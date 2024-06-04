Top 10 Legal Betting Apps In India (June 2024)

Online betting in India has set the stage to allow Indian players to make the most of their opportunity and win loads of cash prizes. These casinos offer various bonuses and that allows a large participation over time. Most of these well-renowned betting sites offer profitable options in sports betting, particularly with cricket. Moreover, the apps have made deposit and withdrawal of money easy and hassle-free offering several payment options.
The demand for cricket among Indian sports bookmakers is the highest among all events. Thus, the market allows several opportunities for you to make the most.
Are Legal Betting Apps Available in India?
The short answer to the question is “Yes.” In reality, there are no laws that govern online gambling activities. Moreover, the craze of Indian sports betting market is increasing day-by-day and people are getting more involved in online betting activities. You will find several reputed online betting apps available in India for Android and iOS users, offering a wide range of markets for sports betting and casino games.
Best 10 Legal Betting Apps in India in June 2024
Fun88: From sports betting to slot machines and live casino games, Fun88 offers 10,000+ sports games every month and around 100 casino games. This makes it one of the most favorites in the list. Certified and governed by E Gambling Montenegro, you can be assured of secure money transactions. The betting exchange features of this app, powered by Betfair, is a game changer for those involved with sports trading. So, why wait?
Download the now
RajaBets: RajaBets delivers a complete Indian-centric sports betting market. The app arrives with an excellent user-interface, allowing a perfect usage for sports bettors and live casino enthusiast. With multiple languages including Telugu available for the bettors, RajaBets offers a great welcome bonus.
Click on the link to download the
Parimatch: For the convenience of its players, the app has multi-lingual betting interface in Bengali, Telugu, Hindi, Marathi, and English. There are over 10,000 real money games with an instant withdrawal system available. The app is known for its easy interface and 2-in-1 withdrawal system.
Click on the link to download the app
Dafabet: Dafabet is a popular sportsbetting app for cricket and football fans with several payment methods to choose from. You can enjoy VIP loyalty program and fulfill your betting dream. This betting app accepts cryptocurrency along with other multiple currencies. Thus, Dafabet is a one-stop app for your sports betting and casino needs.
Download the app
7Cric: If there is an app known to deliver an excellent and user-friendly interface, 7Cric stands ahead above all. From live betting to a comprehensive sports betting market for cricket fans and other sports, 7Cric is one of the leading apps. Although available only in English, its customer support is very friendly.
Download the app
1xBet: 1xBet is among the oldest casinos online that offers an immersive experience of sports betting and casino games to the players. The app is available in Hindi and has a great online support system to solve players’ queries. You always remain updated for sports games and casino tournaments.
Download the app
Stake: Stake is a popular online casino that’s known for offering a wide collection of games. You can be assured about its top-notch security features, allowing you for safe payments and deposits. Additionally, the app has over 50+ exclusive games that are only available for ’s players, apart from the total lot of 3000+ games.
Although Stake.com doesn’t provide the app, but their mobile version is almost user friendly and looks like you are playing within the app environment, try it.
Mostbet: The Mostbet app is known for its reliability and popularity for having risk-free bets. It allows a 100% refund of the bet to the bonus account in case of any failure while betting with the app. The collection of sports, casino, and live gaming events gives the platform a great sense of reliability. In addition, the app has a faster loading interface, allowing easy bets.
Download the app
PariPesa: The popular app allows great sports betting world to the players. You can make the most of regular bonus features for various deposits made. Additionally, the PeriPesa app assures tailor-made offers that reward mobile customers for sports betting events.
Download the now
10Cric: 10Cric app offers several stunning features, including a relatively large collection of casino and sports betting games. You can check out the 3000+ online casino games and make the most of fast and perfect betting experience. You can feel safe about the secured payment gateways available.
Download the now here
Top 5 Legal Betting Apps in India
Fun88:
Fun88 stands at the top with a reputed name in the Indian betting market. With over 10,000 sports games and global tournaments to choose from, Fun88 is among the best.
RajaBets:
RajaBets found its foot in the Indian betting market and has delivered a big time. With 2,000 daily online sports events, the app is specifically designed for Indian players.
Parimatch:
Parimatch has received appreciation from both Indian and global audiences for the app's usability and large collection of sports and casino games. From amazing welcome deals to excellent customer services, Parimatch is considered in the list of top Indian betting sites.
Dafabet:
Dafabet stands out for its unique welcome bonus that attracts sports bettors the most. Apart from the offers, you will find ease and convenient payment systems to deposit and withdraw your money without a hiccup.
7Cric:
7Cric stands out with a vast collection of sports betting options. The app offers large promotional offers and 24x7 customer support.
Factors to Consider While Choosing a Legal Betting App in India
Online betting apps have gained a large fanbase across India. Sports betting in particular has received major takers and online betting sites are providing the right platform. With that said, here are a few factors that give clarity in choosing the correct betting app in India:
Company Name: You need to check the site's name and if the company is registered online or not. Also check out its online reviews and compare the pros and cons.
Licensing: Most of the top online casinos across India and the world are approved by various licensing bodies. These include the Malta Gaming Authority, Curacao eGaming, and the UK Gambling Commission to name a few. You need to ensure that the casino has been registered with any of these gambling commission for safety approval or not.
Payment Methods: One more important criterion is the availability of several payment methods. Not all apps have several payment options, while usually, the top ones have it all. With Indian payment options like UPI and Paytm wallets gaining popularity, other options like Skrill, Neteller, and cryptocurrency are available in some casinos.
Customer Support: Top online betting apps in India have several customer care support. The betting app should offer live chat, email, and 24x7 telephonic customer support.
How to Use a Betting App?
Here is a guide on how to install a betting app for Android and iOS users:
Step 1: Visit the official site/ Google Play Store/ Mac Store and find the app. Users can also scan the QR code given on the app download page of the portal.
Step 2: Click on the download option. Some sites offer apk files and players need to download them first.
Step 3: For apk files, the installation would be manual. You need to click on run and follow instructions to install the app.
Step 4: Open the app and register with real credentials.
Step 5: Enjoy playing different games and events.
Final Thoughts
These are the top 10 legal betting apps available in India. Read these reviews and choose among the right app that suits your betting choices and features.
Disclaimer: The above is a contributor post, the views expressed are those of the contributor and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.