Cricket

Border-Gavaskar Trophy: India Vs Australia 1st Test, Day 1 - See The Best Photos From Perth

India lost opener Yashasvi Jaiswal early after winning the toss and opting to bat first at Perth's Optus Stadium against Australia on Friday (November 22, 2024), in the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The visitors handed out debuts to seamer Harshit Rana and pace-bowling all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy, leaving out the experienced Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja from the playing XI and playing Washington Sundar as the lone spinner instead. Jasprit Bumrah is leading the Indian side in the absence of Rohit Sharma, who is set to join the squad on Sunday after the birth of his second child. Shubman Gill is out too,with a thumb injury.

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Border-Gavaskar Trophy Cricket India Vs Australia 1st Test Day 1 photo gallery_Yashasvi Jaiswal
IND Vs AUS 1st Test, Day 1: India's Yashasvi Jaiswal leaves the field after losing his wicket | Photo: AP/Trevor Collens

India's Yashasvi Jaiswal leaves the field after losing his wicket to Australia's Mitchell Starc during play in the first cricket test between India and Australia in Perth, Australia.

2/6
Border-Gavaskar Trophy Cricket India Vs Australia 1st Test Day 1 photo gallery_Mitchell Starc
IND Vs AUS 1st Test, Day 1: Australia's Mitchell Starc celebrates with teammates the wicket of India's Yashasvi Jaiswal | Photo: AP/Trevor Collens
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Australia's Mitchell Starc, back to the camera, celebrates with teammates the wicket of India's Yashasvi Jaiswal during play in the first cricket test between India and Australia in Perth, Australia.

3/6
Border-Gavaskar Trophy Cricket India Vs Australia 1st Test Day 1 photo gallery_Devdutt Padikkal
IND Vs AUS 1st Test, Day 1: Australia's players appeals unsuccessfully for the wicket of India's Devdutt Padikkal | Photo: AP/Trevor Collens
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Australia's players appeals unsuccessfully for the wicket of India's Devdutt Padikkal, center, during play in the first cricket test between India and Australia in Perth, Australia.

4/6
Border-Gavaskar Trophy Cricket India Vs Australia 1st Test Day 1 photo gallery_Mitchell Starc
IND Vs AUS 1st Test, Day 1: Australia's Mitchell Starc prepares to bowl | Photo: AP/Trevor Collens
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Australia's Mitchell Starc prepares to bowl during play in the first cricket test between India and Australia in Perth, Australia.

5/6
Border-Gavaskar Trophy Cricket India Vs Australia 1st Test Day 1 photo gallery_Devdutt Padikkal
IND Vs AUS 1st Test, Day 1: India's Devdutt Padikkal bats | Photo: AP/Trevor Collens
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

India's Devdutt Padikkal bats during play in the first cricket test between India and Australia in Perth, Australia.

6/6
Border-Gavaskar Trophy Cricket India Vs Australia 1st Test Day 1 photo gallery_Josh Hazlewood
IND Vs AUS 1st Test, Day 1: Australia's Josh Hazlewood celebrates the wicket of India's Devdutt Padikkal | Photo: AP/Trevor Collens
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Australia's Josh Hazlewood celebrates the wicket of India's Devdutt Padikkal, second left, during play in the first cricket test between India and Australia in Perth, Australia.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Australia LIVE Cricket Score, 1st Test Day 1: Rishabh Pant, Dhruv Jurel Bat As Umpires Call For Lunch Break; IND - 51/4 In 25 Overs
  2. IPL 2025 To Be Played From March 14 To May 25; BCCI Releases Next Three Seasons' Schedule
  3. IND Vs AUS, 1st Test: Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana Make India Debut In Perth
  4. IPL Mega Auction: Which Team Will Rishabh Pant Go To And For What Price?
  5. Virender Sehwag's Son Aaryavir Smashes Double Century In Cooch Behar Trophy
Football News
  1. Southampton Vs Liverpool, English Premier League: Preview, Prediction, Key Players
  2. Hammarby 1-2 Man City, Women's Champions League: Taylor Proud Of 'Gritty' Display
  3. Arsenal 1-0 Juventus, Women's Champions League: Late Hurtig Goal Sends Gunners Into Quarters
  4. Hammarby 1-2 Man City, Women's Champions League: Shaw At The Double As Visitors Progress
  5. Pep Guardiola Agrees Two-year Contract Extension With Manchester City
Tennis News
  1. Italy Vs Argentina, Davis Cup Finals: Sinner Magic Helps Holders Enter Semis
  2. Davis Cup Finals 2024: Ebden, Thompson Book Australia's Third Straight Semis Berth
  3. Billie Jean King Cup: Jasmine Paolini, Lucia Bronzetti Seal Fifth Title For Italy
  4. Davis Cup: Germany Set Up Netherlands Semi-final Showdown
  5. Davis Cup Finals 2024: Nadal's Legacy Is Going To Be Eternal, Says Alcaraz
Hockey News
  1. India Overcome China Challenge To Defend Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Title - In Pics
  2. IND Vs CHN Final Highlights, Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Go Back-To-Back After China Triumph In Bihar
  3. Asian Women's Champions Trophy 2024: India Pass China Test To Defend Title On Home Soil
  4. MAS Vs JPN, Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Highlights: Japan Beat Malaysia 4-1 In Third-Place Match
  5. MAS Vs JPN, Women's ACT 2024: Japan Beat Malaysia 4-1 In Rajgir, Settle With Bronze Medal

