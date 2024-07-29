Badminton

HS Prannoy Puts Behind 'Patchy' Start To Win In Straight Games On Olympic Debut In Paris

Prannoy wrapped up the proceedings quickly with a 21-18 21-12 win over Roth in a group K encounter. The match lasted just 45 minutes

Paris Olympics-hs prannoy-badminton
India's H.S. Prannoy plays against Germany's Fabian Roth during their men's singles badminton group stage match at Port de la Chapelle Arena during the 2024 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 28, 2024, in Paris, France. Photo: AP/Dita Alangkara
info_icon

HS Prannoy's maiden Olympic match went in the way he would have planned as the Kerala shuttler won against lesser-ranked Fabian Roth of Germany in straight Games on Sunday at the 2024 Paris Games. (Full Olympics Coverage | More Sports News)

Prannoy who was down with chikungunya for almost two weeks ahead of the Paris Games, gave a good account of his fitness as he moved around the court well.

Even though Prannoy ended the game on a high note, in the beginning of the match, the Indian shuttler did not look like he was at his best. His opponent Roth was leading 14-11 in the first game, but Prannoy made a strong comeback to overturn the deficit and win the opener.

In the second game, Prannoy got an early lead and maintained it throughout.

PV Sindhu is eyeing a third consecutive Olympic medal. - File
PV Sindhu Sets Aside FN Abdul Razzaq, Wins Paris Olympics Opener With Ease

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Prannoy admitted he was a bit patchy earlier in the match.

"When you're in the winning side of it, I think it feels great. Yes, it started off a little patchy. I think the atmosphere is electric out there. So to kind of suddenly get into that tournament mode is not easy," said Prannoy after his match.

"I think I've seen a lot of players struggling out there in the first matches. Yeah, but happy that I could kind of push through that first game and wrap it up in straight sets."

After conceding an early lead, Prannoy made some changes to his game play and things quickly turned in his favour.

"A little bit more of longer rallies towards the end of the first game made things a little bit more easier for me I would say, from the fact that I was finding the length from that side. So yeah, that gave a lot of confidence.

"I knew that the second game I should be in control because I think a lot of nerves went off after that first game and I could feel that relaxed space, especially in the second game."

Prannoy's next opponent is Le Duc Phat of Vietnam with the clash set to take place on Wednesday.It will be his second and final group match.

