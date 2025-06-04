Sports

Carlos Alcaraz Vs Tommy Paul, French Open Quarter-Final: Defending Champ Eases Into Last-4 Stage

It’s tough enough for any player to deal with Carlos Alcaraz at the French Open. When you’re not at your absolute best against the defending champion, as was the case for Tommy Paul in the quarter-finals Tuesday night (June 3), there’s no chance. No. 2 seed Alcaraz returned to the semi-finals at Roland-Garros for the third consecutive year with a 6-0, 6-1, 6-4 victory over No. 12 Tommy Paul, who had his right thigh heavily taped and was unable to run, serve or hit groundstrokes at full force.