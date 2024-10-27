Manchester City 1-0 Southampton: Haaland Strikes As The Sky Blues Soar To Top Of Premier League - In Pics

Southampton's goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, center, makes a save in front of Manchester City's Erling Haaland, right, during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Southampton at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.
Manchester City's Erling Haaland, center left, celebrates with Phil Foden after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Southampton at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.
Manchester City's Erling Haaland, right, scores the opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Southampton at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.
Southampton's Ryan Manning, right, duels for the ball with Manchester City's Rico Lewis, center, and Manchester City's Manuel Akanji during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Southampton at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.
Manchester City's Savinho, front, duels for the ball with Southampton's Flynn Downes during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Southampton at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.
Southampton's head coach Russell Martin, left, speaks with fourth official Sam Allison during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Southampton at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.
Manchester City's Erling Haaland runs with a ripped shirt during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Southampton at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.
Manchester City's Matheus Nunes, right, duels for the ball with Southampton's Kyle Walker-Peters during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Southampton at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.
Southampton's Tyler Dibling, front, duels for the ball with Manchester City's Josko Gvardiol during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Southampton at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.