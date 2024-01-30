Palestine's Mohammed Saleh, second right, reacts after losing to Qatar 2-1 during the Asian Cup Round of 16 soccer match between Qatar and Palestine, at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar.
AFC Asian Cup 2023: Qatar Beat Palestine 2-1; Jordan Stun Iraq 3-2 - In Pics
Hosts and holders Qatar fought back to defeat Palestine 2-1 and reach the Asian Cup quarter-finals on Monday, joining a Jordan side who struck twice in injury time to stun Iraq. Qatar will wait for the winner from Tuesday's last-16 meeting between Uzbekistan and Thailand, the lowest-ranked team left in Doha. Whereas, Jordan will meet Tajikistan in the quarter-finals after scoring twice in three minutes deep in stoppage time to beat Iraq 3-2. Jordan had a man advantage after the 77th-minute dismissal of Aymen Hussein -- booked for celebrating -- but looked down and out in injury time, only for Yazan Al-Arab to prod in a 95th-minute leveller. Iraq's heartbroken players were left flat-out on the turf, their dreams of repeating the country's fairytale 2007 Asian Cup title somehow snatched from their grasp.
Qatar's Akram Afif celebrates after scoring his team's second goal during the Asian Cup round of 16 soccer match between Qatar and Palestine at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar.
Qatar's Hasan Al Haydos celebrates after scoring during the Asian Cup Round of 16 soccer match between Qatar and Palestine, at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar.
Palestine's Oday Dabbagh, third from left, celebrates with teammates after he scored the first goal for his side during the Asian Cup round of 16 soccer match between Qatar and Palestine at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar.
Palestine's Oday Dabbagh, third from right, is congratulated by his teammates after he scored the first goal for his side during the Asian Cup round of 16 soccer match between Qatar and Palestine at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar.
Jordan's Ehsan Haddad carries his national flag passing Iraq's goalkeeper Jalal Hassan after they beat them 3-2 during the Asian Cup round of 16 soccer match between Iraq and Jordan at Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar.
Jordan's Nizar Alrashdan celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the Asian Cup round of 16 soccer match between Iraq and Jordan at Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar.
Iraq's goalkeeper Jalal Hassan fails to save a shot by Jordan's Nizar Alrashdan, not seen, who scored his side's third goal during the Asian Cup Round of 16 soccer match between Iraq and Jordan, at Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar.
Jordan's players celebrate after Mousa Altamari scoring his side's second goal during the Asian Cup round of 16 soccer match between Iraq and Jordan at Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar.
Iraq's goalkeeper Jalal Hassan saves in front of Jordan's Mousa Altamari during the Asian Cup Round of 16 soccer match between Iraq and Jordan, at Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar.