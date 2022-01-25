Tuesday, Jan 25, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Australian Open 2022: Martina Navratilova Slams Peng Shuai T-shirt Ban

Peng Shuai disappeared for weeks after accusing a top Chinese official of sexual misconduct. She has since re-appeared, but there are still concerns of her wellbeing.

Australian Open 2022: Martina Navratilova Slams Peng Shuai T-shirt Ban
Peng Shuai's wellbeing has been the subject of international concern. - File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 25 Jan 2022 9:15 am

Tennis great Martina Navratilova has slammed the Australian Open organisers for forcing a spectator to remove a shirt featuring a message of support for Chinese player Peng Shuai. (More Tennis News)

Video emerged on Sunday morning of a woman being intercepted at Melbourne Park wearing the shirt with an image of Peng on the front and the message “Where is Peng Shuai?” on the back.

Related stories

Peng Shuai Saga: Women's Tennis Association May Cancel Events Beyond 2022 In China

Peng Shuai Disappearance: IOC Uncertain About Chinese Tennis Player's Safety

Peng Shuai, Chinese Tennis Star, Denies Making Sexual Assault Accusations Against Zhang Gaoli

In a tweet, the former world number one and 18-time Grand Slam singles winner called the decision "pathetic." "That’s just pathetic. The @wta stands pretty much alone on this!!! #WhereisPengShuai," wrote the 65-year-old.

French tennis player Nicolas Mahut also reacted. And wrote, "What’s going on!? What lack of courage! What if you did not have Chinese sponsors #1573 #beyonddisappointed".

Chinese distillery Luzhou Laojiao is one of the Australian Open's leading sponsors.

Tennis Australia however has defended the action, saying "Under our ticket conditions of entry we don't allow clothing, banners or signs that are commercial or political."

“Peng Shuai's safety is our primary concern. We continue to work with the WTA and global tennis community to seek more clarity on her situation and will do everything we can to ensure her wellbeing,” the statement added.

According to reports, a GoFundMe page seeking support to distribute Peng Shuai shirts at the Australian Open had raised thousands of dollars within 24 hours on the weekend.

Peng, 36, disappeared for weeks after accusing a top Chinese official of sexual misconduct in November last year.

The former women's doubles world number has since re-appeared, but there are still concerns as to whether she is really free.

The WTA (Women's Tennis Association) has taken a strong stand on the issue saying it will not play any tournaments in China this year.

Players' Council member and two-time Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka said the organization is still yet to hear from Peng and her welfare.

Tags

Sports Tennis Australian Open
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Sports

Ravi Shastri Defends Indian Cricket Team, Says 'There Will Be Wins And Losses'

Ravi Shastri Defends Indian Cricket Team, Says 'There Will Be Wins And Losses'

Several Killed At African Cup Stampede: A Look At Major Football-related Crowd Disasters

French Open 2022: Novak Djokovic Could Defend Roland Garros Title Under Latest COVID-19 Vaccine Rules

AUS Vs SL: Josh Hazlewood Picked For Sri Lanka Series; David Warner, Mitchell Marsh Sit Out

Australian Open 2022: Madison Keys Enters First Grand Slam Semis In 4 Years

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Students wearing masks wait at the gate of a school to attend classes in Dharavi, one of Asia's largest slums, Mumbai.

Mumbai Students Mask Up As Schools Reopen After Covid-19 Scare

Members of Ukraine's Territorial Defense Forces, volunteer military units of the Armed Forces, train in a city park in Kyiv, Ukraine. Dozens of civilians have been joining Ukraine's army reserves in recent weeks amid fears about Russian invasion.

Photo Gallery: Ukrainian Soldiers On Their Feet Amid Russian Threat

Alize Cornet of France reacts after defeating Simona Halep of Romania in their fourth round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022, Day 8: Alize Cornet Steals The Show As Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas Enter Quarters

The first time we saw the director acting in a film was in the 1969 romance drama 'Aradhna'. In the film he played the role of lead actor Rajesh Khanna's friend and was seen in a few scenes in the film. The film also starred actress Sharmila Tagore in the lead role.

On Subhash Ghai's 77th Birthday, 5 Memorable Cameos In His Movies

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveils a hologram statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on Parakram Diwas, at a programme in New Delhi. Union Ministers Amit Shah and Hardeep Singh Puri are also seen.

PM Modi Unveils Hologram Statue Of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose On His Birth Annivesary