Sathyabama Launches National-Level Marine Research Hub

Dr. Mariazeena Johnson, Chancellor of the Sathyabama Institute of Science and Technology, remarked on the institution's achievements. She highlighted their great successes in launching SathyabamaSat, a micro-experimental satellite, in June 2016 and now the opening of the centralized NFCMR hub. Their research team has conducted over 50 ocean research works so far, including the discovery of 12 new species and more than 12 new fish species. She assured that Jeppiaar Fishing Harbour at Muttam, Kanyakumari, will likely become a research port next year to support their research efforts. She also emphasized women's empowerment in her institution, noting that 65% of the staff are women, and 60% of women students and staff members are involved in research work.