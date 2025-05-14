BWF Thailand Open Highlights: Lakshya Sen Out; Gayatri Gopichand, Treesa Jolly Through To Second Round

BWF Thailand Open Live Scores: Greetings!
Hello and a very warm welcome to all. A number of Indian shuttlers are starting their campaign at the BWF Thailand Open today, and we will bring to you all the updates live.
BWF Thailand Open Live Scores: Today's Lineup!
BWF Thailand Open Live Scores: India squad
Men’s singles: Lakshya Sen, Priyanshu Rajawat; qualifiers - Sathish Karunakaran, Ayush Shetty, Sankar Subramanian, Kidambi Srikanth, Tharun Mannepalli
Women’s singles: Malvika Bansod, Rakshitha Ramraj, Anupama Upadhyaya, Aakarshi Kashyap, Unnati Hooda; qualifiers - Ira Sharma
Men’s doubles: Sai Pratheek K/Pruthvi Krishnamurthy Roy
Women’s doubles: Treesa Jolly/Gayatri Gopichand, Simran Singhi/Kavipriya Selvam, Rashmi Ganesh/Sania Sikkandar
Mixed doubles: qualifiers - Mohit Jaglan/Lakshita Jaglan
BWF Thailand Open Live Scores: Kidambi Srikanth Knocked Out
Former world No.1 Kidambi Srikanth was ousted after losing his second match in the qualifiers on Tuesday. Srikanth had earlier defeated fellow Indian Sankar Subramanian 21-15, 21-17 in his first round of qualifiers before losing to Tharun Mannepalli 21-16, 21-19 in the second.
BWF Thailand Open Live Scores: Live Streaming Info
Live streaming of Thailand Open 2025 will be available on BWF TV YouTube channel in India.
BWF Thailand Open Live Scores: Aakarshi Kashyap In Action
Aakarshi Kashyap is up against Kaoru Sugiyama of Japan and the Indian leads in the first game. But it is early stages.
BWF Thailand Open Live Scores: Aakarshi Kashyap vs Kaoru Sugiyama
It's neck and neck between Kashyap and Sugiyama. The Indian shuttler won the first game 21-16, but the Japanese came back strong, to win the second game, 22-20.
BWF Thailand Open Live Scores: Aakarshi Kashyap Wins
Aakarshi Kashyap is through to the Round of 16, but only just. She battled past Japan’s Kaoru Sugiyama 21–16, 20–22, 22–20 in a tense, see-saw contest that could’ve gone either way.
She started strong, wobbled in the second, and then held her nerve in a wild decider to sneak home. Gritty, gutsy, and just enough to get the job done.
BWF Thailand Open Live Scores: Coming Up Next On Court 1
Up next, it’s Lakshya Sen taking on Ireland’s Nhat Nguyen in the Round of 32 at 10:00 am IST. The Indian shuttler has had a patchy run since Paris 2024, struggling to find consistency on court.
This could be the match where things click, or another tough outing. Nguyen won’t be a pushover, and Lakshya will need to bring more than just flashes of brilliance if he wants to make a deep run. Time for a breakthrough? We’ll find out soon.
BWF Thailand Open Live Scores: Lakshya Sen Vs Nhat Nguyen
Lakshya Sen is currently facing Ireland’s Nhat Nguyen in the Round of 32, and the match is live now.
BWF Thailand Open Live Scores: Lakshya Sen Vs Nhat Nguyen - Game 1
This game is a real rollercoaster! Nhat Nguyen and Lakshya Sen are going back and forth in some incredibly tight rallies. Each point is hard-earned, with both players digging deep and showing their skills. It’s a close contest, and the momentum keeps shifting, this one could go either way.
BWF Thailand Open Live Scores: Nhat Nguyen Takes Game 1
Nguyen takes the early lead, edging out Lakshya Sen 21–18 in a tightly contested opener. Sen looked sharp in patches, especially around the net, but couldn’t hold off Nguyen’s late surge.
The pressure’s now on the Indian to bounce back in the second.
BWF Thailand Open Live Scores: Lakshya Sen Vs Nhat Nguyen - Game 2
Lakshya Sen is showing real grit in the second game, leading 19–9 after conceding the opener 18–21 to Nhat Nguyen. The Indian shuttler has tightened up his game, controlling the rallies and forcing errors from Nguyen. Momentum has clearly shifted, Sen’s not going down without a fight.
BWF Thailand Open Live Scores: Lakshya Sen Takes Game 2
Lakshya Sen storms back to take the second game 21–9, flipping the script after dropping the opener. He found his rhythm, dominated the rallies, and left Nguyen scrambling. It’s all square now, one game to decide who moves on.
BWF Thailand Open Live Scores: Lakshya Sen Vs Nhat Nguyen - Game 3
We’re deep into the third game now, and it’s Nhat Nguyen holding a narrow lead at 17–13. Lakshya Sen is hanging in, but the Irish shuttler has the edge at the moment. It’s tight, it’s tense, this one’s going right down to the wire.
BWF Thailand Open Live Scores: Nhat Nguyen Defeats Lakshya Sen
Lakshya Sen’s rollercoaster run continues. After a gritty fightback in the second game, he couldn’t close it out in the decider. Ireland’s Nhat Nguyen held his nerve to clinch it 21–17, sending Sen packing in yet another frustrating finish for India.
Sen may be out, but India’s hopes are far from over. Several shuttlers are still in the hunt, and the campaign continues with eyes firmly set on deep runs ahead. The fight isn't done yet.
Sen Lost - 18–21, 21–9, 17–21
BWF Thailand Open Live Scores: Unnati Hooda Wins
Unnati Hooda secured a commanding victory over Thailand's Thamonwan Nithiittikrai. After taking the first game 21–14, she dropped the second 18–21 but bounced back to win the decider 23–21, advancing to the next round with confidence.
BWF Thailand Open Live Scores: Priyanshu Rajawat Vs Alwi Farhan - Game 1
Priyanshu Rajawat is up against Alwi Farhan in Game 1. The Indian shuttler is trailing 12–18 as the game progresses, with Farhan holding the upper hand so far. Rajawat will need to rally if he’s to stay in the fight.
Rajawat lost first game 13-21.
BWF Thailand Open Live Scores: Priyanshu Rajawat Vs Alwi Farhan - Game 2
Priyanshu Rajawat is fighting back in the second game after losing the first 13–21. He’s currently leading 20–15 against Indonesia’s Alwi Farhan, looking to force a decider. The battle is heating up.
BWF Thailand Open Live Scores: Priyanshu Rajawat Claims Game 2
What a comeback that was from Priyanshu Rajawat in the second game to level the contest after dropping the opener.
Game 3- But in the decider, it's Alwi Farhan who has the edge for now, the Indonesian leads 14–9 as Rajawat tries to stay in the hunt.
BWF Thailand Open Live Scores: Rajawat’s Disappointing Exit After Tough Fight
Priyanshu Rajawat’s campaign came to a disappointing end in the Round of 32, falling 13-21, 21-17, 16-21 to Indonesia’s Alwi Farhan. After a sluggish start, Rajawat fought back strongly in the second game, raising hopes of a turnaround. But in the decider, he couldn’t maintain momentum, fading away in the latter stages to exit the tournament in frustrating fashion.
BWF Thailand Open Live Scores: Malvika Bansod Vs Neslihan Arın - Game 1
Malvika Bansod is up against Neslihan Arın in Game 1 at WS R32 on Court 3. The tension is building as both shuttlers battle it out for a spot in the next round.
Bansod wins first game 21-12.
BWF Thailand Open Live Scores: Malvika Bansod Vs Neslihan Arın - Game 2
Neslihan Arın staged a strong comeback in the second game against India's Malvika Bansod. After losing the opener 21-12, the Turkish shuttler bounced back to take the second 21-13, forcing a decider on Court 3.
BWF Thailand Open Live Scores: Malvika Bansod Vs Neslihan Arın - Game 3 Underway
Malvika Bansod and Turkey’s Neslihan Arın is headed for a tense finish, with the decider locked at 15-all after splitting the first two games 21–12, 13–21.
BWF Thailand Open Live Scores: Malvika Bansod Wins
Malvika Bansod held her nerve in a gripping contest to edge past Turkey’s Neslihan Arın 21–12, 13–21, 21–17 and seal her place in the next round.
