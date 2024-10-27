Football

Manchester City 1-0 Southampton: Haaland Strikes As The Sky Blues Soar To Top Of Premier League - In Pics

Manchester City are back to the top of the Premier League 2024-25 standings as Erling Haaland netted the only goal in a 1-0 victory over Southampton at the Etihad Stadium on October 26, Saturday. Southampton now sit at the bottom of the table, having earned just one point from their first nine matches. Haaland found the net early just in the fifth minute of the game executing a precise finish from inside the box. It was the first and only goal scored in the match.