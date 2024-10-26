IMT Ghaziabad Hosted Its Annual Convocation Ceremony For The Class Of 2024, Celebrating Students' Hard Work, Dedication, And Academic Excellence

Shri Kamal Nath, President and Chief Mentor of IMT Ghaziabad, also addressed the graduates, emphasising the importance of continuous learning and community engagement. He stated, “Graduates, today marks a pivotal milestone in your journey. As you prepare to enter the world, remember that your role as a leader should be rooted in collaboration and teamwork, always striving for the greater good. Your decisions and actions carry lasting consequences. As you bid farewell to IMT Ghaziabad, know that your relationship with this institution evolves into a lifelong connection. Stay engaged—not just as alumni but also as mentors and ambassadors of our values. Together, let us cultivate a legacy of ethical leadership and social responsibility that resonates far beyond these walls.”