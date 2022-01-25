Tuesday, Jan 25, 2022
Australian Open 2022: Madison Keys Enters First Grand Slam Semis In 4 Years

Madison Keys took one hour and 27 minutes to beat Barbora Krejcikova in straight sets in their Australian Open 2022 women's singles quarter-final match.

Madison Keys was also a semi-finalist in Melbourne in 2015. - AP Photo

Updated: 25 Jan 2022 11:09 am

Unseeded American Madison Keys defeated fourth seed Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic in Melbourne on Tuesday to enter the Australian Open 2022 women's singles semi-final. (More Tennis News)

Keys, 26, hit as many as 27 winners to beat the French Open champion in straight sets (6-3, 6-2) in one hour and 27 minutes on Rod Laver Arena. Krejcikova hit 12 winners.

The 2017 US Open finalist will face either world number one Ashleigh Barty or compatriot and 21 seed Jessica Pegula next, which will be her first Grand Slam semi-final for four years.

Keys' win also means that Barty will retain the world number one ranking after the season-opening Grand Slam.

Both the players struggled with the Melbourne heat with Krejcikova receiving treatment during the first set. The Czech had her blood pressure and temperature taken and was given tablets.

Keys, ranked 51, was also a semi-finalist in Melbourne in 2015, and lost to eventual winner Serena Williams.

Keys is now into her fifth Grand Slam semis, and her first since the 2018 US Open. Her best Grand Slam result to date is a runner-up finish to Stephens at the 2017 US Open.

In other quarter-finals, American Danielle Collins will take on Alize Cornet of France while seventh seed  Iga Swiatek of Poland faces Kaia Kanepi of Estonia.

Sports Tennis Australian Open Grand Slam
