What Is A Golden Knee Replacement Surgery?

A Golden Knee Surgery is like a normal knee surgery. The major difference is in the materials used for implants. These implants are literally made of/coated with layers of real gold (The knee implants used for the surgery have a Titanium Niobium Nitride (TiNbN) coating on their surface. This coating gives a golden color to the implant and makes it allergy-proof because of inert material’s coating). The aim of using these implants is to address issues that come with other implants. They aim to increases the life of the implant but and also prevent any allergic reactions in the patient. The gold knee is one of the best implants available and the most successful too.
Why a golden Knee Implant?
The need of these implants arose as the regular knee implants tend to release metal ions in the body. These become cause of serious issues in patients with allergies. Especially patients with a metal allergy this can cause inflammation in the knee area and eventually cause complications like infection, loosening and persistent knee pain. The golden implants do not induce allergic reaction and also, its wear and tear is very low. Because of its enhanced durability the golden implant is preferred for knee replacements in patients who are younger than 60 years to get the maximum benefit.
Benefits of a Golden Knee Replacement
Below are the benefits of having a golden Knee Implant
Golden knee implants are allergy proof
Gold implants have improved longevity of up to 40 years
They are durable than any other implant today
They are
Better biocompatible
Higher wettability with synovial fluids
Extreme adhesive strength
Improved Abrasion Resistance
Significant hardness eight times greater than Cobalt chromium implants
They provide better surgical results
