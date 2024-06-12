Cool Cafes In Bangalore To Beat The Summer Heat

In the midst of summertime heat, it is only natural to desire a cool place where one can unwind and restore some energy. From lush green courtyards to modern minimalist spaces, these cafes not only serve scrumptious food and drink but also provide a serene environment to melt the summer heat. From coffee shops to art galleries, to wherever you are looking for a healthy snack, there is a place for everyone. Therefore, let us begin this beautiful experiential journey of these Food streets, nestling at the heart of Bangalore. Enjoy!