Afghanistan Vs New Zealand Test: Play Abandoned For Second Day Running - In Pics

With the outfield still soggy, not a single ball could be bowled for the second successive day at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida, putting the venue under scanner and making it an international embarrassment. The game, the first Test between Afghanistan and New Zealand, was scheduled to begin on Monday but no play was possible as the umpires cited "players' safety" as a concern. Rain had affected the build-up to the Test, with New Zealand not being able to complete a single practice session properly.