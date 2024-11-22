India's Yashasvi Jaiswal leaves the field after losing his wicket to Australia's Mitchell Starc during play in the first cricket test between India and Australia in Perth, Australia.
Australia's Mitchell Starc, back to the camera, celebrates with teammates the wicket of India's Yashasvi Jaiswal during play in the first cricket test between India and Australia in Perth, Australia.
Australia's players appeals unsuccessfully for the wicket of India's Devdutt Padikkal, center, during play in the first cricket test between India and Australia in Perth, Australia.
Australia's Mitchell Starc prepares to bowl during play in the first cricket test between India and Australia in Perth, Australia.
India's Devdutt Padikkal bats during play in the first cricket test between India and Australia in Perth, Australia.
Australia's Josh Hazlewood celebrates the wicket of India's Devdutt Padikkal, second left, during play in the first cricket test between India and Australia in Perth, Australia.