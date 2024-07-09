Sathyabama Launches National-Level Marine Research Hub

The National Facility for Coastal and Marine Research (NFCMR), a centralized hub, was established at the Sathyabama Institute of Science and Technology (deemed to be a university) on July 5. The inauguration was led by Dr. M. Ravichandran, Secretary of the Ministry of Earth Sciences. This pioneering initiative is the first of its kind in India, as they are in the initial stage with the development of a surfactant for oil spill cleanup in the marine environment.
Sathyabama Institute of Science and Technology has been a leading institution for over 30 years, excelling in engineering, science, and technology. It offers a diverse array of academic programs in engineering, science, technology, arts and sciences, law, pharmacy, dental science, nursing, management, and allied health sciences. Established under Section 3 of the UGC Act, 1956, it has achieved 'A++' grade accreditation from the National Accreditation and Assessment Council.
To mark the launch of NFCMR, the National Facility organized the National Workshop on Blue Biotechnology on July 5–6, sponsored by the Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES). This event aimed to pave the way for innovative solutions and sustainable practices in blue biotechnology. Over 500 students from seven colleges attended the workshop. The program was presided over by Dr. Mariazeena Johnson, Chancellor; Dr. Maria Johnson, President; Maria Bernadette Tamilarasi; J. Arul Selvan; and Maria Catherine Johnson, Vice Presidents. Along with the Secretary of MoES.
Dr. M. Ravichandran and their officials like Dr. Gopal Iyengar, Scientist G, and Dr. Jagvir Singh, Scientist G, visited the National Facility to explore its state-of-the-art research infrastructure and gain valuable insights.
"We are in the early stages of developing absorbable materials to detect microplastics in the sea and surfactants to clean up oil spills”.
Following this, the Secretary of the MoES declared the facility officially established at the university with national recognition by signing the MoU and exchanging it with the Chancellor. Collaborations were formalized by signing MoUs with INCOIS, BoBP-IGO, and various other industries for consultancy and sponsored research projects, showcased by releasing sanction orders and work orders. NFCMR is a cutting-edge facility spanning around 10,000 square feet, equipped with advanced instrumentation and laboratories for marine research and conservation in India. Its primary objectives include monitoring marine biodiversity, assessing the impact of pollutants on marine ecosystems, mapping and analyzing marine habitats, studying ocean acidification and the effects of climate change and fostering interdisciplinary collaboration among scientists, researchers, industrialists, and experts.
NFCMR's pivotal National Workshop on Blue Biotechnology addresses the critical need for innovative marine biotechnology solutions in India. With its vast coastline and rich marine biodiversity, India has immense potential to lead in this field, driving sustainable development through environmental conservation, enhanced marine resources, and economic growth. The workshop highlights the latest advancements and opportunities in biotechnology. Aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals and the objectives of the UN Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development, NFCMR, in collaboration with the Ministry of Earth Sciences, reaffirms its commitment to advancing marine research and fostering innovative solutions for sustainable ocean resource management.
In his address to the gathering, Dr. M. Ravichandran, Secretary of the Ministry of Earth Sciences, appreciated the university’s initiative. He stated, "Through this research hub, we have the opportunity to explore the less explored hydrosphere space. Marine environments provide food and numerous energy resources, and we can conduct research and experiments to help society better."
Dr. Mariazeena Johnson, Chancellor of the Sathyabama Institute of Science and Technology, remarked on the institution's achievements. She highlighted their great successes in launching SathyabamaSat, a micro-experimental satellite, in June 2016 and now the opening of the centralized NFCMR hub. Their research team has conducted over 50 ocean research works so far, including the discovery of 12 new species and more than 12 new fish species. She assured that Jeppiaar Fishing Harbour at Muttam, Kanyakumari, will likely become a research port next year to support their research efforts. She also emphasized women's empowerment in her institution, noting that 65% of the staff are women, and 60% of women students and staff members are involved in research work.
The head of NFCMR and Professor Inbakandan explained the exclusive facilities in the lab for marine species research, such as microCT, bioAFM, and confocal microscopy. He also mentioned training women from the Semmancheri locality to cultivate sea urchins, promoting women's employment. He said, "We are in the initial stage of developing absorbable materials to detect microplastics in the sea and surfactants to clean up oil spills, which would be very helpful for incidents like the Ennore oil spill in December 2023." He added that their research work would help identify pesticide levels in the sea, which are a major cause of marine environment damage.
