Chief Minister Shri Sai Seen In The Role Of A Farmer

Shri Sai welcomed the Farming Season by Sowing Seeds in His Farms in Bagiya village. Chief Minister performed Customary Rituals, praying for a Good Harvest.

Chief Minister performed Customary Rituals, praying for a Good Harvest.
Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai, while managing the responsibilities of Chhattisgarh state, is also adeptly handling his familial duties. In preparation for the onset of the monsoon, Shri Vishnu Deo Sai commenced the farming season by sowing seeds in his farms in village Bagiya today. Shri Sai took upon the role of a farmer and sowed paddy seeds with his own hands, thereby upholding tradition.
Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai sowing seeds in his farms in Bagiya village.
In Jashpur and Surguja regions, there exists a tradition among farmers where family members join the head of the family in the ritual of sowing paddy seeds.Upholding this tradition, Chief Minister scattered seeds with his hands into the fields, followed by other family members doing the same.

Chief Minister was seen in traditional farming attire. He wore a turban, carried a basket of paddy seeds, and performed rituals. It is notable that in Jashpur-Surguja region, this ritual is performed before sowing seeds as a prayer for a prosperous crop. Every farmer in the agrarian state of Chhattisgarh has started the preparations for the farming season.

Chief Minister was seen in traditional farming attire.
It is noteworthy that Chief Minister Shri Sai recently held a review meeting with the officials of the Agriculture Department to ensure a better Kharif crop in the state. Chief Minister, who has always been connected to farming, emphasized the need for timely and adequate arrangements of fertilizers and seeds. He instructed the officials to arrange agricultural inputs according to the farmers' needs and to increase productivity through the greater use of technology.

