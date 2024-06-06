India v/s Pakistan T20 World Cup Prediction 2024: Playing 11, Pitch Report, Cricket Tips

When India plays against its rival Pakistan, it’s not the sport anymore but the emotion. The schedule of the T20 World Cup is set in a way that brings both countries face-to-face.
It is full of action and excitement, and the fans from both teams make it to the stadiums. The exchange of these matches is high, as the fans play in millions.
When these two Asian countries face each other in cricket, tickets sell ahead of time. Stadiums are running in full occupancy. Life in both countries comes to a standstill with eyes glued to television sets.
India v/s Pakistan (Head-to-Head Rivalry): An Insightful View Of Scores and Matches
Both nations will face each other in T20 World Cup 2024 on June 9, 2024. The time is 10:30 a.m. or 14:30 GMT. This match will take place in Nassau County, Long Island.
Officials from the New York Police stated that this is the largest security ever done for a match. Re-sale platforms sell tickets for between $1000 and $5000 per seat.
These are a few updates from the 2024 T20 match set for June 9.
Let us take you back to a glimpse of the head-to-head rivalry between India and Pakistan.
In the past, India won 10 ICC Tournaments, and Pakistan won only five tournaments.
In senior-level matches, India won five ICC trophies. It includes two Cricket World Cups, one T20 World Cup, and two Champions Trophies.
Pakistan won three ICC trophies at the senior level. It includes one Cricket World Cup, T20 World Cup, and Champions Trophy.
India won five Under-19 World Cups, and Pakistan only 2.
The T20 World Cup winner for the 2007 match was India, and for the 2009 match, it was Pakistan.
Their last head-to-head rivalry matches list is as follows:
1996 World Cup: The target of 288 runs was set. India won this match by 39 runs, and Pakistan made 248 runs.
2003 World Cup: India won this match by six wickets. It was a rivalry match, with Pakistan scoring 273/7. Sachin Tendulkar defied Akhtar’s fast-pace bowling with a 75-ball knock. The match was like Clash of Titans.
India v/s Pakistan ODI Match 2004: Karachi Stadium saw aggressive competition between the two nations. India scored a total of 349 runs. Ashish Nehra took the crucial wicket in this match. This helped India win by five runs.
2011 World Cup: India won this crucial match by 29 runs. Suresh Raina and Sachin Tendulkar contributed a massive run base of 260/9. Zaheer Khan and his team of best bowlers shake the chase of Pakistan’s batsmen.
2017 ICC Champions Trophy: An unforgettable head-to-head match held at The OVAL, London. Pakistan set a target of 338 runs. Mohammed Amir chased down ace players Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Shikhar Dhawan. Pakistan won this match by 180 runs.
2019 ICC Cricket World Cup: India won this match by 89 runs. They kept the massive score of 336/5 in front of Pakistan. The player of the match was Rohit Sharma.
Asia Cup 2023: The last match between India and Pakistan was the Asia Cup in 2023. India marked its win by scoring 356/2. This was a rivalry match, with the win registered against Pakistan by 228 runs. This one was a massive winning score.
Virat Kohli scored 122 and KL Rahul 111 runs. Jasprit Bumrah kept Pakistan batters off leash from scoring any runs. Babar Azam went back to the pavilion with a score of 10 runs.
Hardik Pandya dismissed him. Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill beat the Pakistan bowlers, scoring their 50s each. Kuldeep Yadav’s five wickets crushed the hopes of Pakistan.
World Cup 2023: India won this match by 7 wickets. This was a neck-breaking match for Pakistan. Jasprit Bumrah was the Player of the Match and an effective fast-paced bowler. Rohit Sharma (captain) scored 86 runs, and Shreyas Iyer was 53 not out.
Where Will the T20 WC 2024 India v/s Pakistan Match Happen?
The T20 World Cup match will be on June 9, 2024. Long Island, NY City, USA, is the chosen venue for this rivalry match. These two nations will clash at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York.
The captain of the Indian cricket team, Rohit Sharma, expects the weather to be warm. The team is still ready to face any uncertain climate change. The Long Island temperature ranges between 25°C and 16°C.
The pitch in Nassau County is like the one in Adelaide, Australia. It will have the same pace and bounce as Australian pitches. Fast bowlers will enjoy this pitch. It is a flat-batting, bouncy track that is batsman-friendly. These are expert predictions.
This is the first time the USA is organizing the T20 World Cup, so experts gave mixed reviews. The news of using drop-in pitches is also making the rounds. The US climate is slightly harsh, so makers used drop-in pitches from nurseries. Expert tools and techniques will help in making them world-class pitches.
