Cool Cafes In Bangalore To Beat The Summer Heat

This article takes you on a tour of some of the coolest cafes in Bengaluru, each with its characteristic décor and menu, providing you with perfect places for catching respite from the hot sun.

Cool Cafes In Bangalore
In the midst of summertime heat, it is only natural to desire a cool place where one can unwind and restore some energy. From lush green courtyards to modern minimalist spaces, these cafes not only serve scrumptious food and drink but also provide a serene environment to melt the summer heat. From coffee shops to art galleries, to wherever you are looking for a healthy snack, there is a place for everyone. Therefore, let us begin this beautiful experiential journey of these Food streets, nestling at the heart of Bangalore. Enjoy!

Cafe Down The Alley:

info_icon

Location: Banashankari, Bangalore

Ambiance: Known for its lush green courtyard and fairy lights.

Average Cost: ₹700 for two people.

A magical evening under the stars surrounded by greenery and fairy lights, the ambiance of this serene café serves all the ingredients for a fresh mellow evening. Closest you can get to the feel of nature. With a simple and spacious interior, this café raves about its Cold Coffee varieties.

Specialty-

Vietnamese Iced Coffee

Chicken Shawarma

Zoey's Cafe:

info_icon

Location: Sarjapur Road, Bangalore.

Ambiance: Offers a relaxed outdoor patio with fairy lights.

Average Cost: ₹700 for two people

In addition to their signature and refreshing coolers, Zoey’s Café offers a charming and relaxed outdoor patio. The indoor color scheme and calm feel of this place will keep you coming for more.

Specialty-

Watermelon Cooler

Quinoa Salad with a light lemon dressing

Dyu Art Cafe:

info_icon

Location: Koramangala 8th Block, Bangalore.

Ambiance: A serene space showcasing local art.

Average Cost: ₹850 for two people

This Koramangala café is a treat for art lovers in Bangalore city, the reason being their local artworks showcasing. Nonetheless, this place provides a cool and comforting space for the visitors.

Specialties: Cold Brew Coffee and Avocado Toast.

The White Room Coffee & Kitchen:

info_icon

Location: Church Street, Central Bangalore4.

Ambiance: Modern, minimalist space with air conditioning.

Average Cost: ₹1,200 for two people

Elegance is the way around here, located in Church Street this café gracefully features a modern minimalist space with air conditioning. Serving both its interior and exterior, this place has an elite vibe you probably do not want to miss out on.

Specialties: Nitro Cold Brew and Dark Chocolate Cake.

Third Wave Coffee Roasters:

info_icon

Location: Multiple locations including Koramangala and Church Street.

Ambiance: A hotspot for coffee enthusiasts.

For the enthusiasts of Coffee, this HSR layout hotspot serves! As the name suggests, you can never be done with the coffee variety that this coffee haven brings to the table. The place allows customers to customize the strength of their coffees as everyone has some unique preferences to satisfy.

Specialties:

Cold Brew Tower

Smashed Avocado and Feta Toast

Fresh Pressery Cafe at Good Earth:

info_icon

Location: Walton Road, Bangalore8.

Ambiance: Part of the Good Earth store, known for al fresco seating.

Average Cost: ₹900 for two people.

This cafe, part of the Good Earth store, is known for its healthy and delicious cold-pressed juices and smoothies. Their seasonal specials consisting of fresh summer fruits are the most liked dishes by their customers. If you love to feel refreshed by a perfect bowl of seasonal fruits, this is the place for you.

Specialties: Cold-pressed juices, smoothies, and Açai Bowls.

Mudpipe Café:

info_icon

Location: Multiple locations including Cunningham Road and BTM1011.

Ambiance: Beach shack vibe with funky decor.

Average Cost: ₹850 for two people

With a cool funky décor and unique beach shack vibes, this place located on Hosur Road in BTM offers a relaxed atmosphere. Their extensive beverage menu offers refreshing options from Mango lassi to their signature Mudpipe Cooler. If you are a vegetarian and complain about every menu running out of enough Vegetarian options, their menu won’t let you down with popular choices like their Falafel wrap and Paneer Tikka Pizza.

Specialties: Mango Lassi and “Mudpipe Cooler.”

The Teal Door Cafe:

info_icon

Location: Indiranagar, Bangalore.

Ambience: Beautiful outdoor courtyard.

Average Cost: ₹900 for two people

  • Situated in Indiranagar, this charming cafe boasts a beautiful outdoor courtyard which is perfect for escaping the summer heat. The beauty of this simple café can not be missed if you are in the area. Nonetheless, their cold brew coffee varieties with smooth and creamy textures never disappoint.

Specialties: Nitro Cold Brew and Quinoa Salad.

