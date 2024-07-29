India's H.S. Prannoy plays against Germany's Fabian Roth during their men's singles badminton group stage match at Port de la Chapelle Arena during the 2024 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 28, 2024, in Paris, France. Photo: AP/Dita Alangkara

India's H.S. Prannoy plays against Germany's Fabian Roth during their men's singles badminton group stage match at Port de la Chapelle Arena during the 2024 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 28, 2024, in Paris, France. Photo: AP/Dita Alangkara