Bologna's team players celebrate with the trophy after the Italian Cup final soccer match between AC Milan and Bologna at Rome's Olympic Stadium.
AC Milan's Rafael Leao passes the trophy during the medal ceremony after the Italian Cup final soccer match between AC Milan and Bologna at Rome's Olympic Stadium.
AC Milan's goalkeeper Mike Maignan, left, and Bologna's Riccardo Orsolini challenge for the ball during the Italian Cup final soccer match between AC Milan and Bologna at Rome's Olympic Stadium.
AC Milan's Rafael Leao, top, and Bologna's Lewis Ferguson challenge for the ball during the Italian Cup final soccer match between AC Milan and Bologna at Rome's Olympic Stadium.
Bologna's Dan Ndoye, right covered, scores past AC Milan's goalkeeper Mike Maignan the opening goal during the Italian Cup final soccer match between AC Milan and Bologna at Rome's Olympic Stadium.
Bologna's Giovanni Fabbian, bottom, Bologna's Juan Miranda, left, challenge for the ball with AC Milan's Alex Jimenez, right, during the Italian Cup final soccer match between AC Milan and Bologna at Rome's Olympic Stadium.
AC Milan's Rafael Leao, left, and Bologna's goalkeeper Lukasz Skorupski challenge for the ball during the Italian Cup final soccer match between AC Milan and Bologna at Rome's Olympic Stadium.
AC Milan's Joao Felix, centre, and Bologna's Davide Calabria challenge for the ball during the Italian Cup final soccer match between AC Milan and Bologna at Rome's Olympic Stadium.