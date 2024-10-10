Lakshya Sen Vs Chou Tien-Chen Live Streaming, Arctic Open 2024: When, Where To Watch Round Of 16 Match

India's star shuttler Lakshya Sen made it to the round of 16 in the men’s singles at the Arctic Open Super 500 tournament after his opponent Rasmus Gemke withdrew from the opening round match. (More Badminton News)
Sen, who lost out on a maiden Olympic medal in Paris after defeat in the bronze medal play-off contest, will be up against the winner between seventh seed Chou Tien Chen of Chinese Taipei who defeated Arnaud Merkle of France.
This is Sen's first action on the badminton court since the defeat in the bronze medal play-off at the Paris Olympics.
Live Streaming Information About Arctic Open 2024:
When is Lakshya Sen vs Chou Tien-Chen Round of 16 match at the Arctic Open 2024?
The Lakshya Sen vs Chou Tien-Chen round of 16 match, Arctic Open 2024 will be played on Thursday, October 10 at approx 4:00 PM IST. (Not official time)
Where to watch Lakshya Sen vs Chou Tien-Chen Round of 16 match, Arctic Open 2024?
The said match can be streamed live on the BWF TV YouTube channel.