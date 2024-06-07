The best casinos not on Gamstop in the UK are where all the fun is – they have fewer restrictions, bigger bonuses, and more games than GamStop-listed sites.
Finding the most reliable online casinos that aren’t on GamStop is easier said than done, though, so we’ve decided to help you out.
We tested hundreds of online casinos and whittled down a list to the top 10, with our best casino not on Gamstop UK offering a fantastic €7,500 bonus + 10% cashback for all new UK players.
And for those of you wondering whether non Gamstop casinos truly work in the UK – the answer is yes! Everything from their payment options and easy KYC checks is UK-friendly.
Let’s dive right in.
Best Casinos Not on Gamstop UK
#1 Non Gamstop Casino: €7,500 + 10% cashback (Play Here)
Best for Crypto: 170% bonus up to €1,000 (Play Here)
4,000+ Games: €2,500 welcome bonus (Play Here)
Best for Online Slots: €1,500 welcome package (Play Here)
Easy KYC Checks: €1,000 welcome offer (Play Here)
Generous Bonuses: Bonus up to £9,500 (Play Here)
Casino + Sports Betting: Welcome bonus of up to €500 (Play Here)
Top User Experience: 100 free spins (Play Here)
Best Design: €6,000 welcome offer (Play Here)
Non-GamStop casinos come in all shapes and sizes – whether you’re looking for the best welcome bonuses or seeking premium live dealer games, our reviews will break down all the details.
What is a Non-Gamstop Casino?
Non-Gamstop online casinos are just like any other online gambling site except that they are not listed on Gamstop. By not being listed on Gamstop, they can accept players from the UK who have self-excluded themselves from Gamstop-listed sites.
These non-Gamstop casinos operate outside of the UK with an offshore license, so they are just as safe to use as UK-licensed casinos.
Pros and Cons of Non Gamstop Casinos UK
Still not sure you should sign up at a non-GamStop casino? Here are some final reasons to consider why it's okay to do so.
Pros of Online Casinos not on Gamstop
🔒 Easier KYC Checks: Because of fewer restrictions, Non-Gamstop casinos are much easier to register to, perform a quick KYC check (or sometimes it’s not even needed!) and start playing in no time.
⚡ Faster Payouts: You can also benefit from faster withdrawal timeframes because casinos that are free of Gamstop don’t require as much time to approve every transaction as those that are part of the Gamstop scheme.
🎁 Better Games & Bonuses: Bonuses are always bigger at non-Gamstop casinos because they want to stand out from the competition and entice new players to join their platform. They also have richer game libraries because they can work with more software providers than the Gamstop-listed sites.
🎉 For a Social Event: Imagine it's poker night, and all your buddies want to play at a GamStop poker casino. Just tell them to head over to a non-Gamstop poker site for the week's event so that you can still play with your friends!
Cons of Online Casinos not on Gamstop
❌ No Self-Exclusion: Even though non-Gamstop online casinos allow you to self-exclude yourself from their site and have plenty of responsible gambling tools – you can still join other online casinos. This makes the self-exclusion process less effective than the one of Gamstop.
❌ Lower-Quality Live Games: Two of the biggest live casino providers are Pragmatic Play and Evolution Gaming. Unfortunately, live casino games from these providers aren’t accessible to UK players when using non-Gamstop casinos, which means you will need to settle for lower-quality games.
Bonuses Available at the Best Non Gamstop Casinos
Just like regular UK online casinos, non-Gamstop sites offer generous bonuses – much more generous, actually. Here are some of the offers you can expect to find at the best UK online casinos not listed on Gamstop.
🎁 Welcome Bonuses: Each and every non-Gamstop online casino offers a welcome bonus, and it’s typically the biggest one you can get. The way these bonuses work is that you need to place a qualifying deposit, which the casino will match by a certain percentage.
💸 No Deposit Bonuses: Even though quite rare, some non-Gamstop online casino sites offer no-deposit bonuses. To claim these, you’re not required to deposit – you will either get a small cash bonus or free spins as soon as you sign up. Just keep in mind, though, that these offers have tough wagering requirements.
