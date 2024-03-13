Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online

Sri Lanka has been celebrating a string of victories ever since Afghanistan's visit to their island. Out of the seven matches played, the team won six, lifting the only Test, T20I, and ODI trophies and then travelled to Bangladesh for yet another chance at glory. The islanders emerged victorious in the T20I series against the hosts by a big margin of 28 runs in the final match. Kusal Mendis played a remarkable innings, scoring 88 off 55 balls. When it was time to defend their target of 175 runs, bowler Nuwan Tushara stepped up for his team taking down 5 wickets from Bangladesh, leading the team to success.