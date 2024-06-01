What Is A Golden Knee Replacement Surgery?

A Golden Knee Surgery is like a normal knee surgery. The major difference is in the materials used for implants. These implants are literally made of/coated with layers of real gold (The knee implants used for the surgery have a Titanium Niobium Nitride (TiNbN) coating on their surface. This coating gives a golden color to the implant and makes it allergy-proof because of inert material’s coating). The aim of using these implants is to address issues that come with other implants. They aim to increases the life of the implant but and also prevent any allergic reactions in the patient. The gold knee is one of the best implants available and the most successful too.