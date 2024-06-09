Sports

Canadian GP, F1 Qualifying: George Russell Takes Pole Ahead Of Max Verstappen - In Pics

George Russell on Sunday (June 9, 2024) grabbed Mercedes’ first pole position of the season ahead of Red Bull’s fancied Max Verstappen at the Canadian Grand Prix. Russell and Verstappen set identical lap times of one minute, 12 seconds but since the Briton banked his first, he will start the race from first place. McLaren finished strong with Lando Norris taking third — just two hundredths of a second off pole — and Oscar Piastri right behind in fourth.

Mercedes driver George Russell Photo: Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press via AP

Mercedes driver George Russell, front left, of Britain, reacts after taking the pole in the qualifying session for the Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix auto race in Montreal.

Red Bull Racing driver Max Verstappen
Red Bull Racing driver Max Verstappen Photo: Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press via AP

Mercedes driver George Russell, center, of Britain, who won the pole, is flanked by second-place Red Bull Racing driver Max Verstappen, left, of the Netherlands, and third-place McLaren driver Lando Norris, right, also of Britain, as they pose for photos after the qualifying session for the Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix auto race in Montreal.

Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix auto race
Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix auto race Photo: Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press via AP

Mercedes driver George Russell, of Britain, stands on his car after taking the pole in the qualifying session for the Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix auto race in Montreal.

F1 Canadian GP Auto Racing
F1 Canadian GP Auto Racing Photo: Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press via AP

Mercedes driver George Russell, right, of Britain, talks with second-place finisher Red Bull Racing driver Max Verstappen, left, of the Netherlands, after taking the pole in the qualifying session for the Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix auto race in Montreal.

Formula One Racing
Formula One Racing Photo: Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press via AP

Mercedes driver George Russell, of Britain, drives during the qualifying session for the Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix auto race in Montreal.

McLaren driver Oscar Piastri
McLaren driver Oscar Piastri Photo: Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP

McLaren driver Oscar Piastri, of Australia, drives through the Senna corner during qualifying for the Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix auto race in Montreal.

Alexander Albon
Alexander Albon Photo: Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP

Williams driver Alexander Albon, of Thailand, drives through the Senna corner during qualifying for the Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix auto race in Montreal.

Lance Stroll
Lance Stroll Photo: Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press via AP

Aston Martin driver Lance Stroll, of Canada, steers his car at the hairpin turn during the qualifying session for the Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix auto race in Montreal.

Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen Photo: Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press via AP

Red Bull Racing driver Max Verstappen, of the Netherlands, drives during the qualifying session for the Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix auto race in Montreal.

Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton Photo: Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press via AP

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton, of Britain, steers his car at the hairpin turn during the qualifying session for the Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix auto race in Montreal.

Carlos Sainz
Carlos Sainz Photo: Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP

Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz, of Spain, drives through the Senna corner during qualifying for the Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix auto race in Montreal.