🍒 Free Spins: Some of the most common bonuses at casinos not on Gamstop are free spins – they are handed out as part of a generous welcome bonus, a new game release, a reload bonus, for reaching a new VIP level… basically every step of the way. Most of the time, these bonuses have a maximum win cap and are only usable on selected slot games.
💲 Cashback Offers: The most lucrative type of casino bonus for high-rollers is cashback, and most UK casinos not on Gamstop offer it. For low-spenders, the cashback percentage tends to be around 5% – but for high-rollers it can reach as much as 20%.
💖 Referral Bonus: A win-win bonus for both the online casino and player – referral bonuses allow you to send a link to a friend and invite them to join the non-Gamstop casino. By doing so, the casino will get a new player, and you will get a bonus. All sites offer this promotion.
Types of Casinos not on Gamstop
There are a few different types of online casino sites that aren’t on GamStop, so let’s take a look at a few of the most popular types.
New Casinos
One of the most exciting things about new casinos not on Gamstop is that they often have better welcome bonuses. These fresh establishments often pull out all the stops with their promotions in a bid to bring in new customers, so be sure to catch them early and take advantage of this!
Live Casinos
Some non Gamstop casino sites in the UK focus on their live dealer games more than anything else. This could come in the form of an extra selection of games, or it could be that they focus their bonuses on live games instead. Either is pretty cool if you ask us!
Mobile Casinos
If you like to take your online casino games on the go with you, then the best thing to do is sign up for a good mobile casino not on Gamstop. These casino sites will make sure that the majority of their games are available in mobile form, and they might even offer a handy app to elevate the experience.
European Casinos
Most of the top European casinos are not listed on Gamstop, which means that UK self-excluded players are free to use them as well. These sites are known for catering to both casino players and sports bettors, with an amazing coverage of European football leagues.
Crypto Casinos
Crypto casinos are the best choice for players who want to bet with Bitcoin or other digital coins. They allow players to remain anonymous, offer better bonuses, and offer faster cashouts. Some crypto payments are processed almost instantly.
Slot Casinos
As the name suggests, slot casinos mostly focus on slot machine games – especially progressive jackpots. There are many slot casinos not listed on Gamstop to choose from, and they tend to offer hundreds of thousands of pounds in jackpot prizes.
No Deposit Casinos
We’ve looked at a lot of deposit bonuses today, but some online casino sites prefer to offer welcome bonuses without requiring a deposit. The only downside is that such bonuses are often lower in value and might have stricter terms and conditions.
How to Choose the Best Casinos Not on Gamstop UK
What steps can you take to ensure you find the best non GamStop casinos? These are a few tips we’ve put together.
🕵️ Do your homework: A great place to start is by reading reviews like ours for the Gamstop-free casinos you’re considering. If they’re generally positive, it’s probably going to be a better place to sign up.
🔒 Check for licensing: Just because an online casino isn’t on GamStop, it doesn’t mean it can’t or shouldn’t be properly licensed. Most of the time, you can find the licensing info at the bottom of the homepage or in the ‘About’ section of the website.
📝 Read the terms and conditions: Each online casino will have its own website terms on top of the bonus terms, so be sure to read through those to make sure everything checks out with the way they operate.
🎰 Look at the software providers: We all want to play good games, right? Some non Gamstop casino sites have a great list of software providers, and this is more likely to mean better games than a bunch of providers you don’t recognise.
✉️ Test the customer support: One final check you can make is to do a test run with the customer support team. If they’re quick to respond at any time of day and offer helpful advice, the online gambling site is more likely to be legit.
Popular Casino Games Available at UK Casino Sites Not on GamStop
Here are some of the most popular casino games UK players will find at these non-Gasmtop listed casino sites:
Slots
Online slots not on Gamstop are the most popular game type - and for a good reason. They are so easy to play and incredibly fun due to the immersive gameplay, sound effects, and graphics.
Table Games
Online table games take many different shapes and forms, but broadly speaking, we can divide them into virtual (playing against PC) and live (playing against dealers in real time) table games.
Of course, these include blackjack, roulette, and baccarat, and what’s even better is that these non-Gamstop casino sites offer both the classic version of the game and unique variants such as Eearly Payout blackjack.
