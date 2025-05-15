Sports

AC Milan 0-1 Bologna, Coppa Italia Final: Dan Ndoye’s Strike Ends 51-Year Trophy Drought For Italiano’s Men

Bologna secured a hard-fought 1-0 win over AC Milan in the Coppa Italia 2024-25 final at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome on 14 May 2025, courtesy of a second-half goal from Dan Ndoye. The victory gave Vincenzo Italiano’s side their first major trophy in 51 years. The game was open-ended with chances for both teams, the best falling to Luka Jovic in the first half, whose effort was denied by Lukasz Skorupski. Bologna took control after the break, with Ndoye scoring off a rebound in the 53rd minute, before holding off Milan’s late pressure to secure the historic title, as well as Europa League football for next season.