Mercedes driver George Russell, front left, of Britain, reacts after taking the pole in the qualifying session for the Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix auto race in Montreal.
Mercedes driver George Russell, center, of Britain, who won the pole, is flanked by second-place Red Bull Racing driver Max Verstappen, left, of the Netherlands, and third-place McLaren driver Lando Norris, right, also of Britain, as they pose for photos after the qualifying session for the Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix auto race in Montreal.
Mercedes driver George Russell, of Britain, stands on his car after taking the pole in the qualifying session for the Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix auto race in Montreal.
Mercedes driver George Russell, right, of Britain, talks with second-place finisher Red Bull Racing driver Max Verstappen, left, of the Netherlands, after taking the pole in the qualifying session for the Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix auto race in Montreal.
Mercedes driver George Russell, of Britain, drives during the qualifying session for the Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix auto race in Montreal.
McLaren driver Oscar Piastri, of Australia, drives through the Senna corner during qualifying for the Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix auto race in Montreal.
Williams driver Alexander Albon, of Thailand, drives through the Senna corner during qualifying for the Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix auto race in Montreal.
Aston Martin driver Lance Stroll, of Canada, steers his car at the hairpin turn during the qualifying session for the Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix auto race in Montreal.
Red Bull Racing driver Max Verstappen, of the Netherlands, drives during the qualifying session for the Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix auto race in Montreal.
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton, of Britain, steers his car at the hairpin turn during the qualifying session for the Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix auto race in Montreal.
Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz, of Spain, drives through the Senna corner during qualifying for the Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix auto race in Montreal.