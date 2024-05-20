Best Testosterone Boosters Explained!

Mounting pressure at work and other responsibilities often makes a man feel drained by the end of the day.

With all the energy drained out, how can any man spend some quality time?

Indeed, it is a distressing issue! That's where the best testosterone boosters for men step in!

Today, testosterone boosters are a go-to for any individual looking to enhance their overall vitality and well-being. Testosterone is an essential element that plays a vital role in muscle growth, energy levels, and general health.

The best testosterone boosters are formulated to aid and potentially increase the body's natural production of testosterone. A thorough understanding of the benefits and proper use of testosterone boosters will help people make informed decisions about including these supplements in their health routine to enhance their physical performance and quality of life.

Testosterone boosters act as that much-needed support that many men want but might not speak of. With the best testosterone boosters as a regular part of your life, you would feel that zeal and enthusiasm coming back that you considered lost a couple of weeks back. Let's explore more about it.

What are Testosterone Boosters?

What are Testosterone Boosters?

Do not confuse the best testosterone boosters with Viagra. It's something more beneficial that adds to the holistic development of a man's health. Besides performing its primary function of boosting testosterone levels in men, such boosters contribute to the holistic development of a man's overall health.

For those behind the cloud, testosterone boosters are supplements that contain a unique and potent mix of various vitamins, minerals, and natural herbs that facilitate increasing your body's capacity to produce more testosterone naturally. Besides such supplements, certain tweaks in your diet and lifestyle can contribute to rising testosterone levels.

The best testosterone boosters sold by renowned companies state that these supplements will aid in building lean muscle mass, enhance drive, and better its overall functioning while promoting your overall health.

Besides Viagra, people often confuse the best testosterone boosters with testosterone therapy. Testosterone therapy comes under professional guidance when a doctor finds lower testosterone levels in an individual's body through concerned blood tests. Prominently known as Androgen replacement therapy in medical circles, men often opt for these to reinstate their 'assumed-lost' manly characteristics. It might come in the form of an injection, a gel, or a patch, unlike the best testosterone boosters, which are normal pills.

Signs of Good Testosterone Levels

Are you confused about having appropriate testosterone levels in your body? Well, certain attributes state that an individual has good testosterone levels;

Increased sperm production

Increased muscle mass and definition

Propelling strength

Better drive

Appropriate development of private parts

Better growth of body, facial, and pubic hair during puberty.

It might lead to hair fall in later stages of life.

Signs of Lower Testosterone Levels

After knowing the signs of high testosterone levels, it becomes necessary to be aware of the vice versa. If you have lower testosterone levels in your body, you might experience the following:

Increased irritation and spiking depression levels.

Dangling breasts or increased size.

Difficulty in gaining muscle mass, but a considerable loss in the same.

Difficulties faced during concentration.

Hot flashes.

Loss of body hair.

Lower libido levels.

Issues like ED.

Sit back and analyze the symptoms or conditions that you might encounter. Even if you find yourself at optimal or moderate testosterone levels, there is no harm in working towards its spike.

List of the Best Testosterone Boosters

Now that you have an idea about the various signs related to testosterone levels, you must want to know more about the best testosterone boosters.

Ever wondered what's the secret behind such testosterone boosters and their efficacy?

Everything depends on the ingredients behind its making. Mother Nature has provided some of the best herbs and natural vitamins to increase our testosterone levels without excessive medication. Let's know the ingredients that are necessary to turn a normal supplement into one of the best testosterone boosters;

Ashwagandha

When it comes to talking about the best testosterone boosters, the conversation can't begin without the mention of Ashwagandha. Also known as Indian ginseng, Ashwagandha has been a constant part of Indian ayurveda over the decades. Its effectiveness ranged across numerous aspects of healthcare, like reducing anxiety, tackling insomnia, and enhancing male fertility. Various research supplemented its advantages.

Research conducted in 2022, including 50 men with lower desire, proved the prowess of Ashwagandha. The study revealed that men who consumed 600mg of Ashwagandha for eight weeks experienced a considerable spike in their testosterone levels and well-being. This completely overshadowed the placebo that claimed to increase drive.

Another study conducted in 2019, including 57 men, found a 15% increase in testosterone levels with the same amount of Ashwagandha mentioned above. In addition, it also highlighted an 18% increase in a male sex hormone named dehydroepiandrosterone sulfate(DHEA-S), running miles ahead of placebo.

D-Aspartic Acid

This natural amino acid is an irreplaceable part of any authentic testosterone booster. A recent study on D-aspartic acid revealed that it contributes towards increasing levels of luteinizing hormone and follicle-stimulating hormones. A combined increase of both results in spiking testosterone levels in the body.

Vitamin D

Have you ever wondered why doctors and elders often ask us to spend time in the sun?

It's because the sun is a natural source of Vitamin D. Regular sunlight exposure helps maintain optimum Vitamin D levels. Nowadays, lower Vitamin D is a common issue among individuals who have less exposure to sunlight, are old enough to move around much, or have a higher body fat percentage. However, this vitamin is crucial for maintaining bone health and optimal harmone levels in a man. It keeps away issues like osteoporosis and depression. There is rampant research stating how increased anxiety and depression levels can lead to higher cortisol and compromised drive. Under such circumstances, Vitamin D becomes a necessity.

While some individuals might need 400-2000 International Units daily, people with severe vitamin D deficiencies might need 60,000 International Units weekly.

