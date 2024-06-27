Cricket

AFG Vs SA, T20 World Cup SF: Don't Blame Afghanistan For Defeat, Pictch Is 'Dangerous', Says Andy Flower

While Andy Flower backed Afghanistan’s decision to bat after winning the toss, he said it was impossible for the batters to gauge the bounce off the surface

(AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)
Afghanistan's Naveen-ul-Haq an teammate Fazalhaq Farooqi walk from the field after they were dismissed for 56 runs during the men's T20 World Cup semifinal cricket match between Afghanistan and South Africa at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, Trinidad and Tabago, Wednesday, June 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)
info_icon

Former Zimbabwe captain Andy Flower on Thursday labelled the pitch for the T20 World Cup semifinal in Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago as ‘dangerous’ after Afghanistan suffered a nine-wicket defeat to South Africa.  (Full Coverage | More Cricket News)

On a tough pitch with variable bounce and exaggerated seam movement, Afghanistan folded for a mere 56 in 11.5 overs for their lowest T20I total as South Africa made their first-ever World Cup final.

While Flower backed Afghanistan’s decision to bat after winning the toss, he said it was impossible for the batters to gauge the bounce off the surface.

“You can't blame Afghanistan for doing what they did at the toss. They had such an excellent record batting first and then defending with a very good varied attack of their own,” Flower told ESPNCricinfo.

“But batting first was a really tough ask. You didn't know what a good score would be and they were just blown away.”

“A couple of balls flew off a length around, sort of shoulder, neck, chin height off the South African quicks and one of them flew over Quinton de Kock — the ‘keeper's head and gloves for four byes. I was pleased that no one got hurt,” Flower said.

Aiden Markram (centre) and Reeza Hendricks (left) celebrate after South Africa beat Afghanistan by nine wickets in the first semi-final of ICC T20 World Cup 2024, in Trinidad on Thursday (June 27). - Photo: AP/Ricardo Mazalan
Afghanistan Vs South Africa Semi-Final, T20 World Cup Highlights: Proteas Waltz Into First-Ever Final

BY Bhuvan Gupta

Flower, who coaches Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL, said visuals of the pitch revealed the cracks and blocks which produced a ‘wild variance in bounce’.

“You saw some interesting visual shots from above the square and a couple of the commentators referenced this being a brand new pitch. Perhaps, they could have used a pitch that had been used previously,” he said.

“Those shots showed that crazy paving-type effect and that those blocks and the cracks produced this wild variance in bounce. As a batter, you're trying to predict where the ball is going to be. You want to meet it somewhere near the middle of the bat, at least.”

“(But) on this pitch, it was almost impossible to do that on any consistent basis at all. I thought it was actually a little bit dangerous,” said the former England head coach.

Former Australia all-rounder Tom Moody said batting on that pitch at the Brian Lara Stadium was ‘a very difficult challenge to combat’.

“I don't think you'd want to see it in any game, to be honest with you. You want a fair contest between bat and ball and I'm not advocating that we need to have surfaces that you need 200 plus runs,” he said.

Afghanistan's captain Rashid Khan, centre, walks from the field with his players following their nine wicket loss to South Africa in their men's T20 World Cup semifinal cricket match at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, Trinidad and Tabago, Wednesday, June 26, 2024. - (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)
AFG Vs SA: Afghanistan Coach Jonathan Trott Criticizes Pitch Choice For 'T20 World Cup Semifinal'

BY PTI

“But you need consistent bounce — that is the most important thing — (and) any batter would hold their hands up and say, that is the most important thing.”

“If you've got one ball that's hitting the toe of your bat or one that you feel like you're going to punch with your gloves at the same length, that is a very difficult challenge to combat,” he added.

Moody observed presence of thick grass near the cracks on the pitch led to invariable bounce on the surface.

“You see, this sort of crazy paving, if I could put it that way, where a lot of dense grass was gathered around those cracks — you could just tell that was the thing that promoted the inconsistency of bounce,” he said.

“It'll be something that they'll reflect on, if not reflecting on already and thinking, well, we've got this wrong,” added Moody.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Vokkaliga Seer's Pitch To Siddaramaiah For Shivakumar Becoming Karnataka CM | Here's What He Said
  2. Breaking News LIVE: Opposition To Raise NEET Issue In Parliament; Chargesheet Filed Against Yediyurappa In POCSO Case
  3. Akhilesh Attacks BJP Govt In UP, Says Yogi's Claims Of Modernising Police Was Nothing 'More Than A Sham'
  4. Anurag Thakur To Initiate Discussion On Motion Of Thanks In LS, PM's Reply Likely On Jul 2
  5. Karnataka CID Files Chargesheet In POCSO Case Against BJP Leader BS Yediyurappa
Entertainment News
  1. 'Kalki 2898 AD' Will Be Remembered Long After We Are All Gone: Vijay Deverakonda Congratulates The Team With A Heartfelt Note
  2. Alia Bhatt Calls Motherhood 'Magical': Every Day Is A Discovery And A New Layer To Your Life
  3. Letitia Wright Indicates ‘Black Panther’ Has ‘Lot Coming Up’ On Marvel Cinematic Universe
  4. ‘Anupamaa’: Life Lessons We Learned From Rupali Ganguly’s Show
  5. Shantanu Maheshwari Talks About What Connects Him Most To Love Stories
Sports News
  1. Colombia Vs Costa Rica, Live Streaming Copa America 2024: When, Where To Watch COL Vs CRC Group D, Matchday 2
  2. India Vs England Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Semi-Final: Eyes On Guyana Weather In 2022 Semis Rematch
  3. AFG Vs SA, T20 World Cup SF: Don't Blame Afghanistan For Defeat, Pictch Is 'Dangerous', Says Andy Flower
  4. Sports News Live Updates: President Murmu Wishes Paris Olympic Athletes; South Africa Reach T20 World Cup Final
  5. IND Vs ENG, T20 World Cup Semifinal: Trial By Spin For Both India, England Batters
World News
  1. Watch: World’s First Smiling Robot Face Made Of Human Cells
  2. Pakistan Court Rejects Appeals By Imran Khan & Wife To Suspend Sentence In Illegal Marriage Case
  3. Kendall Jenner's Barefoot Romantic Louvre Stroll Has Everyone Talking
  4. US Flags 'Concerning Increase' In Anti-Conversion Laws, Hate Speech In India In New Religious Freedom Report
  5. 'We Can Send You Back To Stone Age’: Israel's Warning To Lebanon As UN Warns Against War
Latest Stories
  1. NEET-UG Paper Leak: CBI Makes First Arrests, Takes 2 Into Custody From Bihar
  2. Nepal's SEE Results 2080 Released: Check Scores Here
  3. Bihar: Girl Narrowly Escapes Lightning Strike In Sitamarhi While Making Reel During Rain | VIDEO
  4. Ayushman Bharat Health Insurance Scheme To Provide 'Free Treatment' To All Citizens Above Age 70
  5. Bill Gates' Daughter Phoebe Confirms Romance With Paul McCartney's Grandson
  6. 'Kalki 2898 AD' Box Office: Prabhas Starrer Beats 'RRR' Premiere Record In North America
  7. 'Bigg Boss OTT 3': Boxer Neeraj Goyat Becomes First Contestant To Be Evicted After Nominations
  8. Breaking News LIVE: Opposition To Raise NEET Issue In Parliament; Chargesheet Filed Against Yediyurappa In POCSO Case