This match’s expected score or expert prediction is 100% Indian win. The Asia Cup win made the cricket experts predict the match in favor of India. The team is foolproof with their practice. They are ready to tackle the worst weather conditions.
Details Of Playing XI Of India-Pak - T20 World Cup
Below are the details of Indian players and their respective roles.
|
PLAYERS
|
ROLES
|
Rohit Sharma
|
Captain Batsman
|
KL Rahul
|
Batsman
|
Virat Kohli
|
Batsman
|
Suryakumar Yadav
|
Batsman
|
Rishabh Pant
|
Batsman
|
Dinesh Karthik
|
Batsman
|
Deepak Hooda
|
All Rounder
|
Hardik Pandya
|
All Rounder
|
Axar Patel
|
All Rounder
|
R. Ashwin
|
Bowler
|
Mohammed Siraj
|
Bowler
|
Yuzvendra Chahal
|
Bowler
|
Harshal Patel
|
Bowler
|
Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|
Bowler
|
Arshdeep Singh
|
Bowler
|
Rinku Singh (Bench Player)
|
Batsman
|
Shubman Gill (Bench Player)
|
Batsman
|
Avesh Khan (Bench Player)
|
Bowler
|
Khaleel Ahmed (Bench Player)
|
Bowler
Let’s walk you through the players and the roles of the Pakistan team. The team does not have any bench players or reserves.
|
PLAYERS
|
ROLES
|
Babar Azam
|
Captain Batsman
|
Haider Ali
|
Batsman
|
Asif Ali
|
Batsman
|
Shan Masood
|
Batsman
|
Khushdil Shah
|
Batsman
|
Mohammed Rizwan
|
Wicketkeeper
|
Iftikhar Ahmed
|
All Rounder
|
Shadab Khan
|
All Rounder
|
Mohammad Nawaz
|
All Rounder
|
Mohammad Hasnain
|
Bowler
|
Haris Rauf
|
Bowler
|
Mohammad Wasim
|
Bowler
|
Shaheen Shah Afridi
|
Bowler
|
Naseem Shah
|
Bowler
|
Usman Qadir
|
Bowler
|
Abrar Ahmed
|
Bowler
|
Azam Khan
|
Wicketkeeper Batsman
|
Fakhar Zaman
|
Batsman
|
Saim Ayub
|
Batsman
Impact Player in India-Pak Prediction - T20 World Cup 2024
The West Indies and the USA are the two venues chosen for T20 World Cup matches in 2024. The pitch behavior and weather conditions may vary during the matches.
The predictions from Fun88 experts provided important names from both rival teams.
Rohit Sharma is the Indian captain with exceptional leadership and batting skills. Jasprit Bumrah’s bowling can have a powerful impact on this World Cup. Rinku Singh, the KKR IPL star player, falls under the Impact Player rule. He cannot make it to the final squad. Indian team kept him as a reserve player for this T20 World Cup.
All three players are crucial for the match win. They are consistent in their skills. These players are known for their exemplary performance in the past.
On the other hand, Babar Azam is the captain of the Pakistan cricket team. His batting skills and leadership line-up are praiseworthy. Another impactful player is the key Pakistan bowler Shaheen Afridi. His pace attack is popular among his fans.
Who Can Be The Man of the Match
The most awaited fantasy exchange to play is Man of the Match. Fans always expect their favorite players from the squad to win this title. It fills the team with an adrenaline rush.
Who will be the man of the match?
Most experts’ predictions are in favor of two powerful players, Virat Kohli and Babar Azam. Their form and batting skills are on point. predicted favoring Virat Kohli because of his consistency and skilled practice.
Babar Azam potentially led the team in a few previous ODI and World Cup matches. He has powerful batting skills. Being cited as a good leader, he keeps the cool of his team.
Another expert prediction is in favor of India winning the match. Virat Kohli is a powerful player and is a great fit for this title.
Stats About Virat Kohli v/s Babar Aazam
Virat Kohli makes a comeback during the last IPL season, scoring 741 runs in 15 matches. He scored good runs during the previous T20 World Cup and ODI matches. His golden phase was between 2012 and 2019.
Kohli is also the fastest batsman to reach 10,000 ODI runs in 10 years and 67 days. He took 205 innings. In 265 ODI innings, he scored 12,898 runs. The average run rate of Kohli is 57.32.
Virat Kohli is the top opening batsman for Team India. He scored 46 centuries and 65 half-centuries in the 50-over format.
On the other hand, Babar Azam is now ranked as the No.1 ODI batsman. He scored a total of 5353 runs in 90 innings. Azam is the 2nd fastest batsman to reach 4,000 and 5,000 ODI runs. Babar took 97 innings to get ahead of Hashim Amla and reach 5,000 ODIs. His average run rate is 59.79.
