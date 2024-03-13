Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online

The Sri Lanka Tour of Bangladesh in 2024 has been a great showcase of the team's impressive cricket performance. After winning the T20I series by a score of 2-1 over Bangladesh on their home turf, the Sri Lankan players have gained all the confidence and are now ready for the first ODI match, scheduled to take place on March 13, Wednesday at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram. (More Cricket News).
Bangladesh had a disappointing start in the 20-overs fixture game against Sri Lanka where they lost the first match by 3 runs. However, Najmul Hossain Shanto's team bounced back in the second match and sought revenge for their previous loss by winning with 8 wickets. Unfortunately, in the final match, chasing the target of 175-run set by the Islanders was challenging for the Bengal Tigers who lost all their wickets at 146 in 19.4 overs with only Rishad Hossain executing a fifty in 30 balls. As a result, Wanindu Hasaranga and Co. were able to lift the trophy in the opponents' home country
Sri Lanka has been celebrating a string of victories ever since Afghanistan's visit to their island. Out of the seven matches played, the team won six, lifting the only Test, T20I, and ODI trophies and then travelled to Bangladesh for yet another chance at glory. The islanders emerged victorious in the T20I series against the hosts by a big margin of 28 runs in the final match. Kusal Mendis played a remarkable innings, scoring 88 off 55 balls. When it was time to defend their target of 175 runs, bowler Nuwan Tushara stepped up for his team taking down 5 wickets from Bangladesh, leading the team to success.
When Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI match will be played?
The Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI in Sri Lanka Tour of Bangladesh 2024 will be played on March 13, Wednesday at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram at 2:00 PM Local Time| 2:30 PM IST.
Where to watch the Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI match?
In India, there is no live telecast available of the ODI series between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.
However, fans can catch all the action from the first ODI match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka as live streaming will be available on the FanCode app and website.
In Bangladesh, the matches will be telecasted by Cricket World TV, Geo-TV, and T Sports.
Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI match squads:
Bangladesh ODI Squad (1st Two ODIs): Najmul Hossain Shanto (Captain), Anamul Haque, Tanzid Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Liton Das, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hassan, Taijul Islam, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman.
Sri Lanka ODI squad: Kusal Mendis (Captain), Charith Asalanka, Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Janith Liyanage, Kamindu Mendis, Sahan Arachchige, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Akila Dananjaya, Chamika Karunaratne, Dilshan Madushanka, Pramod Madushan, Lahiru Kumara