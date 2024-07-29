Badminton

Lakshya Sen Vs Julien Carraggi Live Score, Paris Olympics: Indian Shuttler In Must-Win Scenario

After the exit of Kevin Cordon and the subsequent 'deletion' of Lakshya Sen's win, the 22-year-old must win today if he has to stay in contention for the Paris Olympics knock-outs. Follow the live badminton scores and updates of the Sen vs Carraggi, men's singles match, right here

Bhuvan Gupta
29 July 2024
29 July 2024
Lakhsya Sen had defeated Kevin Cordon in his previous match, only for that victory to be deleted as Cordon pulled out of Paris Olympics. Photo: File
Welcome to our live coverage of star India shuttler Lakshya Sen's second match at Paris Olympic Games 2024, against Belgium's Julien Carraggi on Monday (July 29). After the exit of Kevin Cordon and the subsequent 'deletion' of Sen's win, the 22-year-old must win today if he has to stay in contention for the knock-outs. Follow the live badminton scores and updates of the Sen vs Carraggi, men's singles match, right here.
LIVE UPDATES

Match Begins

Lakshya wins the first point, courtesy an unforced error from Carraggi.

Players Out On Court, Sen Wins Toss

The customary pre-match knocking is underway after Lakshya Sen won the toss and selected to play his first game from the left half of the court. Minutes away from the start.

When Is Lakshya Sen's Match?

The Indian's Group L match is scheduled to start at 5:30pm IST.

