Cool Cafes In Bangalore To Beat The Summer Heat

In the midst of summertime heat, it is only natural to desire a cool place where one can unwind and restore some energy. From lush green courtyards to modern minimalist spaces, these cafes not only serve scrumptious food and drink but also provide a serene environment to melt the summer heat. From coffee shops to art galleries, to wherever you are looking for a healthy snack, there is a place for everyone. Therefore, let us begin this beautiful experiential journey of these Food streets, nestling at the heart of Bangalore. Enjoy!
Cafe Down The Alley:
Ambiance: Known for its lush green courtyard and fairy lights.
A magical evening under the stars surrounded by greenery and fairy lights, the ambiance of this serene café serves all the ingredients for a fresh mellow evening. Closest you can get to the feel of nature. With a simple and spacious interior, this café raves about its Cold Coffee varieties.
Specialty-
Vietnamese Iced Coffee
Chicken Shawarma
Zoey's Cafe:
Ambiance: Offers a relaxed outdoor patio with fairy lights.
In addition to their signature and refreshing coolers, Zoey’s Café offers a charming and relaxed outdoor patio. The indoor color scheme and calm feel of this place will keep you coming for more.
Specialty-
Watermelon Cooler
Quinoa Salad with a light lemon dressing
Dyu Art Cafe:
Ambiance: A serene space showcasing local art.
This Koramangala café is a treat for art lovers in Bangalore city, the reason being their local artworks showcasing. Nonetheless, this place provides a cool and comforting space for the visitors.
Specialties: Cold Brew Coffee and Avocado Toast.
The White Room Coffee & Kitchen:
Ambiance: Modern, minimalist space with air conditioning.
Elegance is the way around here, located in Church Street this café gracefully features a modern minimalist space with air conditioning. Serving both its interior and exterior, this place has an elite vibe you probably do not want to miss out on.
Specialties: Nitro Cold Brew and Dark Chocolate Cake.
Third Wave Coffee Roasters:
Ambiance: A hotspot for coffee enthusiasts.
For the enthusiasts of Coffee, this HSR layout hotspot serves! As the name suggests, you can never be done with the coffee variety that this coffee haven brings to the table. The place allows customers to customize the strength of their coffees as everyone has some unique preferences to satisfy.
Specialties:
Cold Brew Tower
Smashed Avocado and Feta Toast
Fresh Pressery Cafe at Good Earth:
Ambiance: Part of the Good Earth store, known for al fresco seating.
This cafe, part of the Good Earth store, is known for its healthy and delicious cold-pressed juices and smoothies. Their seasonal specials consisting of fresh summer fruits are the most liked dishes by their customers. If you love to feel refreshed by a perfect bowl of seasonal fruits, this is the place for you.
Specialties: Cold-pressed juices, smoothies, and Açai Bowls.
Mudpipe Café:
Ambiance: Beach shack vibe with funky decor.
With a cool funky décor and unique beach shack vibes, this place located on Hosur Road in BTM offers a relaxed atmosphere. Their extensive beverage menu offers refreshing options from Mango lassi to their signature Mudpipe Cooler. If you are a vegetarian and complain about every menu running out of enough Vegetarian options, their menu won’t let you down with popular choices like their Falafel wrap and Paneer Tikka Pizza.
Specialties: Mango Lassi and “Mudpipe Cooler.”
The Teal Door Cafe:
Location: Indiranagar, Bangalore.
Ambience: Beautiful outdoor courtyard.
Average Cost: ₹900 for two people
Situated in Indiranagar, this charming cafe boasts a beautiful outdoor courtyard which is perfect for escaping the summer heat. The beauty of this simple café can not be missed if you are in the area. Nonetheless, their cold brew coffee varieties with smooth and creamy textures never disappoint.
Specialties: Nitro Cold Brew and Quinoa Salad.
Disclaimer: The above is a contributor post, the views expressed are those of the contributor and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.