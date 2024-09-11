Afghanistan Vs New Zealand One-Off Test Match Day 3 Live Updates: Rain To Play Spoilsport Again As Weather Forecast Shows Heavy Precipitation

AFG Vs NZ, One-Off Test Day 3 Live Updates: Full Squads
Afghanistan: Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Ikram Alikhil (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Riaz Hassan, Bahir Shah, Shahidullah Kamal, Azmatullah Omarzai, Qais Ahmad, Zahir Khan, Khalil Ahmed, Zia-ur-Rehman, Afsar Zazai, Nijat Masood, Shamsurrahman, Abdul Malik
New Zealand: Tom Latham (wk), Tim Southee (c), Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Will Young, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Ajaz Patel, Matt Henry, Tom Blundell, Rachin Ravindra, Ben Sears, William ORourke
AFG Vs NZ, One-Off Test Day 3 Live Blog
Welcome to the live blog of the third day of the only Test match being played between Afghanistan and New Zealand in Greater Noida on Wednesday. The play was not possible on the first two days due to the wet outfield. Continuous rain and poor drainage systems have led to this. Follow the live updates of Day 3 action of the Afghanistan Vs New Zealand One-Off Test match being played at Greater Noida Sports Complex Ground, right here.