Porel (wicketkeeper), Sameer Rizvi, KL Rahul, Axar Patel (captain), Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, T Natarajan, Kuldeep Yadav and Mustafizur Rahman Impact Substitutes: Dushmantha Chameera, Sediqullah Atal, Karun Nair, Tripurana Vijay and Madhav Tiwari Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (captain), Sherfane Rutherford, Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Arshad Khan, R Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna Impact Substitutes: B Sai Sudharsan, Washington Sundar, Mahipal Lomror, Anuj Rawat and Dasun Shanaka

18 May 2025, 07:27:39 pm IST DC vs GT, Highlights, IPL 2025 Both Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans, along with match officials, are now standing for the national anthem as a mark of respect for the Indian Armed Forces at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

18 May 2025, 07:34:27 pm IST DC vs GT, Highlights, IPL 2025: Playoffs Scenario Punjab Kings have clinched a crucial win over Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur, propelling themselves closer to a playoff berth. The victory puts them in prime position with 17 points, and if Gujarat Titans secure a win later tonight, it will confirm the qualification of GT, PBKS, and RCB, leaving just one playoff spot up for grabs. That final position will spark a fierce three-way tussle between Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians, and Lucknow Super Giants as the league heads into its final stretch.

18 May 2025, 07:35:57 pm IST DC vs GT, Highlights, IPL 2025: DC 9/0 (1) KL Rahul and Faf du Plessis are at the crease. Rahul is on strike and Mohammad Siraj will open the attack.

18 May 2025, 07:52:53 pm IST DC vs GT, Highlights, IPL 2025: DC 19/1 (4) KL Rahul gave Lucknow Super Giants a brisk start with two early boundaries off Mohammed Siraj, the first courtesy of a fielding error by Sherfane Rutherford at deep third, and the second a classy back-foot punch through the covers — a stroke straight out of a Test match highlights reel. However, the early flourish was quickly subdued as Arshad Khan delivered a tight second over and Siraj adjusted well in his next. Pressure began to mount, prompting Faf du Plessis to take on Arshad, but the timing eluded him. Attempting to advance down the pitch, he mistimed a drive against one that curved in slightly, offering a simple catch to Siraj at mid-on and handing Lucknow an early blow.

18 May 2025, 08:14:07 pm IST DC vs GT,Highlights, IPL 2025: DC 55/1 (8) KL Rahul added another feather to his cap by becoming the third-fastest batter to reach 8000 runs in men's T20 cricket, achieving the milestone in just 224 innings. Only Chris Gayle (213 innings) and Babar Azam (218) have reached the mark quicker. Known for his elegance and adaptability across formats, Rahul’s journey to 8000 has been marked by consistency and class, whether anchoring an innings or accelerating when needed.

18 May 2025, 08:30:47 pm IST DC vs GT, Highlights, IPL 2025: DC 98/1 (11) KL Rahul brought up his fourth half-century of the IPL 2025 season in commanding fashion, reaching the milestone off 35 deliveries with a crisp boundary off Rashid Khan. Just three balls later, he had a nervy moment attempting a slog sweep, only to see the top edge fly over a diving short third and trickle away for another four. Rahul’s composed yet accelerating knock has been the cornerstone of DC's late surge, with his efforts ensuring the team piled on 53 runs in the final five overs to finish with strong momentum.

18 May 2025, 08:49:00 pm IST DC vs GT, Highlights, IPL 2025: DC 136/2 (15) The ploy of deploying left-arm spin to target left-handed batters has once again paid off handsomely. After Harpreet Brar’s success earlier in the day against Rajasthan Royals, it was R Sai Kishore’s turn to deliver for Gujarat Titans, dismissing Abishek Porel just after being struck for a straight six. Kishore cleverly adjusted his line, tossing the next one wide outside off, tempting Porel into a cut shot. The result was a bottom edge that flew safely into Jos Buttler’s gloves behind the stumps. In walked Axar Patel, whose numbers against spin this season—an average of 32.80 and a strike rate nearing 191—make him a potent force in the middle overs.

18 May 2025, 09:04:05 pm IST DC vs GT, Highlights, IPL 2025: DC 158/3 (17) Shubman Gill’s decision to persist with R Sai Kishore for the 16th over, despite pace options being available, was a calculated risk based on match-ups. With Axar Patel’s dominant numbers against spin—and particularly against balls turning into him—the move backfired. Axar expertly retained strike for the entire over, capitalising with a six and a four to collect 15 off it. However, the momentum was short-lived. In the next over, Prasidh Krishna returned and struck with his second delivery. Axar, looking to be cheeky with a ramp shot, only managed to find Sai Kishore stationed at short fine leg, ending a potentially game-turning cameo.

18 May 2025, 09:15:04 pm IST DC vs GT, Highlights, IPL 2025: DC 183/3 (19) Take a bow, KL Rahul! The Delhi Capitals opener has delivered a batting masterclass, notching up his fifth IPL century with a sublime blend of timing, temperament and shot selection. Reaching the landmark in 60 deliveries, Rahul showcased his trademark calm under pressure, expertly manoeuvring the field and accelerating when needed. What made this knock even more special was that it marked the first century by a right-handed batter in IPL 2025, underlining his enduring class in the shortest format.