Poker
Online poker incorporates an element of skill and strategy, and the good news is that you can play this card game at many poker sites not on Gamstop – in cash games or tournaments, or against the PC in the form of video poker.
Online Bingo
UK players love bingo, and casinos not on Gamstop know this. You’ll find many virtual bingo rooms to play 35, 75, 80, or 90 Ball bingo, and the tickets are available for as low as 50p. Check out our guide to non-Gamstop bingo sites to learn more.
Roulette
Since its invention, roulette has become a casino staple and a prominent symbol of gambling. It transitioned successfully online, and it's a rarity to find a casino without it. You can enjoy video roulette at your pace or play with a real dealer and others like at a physical casino.
Non GamStop Casinos UK - FAQs
What is Gamstop?
Gamstop is a self-exclusion program that allows UK players to exclude themselves from all online casinos licensed by the UK Gambling Commission. The process is non-reversible, which means that there’s no way to access a UK-licensed casino again until the ban is lifted.
Is There Any UK Casino Not on Gamstop?
There are plenty of online casinos that accept UK players and are not listed on Gamstop. These casino sites are based outside of the UK and are part of other responsible gambling groups which are not affiliated with Gamstop.
That being said, they are just as secure as UK-based online casinos, and we’ve listed the best of the lot in this guide.
Are Non Gamstop Casinos Safe?
Non-gamstop casinos that are licensed to operate are safe to use. Just because they are not listed on Gamstop does not mean they are not licensed. There are plenty of online casinos that have secured a license from another jurisdiction and are just as safe as UK-based casinos.
What Payment Methods Are Available at Casinos Not with GamStop?
UK players can use a wide range of payment methods at casinos not with Gamstop, including debit cards, e-wallets, and prepaid cards. A number of non-Gamstop casinos also accept cryptocurrencies.
Which Online Casino Not on Gamstop Can I Join?
All the casinos we listed here aren’t on GamStop. Even though they aren’t licensed in England, they still accept UK players - and more importantly, they are all reputable casinos.
What Should I Look for in New Online Casinos Without GamStop?
When choosing new online casinos in the UK not on Gamstop, consider factors such as game variety, bonus offers, payment options, and customer support to ensure an enjoyable gaming experience.
How To Get Started at a Non GamStop UK Online Casino
If you are new to using casinos not on GamStop, we can help you get started. Below is a step-by-step guide on how to sign up and activate a bonus at a non-GamStop casino.
1. Choose a Non-Gamstop Casino UK
Choose a non-Gamstop casino from our list
Open the casino’s official website
Click the Sign-Up button
2. Create an Account
Enter the required information
Select your country of residence
Click Sign up
3. Head to the Cashier
Log in for the first time
Select "Deposit"
Select your payment method
4. Deposit & Recieve Your Bonus!
Finish your deposit
Wait for funds to arrive
Start playing casino games not on Gamstop!
Ready to Play at the Best UK Casinos Not on Gamstop?
We covered everything you need to know about casinos not on Gamstop in the UK – all that’s left to do now is to check our reviews and choose a casino site to use.
All of those reviews have a special bonus code for new players and outline every little detail you need to know.
Thanks for reading, and remember to play responsibly!
DISCLAIMER: As a rule of thumb, we always emphasize the riskiness of gambling and why it should never be seen as an activity to solve your financial problems. The saying "the house always wins" isn't just a catchphrase as it should help shape your wagering adventure.
Are you suffering from a gambling problem, or do you know someone that does? If so, it's crucial to call the National Gambling Helpline without further ado at 1-800-522-4700 to seek help from one of the numerous advisors. Speaking to these professionals is instrumental in making gambling a safe venture for you and your loved one. You also have to be aware that gambling sites and other related products are for those aged 18 and above.
Several casino sites listed in our reviews might not be available in your region. To this end, you might want to go through your jurisdiction's local laws and rules to have an idea of online gambling's legality.
If you'd like some top-notch information that focuses on gambling and everything in-between, check out these organizations:
https://www.gamblersanonymous.org/
https://www.ncpgambling.org/
https://www.gamblingtherapy.org/
Disclaimer: The above is a contributor post, the views expressed are those of the contributor and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.