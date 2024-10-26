Shri Ram Mohan Naidu Inaugurates India’s First Aviation Park, Curated By Dr. Masooma Rizvi

The park has a defined path that celebrates major milestones in India's civil aviation history, from early flight successes to modern improvements. This exquisitely constructed walkway features a number of intriguing displays that demonstrate the extraordinary progression of aviation over time. Each section focuses on key technology developments, explaining the manner in which innovations have influenced the industry and transformed the way we travel. The displays promote appreciation for civil aviation's advancements, emphasizing the dynamic character and long-term importance of this vital sector.