Trending Stories

National News
  1. J&K: Five Locals Allegedly Beaten By Soldiers In Kishtwar, Army Launches Probe
  2. Pride And Prejudice: Anatomy Of Maratha Identity 
  3. Life In A 'No Attention Zone': The Adivasis Of Gadchiroli
  4. The Lasting Impact Of Delhi's Pollution On Children
  5. Haste or Precise Strategy? AAP Prefers Defectors In First List Of Candidates For Delhi Elections
Entertainment News
  1. CMA Awards 2024: Dazzling Red-Carpet Appearances, Biggest Wins, Star-Studded Performances And More
  2. Copy-right Or Wrong? A Lowdown On Nayanthara Vs. Dhanush
  3. Palestine No-Show At DIFF 2024
  4. Diljit Dosanjh Announces New Show In Mumbai: Check Out Date And How To Book Tickets
  5. Shah Rukh Khan Announces Aryan Khan's Directorial Debut Series; To Release On Netflix Next Year
US News
  1. Post-Election, This Italian Village Sells Homes To Americans For $1
  2. 'Bomb Cyclone' Sweeps Northwest US Killing 1, Leaving Thousands Without Power
  3. US: Trump To Nominate Professional Wrestling Mogul Linda McMahon As Education Secretary
  4. NYC Issues First Drought Warning In 22 Years; Aqueduct Repairing Paused To Boost Water Supply
  5. Elon Musk's Space X Successfully Launches India's Communication Satellite GSAT-N2
World News
  1. COP29: All Countries Reject Climate Finance Draft, Goal Remains Elusive
  2. Jawaharlal Nehru, As Assessed By Zulfikar Ali Bhutto
  3. At Least 50 Killed As Gunmen Attack Passenger Convoy In Pakistan
  4. ICC Orders Arrest Warrant For Netanyahu: What Are the Chances Of Arrest?
  5. November 21 News Wrap: Delhi Pollution, Ukraine War, West Asia Crisis And More
Latest Stories
  1. Sagittarius Men vs Women: How Their Astrological Profiles Shape Who They Are In Love And Life
  2. IND Vs AUS, Stats Preview: Can A Wounded Indian Unit Achieve The Impossible Hat-Trick In Australia?
  3. IND Vs AUS Prediction: Ricky Ponting Won't Get Swayed By Ravi Shastri's Call, Bets Big On BGT
  4. IPL Mega Auction Clashing With India Vs Australia 1st Test? Here's More To It, Time Difference, BCCI Power And Reactions
  5. 'Smear Campaign': India Rejects Fresh Canadian Media Report On Nijjar Killing | India-Canada Diplomatic Row
  6. Horoscope For November 21, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  7. Mohammed Shami Latest Update: Morne Morkel Shares Big News As India Get Ready For Border-Gavaskar Trophy
  8. Assembly Elections 2024: Maharashtra Records Highest Voter Turnout Since 1995 Polls At 65.11%