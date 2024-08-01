PV Sindhu Vs He Bingjiao Live Badminton Scores Paris Olympics 2024: Indian Shuttler Eyes Quarterfinals Spot

India's PV Sindhu returns to Estonia's Kristin Kuuba during the women's singles group play stage badminton match at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Paris. PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary

Welcome to the live coverage of the women's singles Round of 16 badminton match played at the Paris Olympics 2024 between Indian shuttler PV Sindhu and China's He Bingjiao. Sindhu needs to win this match to enter the quarterfinal stage of the women's singles. Follow the live scores and updates of the Sindhu Vs He match, here.

LIVE UPDATES

1 Aug 2024, 09:33:53 pm IST PV Sindhu Vs He Bingjiao - World Rankings Indian shuttler PV Sindhu is at 13th rank in the world whereas China's He Bingjiao is eighth in the ranking.