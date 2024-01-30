Sports

AFC Asian Cup 2023: Qatar Beat Palestine 2-1; Jordan Stun Iraq 3-2 - In Pics

Hosts and holders Qatar fought back to defeat Palestine 2-1 and reach the Asian Cup quarter-finals on Monday, joining a Jordan side who struck twice in injury time to stun Iraq. Qatar will wait for the winner from Tuesday's last-16 meeting between Uzbekistan and Thailand, the lowest-ranked team left in Doha. Whereas, Jordan will meet Tajikistan in the quarter-finals after scoring twice in three minutes deep in stoppage time to beat Iraq 3-2. Jordan had a man advantage after the 77th-minute dismissal of Aymen Hussein -- booked for celebrating -- but looked down and out in injury time, only for Yazan Al-Arab to prod in a 95th-minute leveller. Iraq's heartbroken players were left flat-out on the turf, their dreams of repeating the country's fairytale 2007 Asian Cup title somehow snatched from their grasp.