Border-Gavaskar Trophy: India Vs Australia 1st Test, Day 1 - See The Best Photos From Perth

India lost opener Yashasvi Jaiswal early after winning the toss and opting to bat first at Perth's Optus Stadium against Australia on Friday (November 22, 2024), in the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The visitors handed out debuts to seamer Harshit Rana and pace-bowling all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy, leaving out the experienced Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja from the playing XI and playing Washington Sundar as the lone spinner instead. Jasprit Bumrah is leading the Indian side in the absence of Rohit Sharma, who is set to join the squad on Sunday after the birth of his second child. Shubman Gill is out too,with a thumb injury.