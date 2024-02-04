Sports

AFC Asian Cup 2023: IR Iran 2-1 Japan - In Pics

IR Iran sent a statement to the remaining AFC Asian Cup 2023 contestants by knocking out heavy favourites Japan in the quarter-finals. Japan, who finished second in the 2019 edition and are the record holders of the Asian Cup, led early through Hidemasa Morita's opener. However, Iran hit back in the second half and overturned the deficit into a lead with almost the last kick of the game, with Alireza Jahanbaksh converting from the spot.