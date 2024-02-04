Sports

AFC Asian Cup 2023: IR Iran 2-1 Japan - In Pics

IR Iran sent a statement to the remaining AFC Asian Cup 2023 contestants by knocking out heavy favourites Japan in the quarter-finals. Japan, who finished second in the 2019 edition and are the record holders of the Asian Cup, led early through Hidemasa Morita's opener. However, Iran hit back in the second half and overturned the deficit into a lead with almost the last kick of the game, with Alireza Jahanbaksh converting from the spot.

February 4, 2024

AFC Asian Cup 2023: IR Iran vs Japan Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi

Iran's Mahdi Torabi and Iran's Ali Gholi Zadeh, right, celebrate with children at the end of the Asian Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Japan and Iran at Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar.

AFC Asian Cup 2023: IR Iran vs Japan Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi

Iran's Alireza Jahan Bakhsh celebrates after converting a penalty to a goal during the Asian Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Japan and Iran at Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar.

AFC Asian Cup 2023: IR Iran vs Japan Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi

Japan's goalkeeper Zion Suzuki dives to unsuccessfully stop Iran's Alireza Jahan Bakhsh from scoring a goal during the Asian Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Japan and Iran at Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar.

AFC Asian Cup 2023: IR Iran vs Japan Aijaz Rahi

Iran's Sardar Azmoun reacts after missing a chance to score during the Asian Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Japan and Iran at Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar.

AFC Asian Cup 2023: IR Iran vs Japan Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi

Iran's Alireza Jahan Bakhsh, second left, celebrates after scoring a goal through a penalty kick during the Asian Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Japan and Iran at Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar.

AFC Asian Cup 2023: IR Iran vs Japan Photo: AP/Hussein Sayed

Iran's fans celebrate after they beat Japan during the Asian Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Japan and Iran at Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar.

AFC Asian Cup 2023: IR Iran vs Japan Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi

Japan's goalkeeper Zion Suzuki jumps as he fails to stop Iran's Alireza Jahan Bakhsh from scoring a penalty, the second goal of his team, during the Asian Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Japan and Iran at Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar. Iran won 2-1.