BWF Thailand Open Live Scores: Anupama Upadhyaya Vs Ratchanok Intanon - Game 1
Now in action is another Indian shuttler, Anupama Upadhyaya, facing a stern challenge against seventh seed Ratchanok Intanon of Thailand in Match 9. It's proving to be a tough outing, with Intanon leading comfortably after taking the first game 21–11 and holding a 5–4 advantage in the second.
BWF Thailand Open Live Scores: Anupama Upadhyaya Vs Ratchanok Intanon
Seventh seed Ratchanok Intanon proved too strong for India's Anupama Upadhyaya in Match 9 of the Round of 32. The experienced Thai shuttler dominated proceedings from the start, clinching the match in straight games 21–11, 21–9. Upadhyaya struggled to find momentum throughout and couldn’t break through Intanon’s control and precision.
BWF Thailand Open Live Scores: Treesa Jolly - Gayatri Gopichand Vs Ong Xin Yee - Carmen Ting
The third-seeded Indian duo of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand Pullela made a dominant start against Malaysia’s Ong Xin Yee and Carmen Ting. The Indian pair is at 6–6.
BWF Thailand Open Live Scores: Treesa Jolly - Gayatri Gopichand Vs Ong Xin Yee - Carmen Ting
The third-seeded Indian pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand Pullela stormed through the opening game, taking it 21–15 against Malaysia’s Ong Xin Yee and Carmen Ting.
BWF Thailand Open Live Scores: Treesa Jolly - Gayatri Gopichand Win
Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly powered through to the next round with a commanding straight-games win over Malaysia’s Carmen Ting and Ong Xin Yee. The Indian duo wrapped up the match 21–15, 21–13 in the Round of 32.
BWF Thailand Open Live Scores
Another Indian pair is now on the court with hopes of qualifying to the next round. P Kishnamurthy Roy and K Sai Pratheek are up against the Malaysian pair of J Arif and RK Yap. The Malaysians have taken a slender 5-3 lead as of now but the game still has a lot of rallies left.
BWF Thailand Open Live Scores
After losing the first game, the Indian pair of P Kishnamurthy Roy and K Sai Pratheek have bounced back to win the second game and stretch this men's doubles encounter to the deciding third game.
BWF Thailand Open Live Scores
Another disappointing result for Indian fans. The Indian pair of P Kishnamurthy Roy and K Sai Pratheek has been knocked out from the Thailand Open men's singles competition right in the opening round. Not a very pleasant start for most Indians. This was a hard-fought match. The Indian pair lost 20-22, 21-17, 18-21 to the Malaysian duo of J Arif and RK Yap.
BWF Thailand Open Live Scores
The only remaining Indian in action is Tharun Mannepalli who will be in men's singles action against Justin Hoh of Malaysia.
BWF Thailand Open Live Scores
The final Indian who will be in action for the day will be Tharun Mallepalli. He will be in men's singles first round action against Justin Hoh of Malaysia. He will be in action around 9pm.
BWF Thailand Open Live Scores
A long, long wait but finally we are underway. Thanks for being patient. India's Tharun Mannepalli is now up against Justin Thoh in the first round of men's singles division at the Thailand Open. Both players have got two points each to begin things at parity. Let us see how they both carry on from here.
BWF Thailand Open Live Scores
Very close game but it is the Indian who comes out of it with flying colours. Tharun Mannepalli beats Justin Thoh 21-19 in the opening game of this round 1 of the men's singles Thailand Open clash. It was a brilliant back and forth and some good badminton was on display. Now, we move to the second game.
BWF Thailand Open Live Scores
Tharun Mannepalli is through to the second round. He gets a win in straight games and gives India a little cheer before things end for today. He beats Justin Thoh 21-19, 21-16 to get to the second round.
BWF Thailand Open Live Scores
It ends on a high note with Mannepalli's win but it was not the best of days for Indian badminton. Lakshya Sen and Priyanshu Rajawat both were knocked out in the very first round in the men's singles division. In the women's singles, Aakarshi Kashyap, Unnati Hooda and Malvika Bansod won to get into the second round but Anupama Upadhyay and Santosh Ramraj were knocked out. In doubles only Gayatri Gopichand and Tressa Jolly's pairing got a win while others were all sent back to home.
BWF Thailand Open Live Scores
A dull day with some good wins is how the opening day of the Thailand Open could be described.
See You
Even though there were some big disappointments, there is still much to look forward to. Do join us tomorrow as we once again track the Thailand Open 2025. Thank you!