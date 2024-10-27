Football

Manchester City 1-0 Southampton: Haaland Strikes As The Sky Blues Soar To Top Of Premier League - In Pics

Manchester City are back to the top of the Premier League 2024-25 standings as Erling Haaland netted the only goal in a 1-0 victory over Southampton at the Etihad Stadium on October 26, Saturday. Southampton now sit at the bottom of the table, having earned just one point from their first nine matches. Haaland found the net early just in the fifth minute of the game executing a precise finish from inside the box. It was the first and only goal scored in the match.

Manchester City vs Southampton English Premier League soccer photo gallery_Aaron Ramsdale
EPL 2024-25: Southampton's goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, center, makes a save in front of Manchester City's Erling Haaland | Photo: AP/Darren Staples

Southampton's goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, center, makes a save in front of Manchester City's Erling Haaland, right, during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Southampton at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.

Manchester City vs Southampton English Premier League soccer photo gallery_ Erling Haaland
EPL 2024-25: Manchester City's Erling Haaland, center left, celebrates with Phil Foden after scoring his side's opening goal | Photo: AP/Darren Staples
Manchester City's Erling Haaland, center left, celebrates with Phil Foden after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Southampton at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.

Manchester City vs Southampton English Premier League soccer photo gallery_Erling Haaland
EPL 2024-25: Manchester City's Erling Haaland, right, scores the opening goal | Photo: AP/Darren Staples
Manchester City's Erling Haaland, right, scores the opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Southampton at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.

Manchester City vs Southampton English Premier League soccer photo gallery_Ryan Manning
EPL 2024-25: Southampton's Ryan Manning, right, duels for the ball with Manchester City's Rico Lewis, center, and Manuel Akanji | Photo: AP/Darren Staples
Southampton's Ryan Manning, right, duels for the ball with Manchester City's Rico Lewis, center, and Manchester City's Manuel Akanji during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Southampton at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.

Manchester City vs Southampton English Premier League soccer photo gallery_Savinho
EPL 2024-25: Manchester City's Savinho, front, duels for the ball with Southampton's Flynn Downes | Photo: AP/Darren Staples
Manchester City's Savinho, front, duels for the ball with Southampton's Flynn Downes during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Southampton at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.

Manchester City vs Southampton English Premier League soccer photo gallery_Russell Martin
EPL 2024-25: Southampton's head coach Russell Martin | Photo: AP/Darren Staples
Southampton's head coach Russell Martin, left, speaks with fourth official Sam Allison during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Southampton at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.

Manchester City vs Southampton English Premier League soccer photo gallery_Erling Haaland
EPL 2024-25: Manchester City's Erling Haaland runs with a ripped shirt | Photo: AP/Darren Staples
Manchester City's Erling Haaland runs with a ripped shirt during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Southampton at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.

Manchester City vs Southampton English Premier League soccer photo gallery_Matheus Nunes
EPL 2024-25: Manchester City's Matheus Nunes, right, duels for the ball with Southampton's Kyle Walker-Peters | Photo: AP/Darren Staples
Manchester City's Matheus Nunes, right, duels for the ball with Southampton's Kyle Walker-Peters during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Southampton at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.

Manchester City vs Southampton English Premier League soccer photo gallery_Tyler Dibling
EPL 2024-25: Southampton's Tyler Dibling, front, duels for the ball with Manchester City's Josko Gvardiol | Photo: AP/Darren Staples
Southampton's Tyler Dibling, front, duels for the ball with Manchester City's Josko Gvardiol during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Southampton at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.