Expert predictions state that Babar Azam is in his best form, like Kohli. He can even break Kohli’s records in the ICC Cricket World Cup.
Let’s walk you through their career stats.
|
Basis of Comparison
|
Virat Kohli
|
Babar Azam
|
Matches Played
|
113
|
52
|
Innings
|
191
|
94
|
Runs Scored
|
8848
|
3898
|
Highest Score
|
254
|
196
|
Average
|
49.15
|
45.85
|
100s
|
29
|
9
|
50s
|
30
|
26
|
6s
|
26
|
23
|
4s
|
991
|
453
|
Basis of Comparison
|
Virat Kohli
|
Babar Azam
|
Matches Played
|
292
|
117
|
Innings
|
280
|
114
|
Runs Scored
|
13848
|
5729
|
Highest Score
|
183
|
158
|
Average
|
58.67
|
56.72
|
100s
|
50
|
19
|
50s
|
72
|
32
|
6s
|
151
|
60
|
4s
|
1294
|
520
|
Basis of Comparison
|
Virat Kohli
|
Babar Azam
|
Matches Played
|
117
|
119
|
Innings
|
109
|
112
|
Runs Scored
|
4037
|
4023
|
Highest Score
|
122
|
122
|
Average
|
51.75
|
41.05
|
100s
|
1
|
3
|
50s
|
37
|
36
|
6s
|
117
|
69
|
4s
|
361
|
432
|
Basis of Comparison
|
Virat Kohli
|
Babar Azam
|
Matches Played
|
391
|
300
|
Innings
|
374
|
289
|
Runs Scored
|
12735
|
10820
|
Highest Score
|
122
|
122
|
Average
|
42.02
|
43.98
|
100s
|
9
|
11
|
50s
|
96
|
90
|
6s
|
409
|
203
|
4s
|
1136
|
1145
Kohli has 115 T20 matches under his name. He is the top T20 international scorer, scoring 4008 runs in 107 innings.
Babar Azam scored three centuries in a fast-paced format. Kohli just scored one fast-paced century. Azam requires 81 more innings to equal the T20 record of Kohli.
Predictions About Winnings Of The India v/s Pakistan Match
India v/s Pakistan is a blast match for both nations. It is a matter of pride and emotional attachment to their teams.
Umpteen predictions made the rounds online. Famous cricketers and former critics have given a green flag to India. The breakthrough came when Kamran Akmal stated that India will win this match.
Umpteen predictions made the rounds online. Famous cricketers and former critics have given a green flag to India. The breakthrough came when Kamran Akmal stated that India will win this match.

Pakistani fans are a little disappointed with this statement. For Indian counterparts, it is a matter of pride.
This comeback for India is personal. After 2007, they had marginal wins. Stars like Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah will crash like Titans. Rohit Sharma’s captaincy is on point with his bold leadership skills. India last won the T20 World Cup 2022 at Melbourne Cricket Ground.
There can be slight problems because of Pakistan’s ace bowlers and batsmen. India still holds its ground, as per experts. The reserves of India consist of fast bowlers and batsmen like Rinku Singh, Shubman Gill, etc. This makes India a perfect contender for a massive win.
Details About India v/s Pakistan Winning Odds
The T20 World Cup match probabilities are in favor of underdogs. The favorite chances for the Pakistan team are 15.00. India has 3.50 as play probabilities per experts.
note: the odds could be different over time, this odds are shared at the time of writing the article.
Most reputed platforms offer staggering bonuses and rewards. The chances for a toss win are 1.95. Over and Under probabilities are 1.0 and 0.5, respectively.
FUN88 lets its players predict the match toss, favorite, and underdog. You can fantasy play on your favorite team or individual player. You can view the expert predictions and live matches.
On FUN88, players can play fantasy against each other. Pick the opposite team or player, make a prediction, and win your rewards. You can play at this fantasy site using pre-match, live, and outright options.
You can play with point spread, moneyline, straight, and over or under prediction options. Choose your favorite team from India and Pakistan on this fantasy play website. Check the terms and conditions before making an exchange.
Predictions for Cricket: Check out the chances set for each player and team. Expert predictions and fantasy play chances will help you. Make sure to play on the licensed sites.
Check Performance: This India-Pakistan match is crucial. Pakistan has its team in order, and India has great captaincy skills. Read expert reviews on the performance of both teams.
Play at a Reputed Site: Pick a credible fantasy site with proper licenses. Beware of scams. Read the terms and conditions before playing. It will help you understand bonuses and payouts.
Keep Yourself Updated on T20: India will play against Ireland on June 5, 2024. Check out the updates and analysis of the experts. You must update yourself with the latest players' and teams' news.
