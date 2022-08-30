Tuesday, Aug 30, 2022
Asia Cup Cricket 2022: India's Chance For Biggest T20I Win As Rohit Sharma And Co. Face Hong Kong - Stats Preview

India face Hong Kong in match 4 of the Asia Cup 2022 on August 31. Read IND vs HKG cricket preview.

India will play Hong Kong for the first time T20Is.
India will play Hong Kong for the first time T20Is. AP Photo

Updated: 30 Aug 2022 7:13 pm

After beating arch-rivals Pakistan in the first match, India take on Hong Kong in their second match of Asia Cup at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday (August 31).

India played two One Day Internationals against Hong Kong but never face them in Twenty-20 International cricket.

Hong Kong will become the 15th team to play against India in Twenty-20 international cricket.

They qualified for the main round of Asia Cup after finishing top in Asia Cup qualifying round in Al Amerat, Oman last week.

The 'Men in Blue' have won four and lost one in the last five Twenty-20 Internationals played. Hong Kong also have won four and lost just one in their last five matches played in the T20 format.

India, the No.1 side in the ICC T20 rankings, have won 112, lost 55, tied three and abandoned five in 175 matches played so far. Hong Kong, on the other hand, have won 21 and lost 31 in 52 matches played so far. They are 20th in the latest ICC rankings.

Performance In Twenty-20 Cricket
(Team - Ranking - P - W - L - T - N/R - Success%)

India - 1 - 175 - 112 - 55 - 3 - 5 - 66.28;
Hong Kong - 20 - 52 - 21 - 31 - 0 - 0 - 40.38.

Visually told More

