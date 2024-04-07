Badminton

Badminton Asia Championships 2024: Live Streaming, Schedule, Players, Prize Money

The Badminton Asia Championships 2024 is finally here uniting the best shuttlers from the world under one roof in thrilling actions. Here's, how, when and where you can catch the actions live

Badminton Asia Championships 2024. Photo: X | Badminton Asia
info_icon

The 2024 Badminton Asia Championships will kick off on April 9 in Ningbo, People's Republic of China. Top players from the world will take part in this grand continental event with hopes of increasing their rankings ahead of the Paris Olympics qualifications. (More Badminton News)

This year marks the 41st edition of the epic badminton tournament which is hosted under the sanction of Badminton Asia. Last year, the Badminton Asia Championships was held at the Sheikh Rashid Bin Hamdan Indoor Hall in Dubai. The men's singles title was won by Indonesia's Anthony Sinisuka Ginting, while Tai Tzu-ying from Taiwan clinched the women's singles title. The men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty added to India's medal tally by securing the gold medal.

Hopes for India are high as the top shuttlers are participating, paving the way for the Paris Games. HS Prannoy, seeded seventh, will face China's Lu Guangzu in the opening round. Meanwhile, Kidambi Srikanth will face second seed Anthony Ginting.

Unfortunately, the duo of Satwik-Chirag, who were responsible for India's success in the previous tournament and were ranked as the top seeds this year, will not be taking part this time. They had to withdraw because Satwik suffered a shoulder injury and made the decision last week. Apparently, all attention and expectations are now on Lakshya Sen, who is ranked 13th in the world, and PV Sindhu, a two-time Olympic medalist.

Badminton Asia Championships 2024 Schedule:

Venue: Ningbo Olympic Sports Center Gymnasium in Ningbo, China

9 April, Tuesday - Qualification, Round of 32

10 April, Wednesday - Round of 32

11 April, Thursday - Round of 16

12 April, Friday - Quarter-finals

13 April, Saturday - Semi-finals

14 April, Sunday - Finals

Indian Players At the 2024 Badminton Asia Championships:

Men's Singles: Lakshya Sen, HS Prannoy, Kidambi Srikanth, Priyanshu Rajawat,

Men's Doubles: Krishna Prasad Garaga - Krishnaprasad Sai Pratheek, Arjun Madathil Ramachandran - Dhruv Kapila

Women's Singles: PV Sindhu, Akarshi Kashyap

Women's doubles: Tanish Crasto - Ashwini Ponnappa Machimanda, and Treesa Jolly - Pullela Gayatri Gopichand

Badminton Asia Championships 2024 Prize Money:

The total prize set for the Badminton Asia Championships 2024 is US$450,000. Here's how the big prize pot is being distributed among the winners:

Singles:

Winner - $31,500

Runner Up - $15,300

Semi-finalist - $6,300

Quarter-finalist - $2,475

Round of 16 - $1,350

Round of 32 - $450

Doubles:

Winner - $33,300

Runner Up - $15,750

Semi-finalist - $6,300

Quarter-finalist - $2,812.5

Round of 16 - $1,462.5

Round of 32 - $450

Live Streaming details of Badminton Asia Championships 2024:

Live streaming of the Badminton Asia Championships 2024 will be available on the official YouTube channel, here.