18 May 2025, 09:25:37 pm IST DC vs GT, Highlights, IPL 2025: DC 199/3 (20) KL Rahul lit up the Kotla with a sensational unbeaten 112 off just 65 balls, anchoring and accelerating Delhi Capitals’ innings to a formidable 199/3 after being put in to bat. Rahul became the first player to score an IPL century for three different franchises, adding this landmark knock to his earlier tons for Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants. Rahul was at his clinical best — sweeping the spinners with precision, lofting the quicks over long-off and expertly manipulating the field to keep the scoreboard ticking. Despite a sluggish start that saw Faf du Plessis depart for just 5, Rahul held firm, forging a 90-run stand with Abishek Porel (30 off 19) before combining with Axar Patel (25 off 16) and Tristan Stubbs (21* off 10) in the death overs. Two boundaries in the final over off Siraj were the perfect finish to a knock that oozed control, class and character.

18 May 2025, 09:48:48 pm IST DC vs GT, Highlights, IPL 2025: GT 43/0 (3) It was a nightmare opening over for T Natarajan as he leaked 20 runs, with Sai Sudharsan going on the offensive right from the outset. The left-hander showed no hesitation in taking on the left-arm seamer, piercing the gaps with precision and finding the boundary at will. Natarajan missed his lengths and paid the price, as Sudharsan capitalised on every loose delivery to give Gujarat Titans a flying start in the chase.

18 May 2025, 09:59:24 pm IST DC vs GT, Highlights, IPL 2025: GT 52/0 (5) Gujarat Titans' top-order continues to blaze a trail in IPL 2025, with Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill, and Jos Buttler all in ominous touch. Each has already amassed over 500 runs at a strike rate of 150 this season, and they’re once again setting the tone in this chase. Sudharsan began by glancing a wayward ball from Axar Patel down the leg side for four, before Gill closed the over with a majestic six. The momentum only built from there as Sudharsan dominated the following over, reclaiming the Orange Cap by overtaking Yashasvi Jaiswal’s tally of 523 runs, continuing his sublime run of form at the top.

18 May 2025, 10:18:44 pm IST DC vs GT, Highlights, IPL 2025: GT 82/0 (9) Desperate for a breakthrough to halt Gujarat’s charge, Delhi Capitals burned both their reviews in back-to-back overs. The first was a hopeful caught-behind shout down the leg side against Sai Sudharsan, with Porel convinced there was an edge, but UltraEdge showed it had only brushed the pad. In the very next over, Kuldeep Yadav beat Sudharsan’s inside edge with a sharp googly, prompting another review despite Axar's hesitation. Ball-tracking returned an 'umpire's call' on stumps, meaning Sudharsan survived again. Adding to DC’s frustration, the left-hander then brought up a fluent fifty off just 30 balls by sweeping Axar for four in the following over, tightening Gujarat's grip on the chase.

18 May 2025, 10:38:18 pm IST DC vs GT, Highlights, IPL 2025: GT 134/0 (13) Shubman Gill timed his acceleration perfectly in Gujarat’s 200-run chase, shifting gears just when it was needed. After crawling to 21 off 19 balls by the end of the eighth over, the GT skipper unleashed his power game. He slog-swept Axar Patel over deep midwicket for a six to break the shackles, then launched a flat six straight back at Kuldeep Yadav in the next over. When Vipraj Nigam pitched it up in the 11th, Gill leaned into a sumptuous drive over long-off—his fourth six, still without a four. He soon brought up a well-paced fifty in 33 balls, keeping Gujarat firmly on track in their chase.

18 May 2025, 11:01:30 pm IST DC vs GT, Highlights, IPL 2025: GT 194/0 (18) A second tournament century for Sai Sudharsan. It's in just 56 deliveries. At 194 for no loss after 15 overs, Gujarat Titans were bossing the chase, and Delhi Capitals turned to Mustafizur Rahman in hope of a breakthrough. But Sai Sudharsan extinguished that hope with two authoritative fours off the first two balls of the 16th over, underlining GT's utter dominance. Moments later, the elegant left-hander brought up his second century of the tournament, reaching the milestone in just 56 balls. It was a knock of class and composure, filled with precision and control, as Sudharsan made the 200-run target look like a stroll.

18 May 2025, 11:07:40 pm IST DC vs GT, Highlights, IPL 2025: GT 205/0 (19) With 10-wickets victory over Delhi Capitals Gujarat Titans, Punjab Kings, and Royal Challengers Bangalore have all secured their places in the IPL playoffs.

18 May 2025, 11:13:56 pm IST DC vs GT, Highlights, IPL 2025 Shubman Gill and B Sai Sudharsan etched their names into the IPL 2025 record books with a sensational unbeaten 205-run stand against Delhi Capitals in Delhi — the highest opening partnership of the season. The duo eclipsed the previous best of 171 between Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head for Sunrisers Hyderabad against Punjab Kings. Gill and Sudharsan's flawless partnership not only broke records but also showcased their perfect understanding and complementary strokeplay. They went past the 166-run stand put up by Rajasthan Royals' Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Suryavanshi against Gujarat Titans in Jaipur, setting a new benchmark for openers this season.

