Afghanistan Vs New Zealand Test: Play Abandoned For Second Day Running - In Pics

Groundsmen remove the cover of the pitch before the start of second day of a one-off Test match between Afghanistan and New Zealand, in Greater Noida. The first day of the test was washed out.
Ground staffers prepare the ground before the start of the second day of one-off Test match between Afghanistan and New Zealand, in Greater Noida.
New Zealand captain Tim Southee with match referee Javagal Srinath inspects the pitch before the start of the second day of a one-off Test match between Afghanistan and New Zealand, in Greater Noida.
New Zealand coach and players during a practice session before the start of the second day of a one-off Test match between Afghanistan and New Zealand, in Greater Noida.
New Zealand player Kane Williamson during a practice session before the start of the second day of a one-off Test match between Afghanistan and New Zealand, in Greater Noida.
New Zealand players during a practice session before the start of the second day of a one-off Test match between Afghanistan and New Zealand, in Greater Noida.
New Zealand captain Tim Southee during a practice session before the start of the second day of a one-off Test match between Afghanistan and New Zealand, in Greater Noida.