Shri Ram Mohan Naidu Inaugurates India’s First Aviation Park, Curated By Dr. Masooma Rizvi

The park has a defined path that celebrates major milestones in India's civil aviation history, from early flight successes to modern improvements.

India’s First Aviation Park
Shri Ram Mohan Naidu Inaugurates India's First Aviation Park, Curated By Dr. Masooma Rizvi
Under the visionary leadership of Shri Ram Mohan Naidu, Hon'ble Minister of Civil Aviation, the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) proudly inaugurated India’s first Aviation Park, marking a historic milestone in the nation’s civil aviation journey. Set against the serene backdrop of a tranquil waterbody, the park showcases an impressive collection of aircraft models that narrate India’s evolution of aviation and MoCA’s unwavering dedication to innovation and progress.

India’s First Aviation Park
Dr. Masooma Rizvi, a distinguished art curator, designed and curated the Aviation Park, featuring a backdrop of free-standing architectural columns from each corner of India, celebrating the nation's rich cultural and architectural heritage. This thoughtful design weaves a visual narrative that bridges India’s storied past with its forward-looking aspirations.

“The Aviation Park offers more than just a space for exhibits; it offers an interactive experience connecting individuals to the deep story of our aviation history and cultural legacy." Dr. Rizvi stated. "Through art and culture, we aim to inspire future generations and celebrate our achievements in aviation."

India’s First Aviation Park
The park has a defined path that celebrates major milestones in India's civil aviation history, from early flight successes to modern improvements. This exquisitely constructed walkway features a number of intriguing displays that demonstrate the extraordinary progression of aviation over time. Each section focuses on key technology developments, explaining the manner in which innovations have influenced the industry and transformed the way we travel. The displays promote appreciation for civil aviation's advancements, emphasizing the dynamic character and long-term importance of this vital sector.

India’s First Aviation Park
The park's development focuses on sustainability. The innovative use of bamboo and cane for shaded seating spaces encourages environmentally responsible construction practices, ensuring that the park will serve as a model for future developments. The Aviation Park aims to be a landmark attraction that effortlessly combines India's aviation achievements with its architectural and cultural heritage.

During the inauguration, Shri Ram Mohan Naidu celebrated all stakeholders' collaborative efforts, underlining, "The Aviation Park stands as a testament to India's rising influence in the global aviation landscape." It is a place where innovation and tradition coexist, inspiring all the aviation enthusiasts.”

