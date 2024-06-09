Sports

Canadian GP, F1 Qualifying: George Russell Takes Pole Ahead Of Max Verstappen - In Pics

George Russell on Sunday (June 9, 2024) grabbed Mercedes’ first pole position of the season ahead of Red Bull’s fancied Max Verstappen at the Canadian Grand Prix. Russell and Verstappen set identical lap times of one minute, 12 seconds but since the Briton banked his first, he will start the race from first place. McLaren finished strong with Lando Norris taking third — just two hundredths of a second off pole — and Oscar Piastri right behind in fourth.