Argentina's Lionel Messi holds the ball during a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup 2026 against Chile in Santiago, Chile.
Argentina's Lionel Messi, right, and Chile's Francisco Sierralta battle for the ball during a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup 2026 in Santiago, Chile.
Argentina's Franco Mastantuono, left, and Chile's Rodrigo Echeverria battle for the ball during a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup 2026 in Santiago, Chile.
Argentina's Cristian Romero, left, hands the captain's armband to Lionel Messi, entering as a substitute, during a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup 2026 against Chile in Santiago, Chile.
Chile's Fabian Hormazabal (2) and Argentina's Thiago Almada battle for the ball during a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup 2026 in Santiago, Chile.
Argentina's Giuliano Simeone, right, and Chile's Guillermo Maripan battle for the ball during a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup 2026 in Santiago, Chile.
Argentina's Giuliano Simeone, left, and Chile's Felipe Loyola battle for the ball during a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup 2026 in Santiago, Chile.