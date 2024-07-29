Lakhsya Sen had defeated Kevin Cordon in his previous match, only for that victory to be deleted as Cordon pulled out of Paris Olympics. Photo: File

Welcome to our live coverage of star India shuttler Lakshya Sen's second match at Paris Olympic Games 2024, against Belgium's Julien Carraggi on Monday (July 29). After the exit of Kevin Cordon and the subsequent 'deletion' of Sen's win, the 22-year-old must win today if he has to stay in contention for the knock-outs. Follow the live badminton scores and updates of the Sen vs Carraggi, men's singles match, right here. LIVE UPDATES 29 Jul 2024, 05:34:35 pm IST Match Begins Lakshya wins the first point, courtesy an unforced error from Carraggi. 29 Jul 2024, 05:32:22 pm IST Players Out On Court, Sen Wins Toss The customary pre-match knocking is underway after Lakshya Sen won the toss and selected to play his first game from the left half of the court. Minutes away from the start. 29 Jul 2024, 05:17:42 pm IST When Is Lakshya Sen's Match? The Indian's Group L match is scheduled to start at 5:30pm IST.