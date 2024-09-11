Cricket

Afghanistan Vs New Zealand One-Off Test Match Day 3 Live Updates: Rain To Play Spoilsport Again As Weather Forecast Shows Heavy Precipitation

Follow the live updates of Day 3 action of the Afghanistan Vs New Zealand One-Off Test match being played at Greater Noida Sports Complex Ground, right here

Jagdish Yadav
Jagdish Yadav
11 September 2024
11 September 2024
New Zealand's captain, Tim Southee, second right, along with teammates takes part in a practice session before the start of the second day of the only test cricket match between Afghanistan and New Zealand in Greater Noida. AP Photo
Welcome to the live coverage of Day 3 action of the Afghanistan Vs New Zealand one-off Test match being played at Greater Noida Sports Complex Ground in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday (11th September). The toss was not possible on the first two days and the ground is still wet after heavy downpour on Tuesday evening. Teams and toss results will be declared soon if umpires allow the play to start on Day 3. Follow the live updates of Day 3 action of the Afghanistan Vs New Zealand One-Off Test match being played at Greater Noida Sports Complex Ground, right here.
LIVE UPDATES

AFG Vs NZ, One-Off Test Day 3 Live Updates: Full Squads

Afghanistan: Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Ikram Alikhil (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Riaz Hassan, Bahir Shah, Shahidullah Kamal, Azmatullah Omarzai, Qais Ahmad, Zahir Khan, Khalil Ahmed, Zia-ur-Rehman, Afsar Zazai, Nijat Masood, Shamsurrahman, Abdul Malik

New Zealand: Tom Latham (wk), Tim Southee (c), Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Will Young, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Ajaz Patel, Matt Henry, Tom Blundell, Rachin Ravindra, Ben Sears, William ORourke

AFG Vs NZ, One-Off Test Day 3 Live Blog

Welcome to the live blog of the third day of the only Test match being played between Afghanistan and New Zealand in Greater Noida on Wednesday. The play was not possible on the first two days due to the wet outfield. Continuous rain and poor drainage systems have led to this. Follow the live updates of Day 3 action of the Afghanistan Vs New Zealand One-Off Test match being played at Greater Noida Sports Complex Ground, right here.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Afghanistan Vs New Zealand One-Off Test Match Day 3 Live Updates: Toss Delayed Due To Wet Outfield
  2. Ireland Women Vs England Women, 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IRE-W Vs ENG-W Cricket Match
  3. AFG Vs NZ, Greater Noida Test: Afghanistan Cricket Board Issues Statement
  4. English County Championship: Indian Spinner Yuzvendra Chahal Shines, Picks Up Five-Wicket Haul
  5. England Name Uncapped Duo In Test Squad For Pakistan Tour In October
Football News
  1. UEFA Nations League: Lee Carsley Far From Comfortable Despite Perfect England Start
  2. Harry Kane The Centurion: Stats Behind The England Captain's Record
  3. England Centurion Harry Kane 'Hungry To Prove People Wrong'
  4. Mauricio Pochettino Named New Head Coach Of The United States National Team
  5. Ronaldo Backs Mbappe To Beat Haaland And Bellingham To Ballon D'Or
Tennis News
  1. Auger Aliassime, Shapovalov Lead Canada To Davis Cup Win Over Argentina
  2. Who Is Aryan Shah? The Reserve Davis Cup Player Set Who Has Replaced The Injured Sumit Nagal In Sweden
  3. Jannik Sinner: Will Cloud Hang Over Italian's US Open Triumph As Deadline To Challenge Doping Verdict Nears?
  4. Andy Murray Embracing New-Found Freedom After Tennis Retirement
  5. ATP Rankings: Taylor Fritz Reaches Top 10 Again, Emma Navarro Hits Career-High No. 8 After US Open
Hockey News
  1. Incumbent Tayyab Ikram Set For Second Term As FIH President
  2. China Vs South Korea Live Streaming, Asian Champions Trophy 2024: When, Where To Watch Hockey Match
  3. India Vs Malaysia Live Streaming Asian Champions Trophy 2024: When, Where To Watch Hockey Match
  4. Pakistan Vs Japan Live Streaming, Asian Champions Trophy 2024: When, Where To Watch Hockey Match
  5. India vs Japan Asian Champions Trophy Highlights: Sukhjeet Scores Twice As IND Beat JPN 5-1

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Manipur Violence: Internet Suspended For 5 Days; Centre Sends 2,000 More CRPF Personnel
  2. Quota Within Quota: Lessons To Be Learned From Tamil Nadu
  3. Data, The Missing Piece In The Sub-Categorisation Debate
  4. Caste Sub-Categorisation A Blow To The Idea Of Representation
  5. 'RSS Suggestion On Caste Census Worthy Of Calm Analysis'
Entertainment News
  1. Kinds of Kindness Review: Yorgos Lanthimos Serves A Kinky, Twisted Triptych
  2. How the Women in Cinema Collective Began a Revolution in Malayalam Film Industry
  3. Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency Gets U/A Certificate By Censor Board With Cuts, Edits and Disclaimers
  4. “Seeing Hope Beyond Despair”: Kavitha Lankesh Pays A Fiery Tribute To Her Sister In Gauri
  5. Vaazhai Review: Mari Selvaraj’s Devastating Drama Is Half-Undone By Its Strained Beauty
US News
  1. Carlsbad Caverns: How A Dropped Bag Of Cheetos Threatened A Delicate Ecosystem And What It Means For National Parks | Explained
  2. US Elections 2024: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Ready For First Face Off On Key Issues | What To Expect
  3. Lake Charles’ Iconic Capital One Tower Demolished After Hurricane Laura Devastation: A Landmark Falls | Video
  4. US: Days After Georgia School Shooting, 5 Injured In Shooting At Kentucky I-75 Highway | Demand For Gun Control Grows
  5. Trump's Sentence In Hush Money Case Delayed Until After Presidential Elections | Explained
World News
  1. Middle East Tensions: Israel Storms Into Tubas In West Bank, Anti-War Protests Erupt In Australia | Top Points
  2. Maldives Says Muizzu To Visit India 'Very Soon' After 2 Ministers Who Defamed Modi Resign
  3. New Order For Old Problem: Germany’s Border Curb To Crackdown On Illegal Immigration Explained
  4. Australia To Ban Social Media Platforms For Children | Do Age Limits Work?
  5. In Photos: Afghan Women’s Lives Reclaimed By Taliban Control
Latest Stories
  1. Afghanistan Vs New Zealand One-Off Test Day 2 Highlights: Officials Call Stumps With Outfield Not Good Enough For Play
  2. Kiren Rijiju Rejects Reports Of Chinese Encroachment In Arunachal | What Are China's Territorial Claims?
  3. Daily Horoscope For Today, September 10, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  4. Middle East Tensions: Over 40 Dead In Israeli Strike In Gaza Strip; UN Offers To Monitor Ceasefire In War-Hit Region
  5. Sanju Samson Officially Joins Kerala Super League's Malappuram FC As Co-Owner
  6. ICC Women's T20 World Cup: New Zealand Name Experienced Squad; Devine, Bates Set For Ninth Straight Edition
  7. Duleep Trophy: Rinku Singh To Play; Sarfaraz May Stay Even As Big Names Head For BAN Tests
  8. Weekly Horoscope For September 8th To September 14th: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs