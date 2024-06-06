India v/s Pakistan T20 World Cup Prediction 2024: Playing 11, Pitch Report, Cricket Tips

When India plays against its rival Pakistan, it’s not the sport anymore but the emotion. The schedule of the T20 World Cup is set in a way that brings both countries face-to-face.

It is full of action and excitement, and the fans from both teams make it to the stadiums. The exchange of these matches is high, as the fans play in millions.

When these two Asian countries face each other in cricket, tickets sell ahead of time. Stadiums are running in full occupancy. Life in both countries comes to a standstill with eyes glued to television sets.

India v/s Pakistan (Head-to-Head Rivalry): An Insightful View Of Scores and Matches

Both nations will face each other in T20 World Cup 2024 on June 9, 2024. The time is 10:30 a.m. or 14:30 GMT. This match will take place in Nassau County, Long Island.

Officials from the New York Police stated that this is the largest security ever done for a match. Re-sale platforms sell tickets for between $1000 and $5000 per seat.

These are a few updates from the 2024 T20 match set for June 9.

Let us take you back to a glimpse of the head-to-head rivalry between India and Pakistan.

In the past, India won 10 ICC Tournaments, and Pakistan won only five tournaments.

In senior-level matches, India won five ICC trophies. It includes two Cricket World Cups, one T20 World Cup, and two Champions Trophies.

Pakistan won three ICC trophies at the senior level. It includes one Cricket World Cup, T20 World Cup, and Champions Trophy.

India won five Under-19 World Cups, and Pakistan only 2.

The T20 World Cup winner for the 2007 match was India, and for the 2009 match, it was Pakistan.

Their last head-to-head rivalry matches list is as follows:

1996 World Cup: The target of 288 runs was set. India won this match by 39 runs, and Pakistan made 248 runs. 2003 World Cup: India won this match by six wickets. It was a rivalry match, with Pakistan scoring 273/7. Sachin Tendulkar defied Akhtar’s fast-pace bowling with a 75-ball knock. The match was like Clash of Titans. India v/s Pakistan ODI Match 2004: Karachi Stadium saw aggressive competition between the two nations. India scored a total of 349 runs. Ashish Nehra took the crucial wicket in this match. This helped India win by five runs. 2011 World Cup: India won this crucial match by 29 runs. Suresh Raina and Sachin Tendulkar contributed a massive run base of 260/9. Zaheer Khan and his team of best bowlers shake the chase of Pakistan’s batsmen. 2017 ICC Champions Trophy: An unforgettable head-to-head match held at The OVAL, London. Pakistan set a target of 338 runs. Mohammed Amir chased down ace players Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Shikhar Dhawan. Pakistan won this match by 180 runs. 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup: India won this match by 89 runs. They kept the massive score of 336/5 in front of Pakistan. The player of the match was Rohit Sharma. Asia Cup 2023: The last match between India and Pakistan was the Asia Cup in 2023. India marked its win by scoring 356/2. This was a rivalry match, with the win registered against Pakistan by 228 runs. This one was a massive winning score. Virat Kohli scored 122 and KL Rahul 111 runs. Jasprit Bumrah kept Pakistan batters off leash from scoring any runs. Babar Azam went back to the pavilion with a score of 10 runs. Hardik Pandya dismissed him. Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill beat the Pakistan bowlers, scoring their 50s each. Kuldeep Yadav’s five wickets crushed the hopes of Pakistan. World Cup 2023: India won this match by 7 wickets. This was a neck-breaking match for Pakistan. Jasprit Bumrah was the Player of the Match and an effective fast-paced bowler. Rohit Sharma (captain) scored 86 runs, and Shreyas Iyer was 53 not out.

Where Will the T20 WC 2024 India v/s Pakistan Match Happen?

The T20 World Cup match will be on June 9, 2024. Long Island, NY City, USA, is the chosen venue for this rivalry match. These two nations will clash at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York.

The captain of the Indian cricket team, Rohit Sharma, expects the weather to be warm. The team is still ready to face any uncertain climate change. The Long Island temperature ranges between 25°C and 16°C.

The pitch in Nassau County is like the one in Adelaide, Australia. It will have the same pace and bounce as Australian pitches. Fast bowlers will enjoy this pitch. It is a flat-batting, bouncy track that is batsman-friendly. These are expert predictions.

This is the first time the USA is organizing the T20 World Cup, so experts gave mixed reviews. The news of using drop-in pitches is also making the rounds. The US climate is slightly harsh, so makers used drop-in pitches from nurseries. Expert tools and techniques will help in making them world-class pitches.

This match’s expected score or expert prediction is 100% Indian win. The Asia Cup win made the cricket experts predict the match in favor of India. The team is foolproof with their practice. They are ready to tackle the worst weather conditions.

Details Of Playing XI Of India-Pak - T20 World Cup

Below are the details of Indian players and their respective roles.