BWF Thailand Open Highlights: Lakshya Sen Out; Gayatri Gopichand, Treesa Jolly Through To Second Round

It ends on a high note with Mannepalli's win but it was not the best of days for Indian badminton. Lakshya Sen and Priyanshu Rajawat both were knocked out in the very first round in the men's singles division. In the women's singles, Aakarshi Kashyap, Unnati Hooda and Malvika Bansod won to get into the second round but Anupama Upadhyay and Santosh Ramraj were knocked out. In doubles only Gayatri Gopichand and Tressa Jolly's pairing got a win while others were all sent back to home.