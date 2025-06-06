Sports

Chile 0-1 Argentina, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: Alvarez’s Early Goal Fuels Albiceleste Win

Argentina secured a slender 1-0 win over struggling Chile in Matchday 15 of the FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers on Thursday, 5 June, with Julian Alvarez scoring early in the 16th minute to keep La Albiceleste at the top of the standings. Thiago Almada played the Atletico striker through, and Alvarez chipped it over the goalkeeper to hand Argentina the winning goal. Lionel Messi entered the match as a second-half substitute and played a terrific through ball for Giuliano Simeone, which the latter failed to finish.