Fenugreek

Here comes another popular herbal ingredient that is common in many kitchens. Fenugreek has a proven contribution to increasing testosterone levels in a man's body. A study in 2016 revealed the usefulness of Fenugreek in improving testosterone levels, where men who consumed 600mg of fenugreek for 12 weeks witnessed a higher testosterone level than the rest consuming placebo.

Another study in 2017 included 50 men who consumed 500mg of Fenugreek daily. The results showed that testosterone levels in these men spiked from 46% to 90% in just 12 weeks!

In addition, they experienced better mental alertness and reduced anxiety levels. Isn't that mesmerizing? A 2020 study also supported this fact and gave a reason for Fenugreek's effectiveness. The authors stated that Fenugreek inhibits the breaking down of testosterone by blocking the enzymes responsible for converting it into hormones. Thus, the spiking testosterone levels come naturally. More studies are underway to explore Fenugreek's benefits.

Zinc

Zinc can never be ignored when it comes to bettering your overall health. Medical experts recommend zinc for every other issue humans face, as it controls over 100 chemical processes in the body. Numerous studies found links between Zinc and progressive health.

A 2018 study revealed that lower levels of Zinc in a male body are directly related to compromised testosterone levels. Continued lower levels will have a drastic impact on the individual's fertility and health. A recent review in 2023 reinstated this fact by confirming that zinc deficiency is directly related to reduced testosterone levels, whereas higher levels of zinc traced in the blood produced higher testosterone levels. Who can ignore zinc when reports prove its integration leads to unmatched testosterone levels?

Magnesium

Here comes another marvel in vitamins and minerals that have never-ending benefits for humans. Clinical studies revealed that magnesium contributes to increasing total and free testosterone values.

DHEA

Some of the best testosterone boosters contain DHEA, i.e., dehydroepiandrosterone, which forms inside the adrenal glands. Your body uses this DHEA to create Estrogen and testosterone. However, with age, the DHEA levels start dropping, which automatically affects the testosterone levels in a man. Several clinical trials revealed that authentic DHEA supplements aid in boosting testosterone levels in men. In addition, it helps in mitigating the physical signs of aging, averts issues like ED, and facilitates women to deal with menopause symptoms.

Natural Ways to Boost Testosterone Levels

You cannot simply depend on testosterone booster supplements to spike your testosterone levels. There is always a need to find and explore ways of increasing testosterone levels naturally. Some studies have stated that a higher protein diet would affect an individual's testosterone levels. However, accompanied physical exercises and initiatives can be vital in getting the best benefits. Consider the following tips:

Reduce Alcohol Intake

Is there anything good about alcohol consumption? Research revealed that continued alcohol drinking over time leads to compromised testosterone levels in a man's body. Over time, alcohol consumers start gaining weight and deal with increased fat percentage and lower energy levels.

Proper Sleep Everyday

Sleep is of utmost requirement for any individual, from testosterone levels to overall health. Clinical experts state that sleep is when a person's body heals, replenishes energy, and spikes testosterone levels. You will notice that your prowess stays at its peak during the morning after you wake up in the morning. This happens because your body replenishes the testosterone levels overnight and brings it to its peak.

Research states that after 3 hours of deep sleep, your body produces newer testosterone levels. Compromised sleep will lead to unnatural weight gain, reduced testosterone, increased fatigue and anxiety levels. All of this accumulatively affects your health and well-being.

Tackle your stress

Nothing is a bigger killer than stress in today's time. People across the globe suffer from increased cortisol levels that affect their overall lives. Individuals find it difficult to live peacefully, sustain their health, and maintain their efforts at work or home. Whenever stress levels start spiking, testosterone levels start falling. Increased cortisol levels make an individual overeat and thereby gain weight. Thus, controlling stress levels becomes a necessity.

Exercise well

Doctors and physiotherapists recommend regular exercise for maintaining overall health and well-being. Regular exercise leads to increased testosterone production, allowing enhanced muscle gain. Moreover, dedicated exercise with a proper routine ensures that anxiety never touches you, cortisol levels stay at their lowest, and well-being stays at its peak.

Avoid Smoking

There is nothing good about smoking. Right from cracked lips to affected heart and lungs, smoking ruins it all. Besides affecting your overall health, smoking impacts your sperm health and quality while affecting testosterone levels drastically. Averting smoking will remove the blockages affecting the higher production of testosterone in the body.

A Nutritious Diet

Besides sleep and managing mental health, a nutritious diet is very important. A nutritious diet will ensure your body gets constant protein, vitamins, and other minerals to promote overall well-being. In addition, a diet with higher nutrition will promote your testosterone levels and ensure better sperm health. Ensure you integrate leafy vegetables and fruits, besides other sustainable protein and vitamin sources, into your daily diet.

With natural inclusions and the best testosterone boosters available, there is nothing to stop your spiking testosterone levels. You need to be dedicated to the above tips, along with an authentic source of testosterone boosters, to usher in a healthier life.

However, everything is not a fairy tale when talking about the best testosterone boosters. You must know about the other side of the coin, i.e., possible side effects.

Side Effects of Testosterone Boosters

One of the main issues today is the rampant availability of fake drugs in the market. Numerous brands sell compromised products with harmful ingredients under the banner of "Best Testosterone Boosters for men." Here, some males fall victim to the ploy and use unregistered supplements that might not have authentic lab certifications. Another problem with testosterone-boosting supplements is that they do not come under the jurisdiction of the FDA. Thus, it becomes very difficult to understand the active index of the ingredients or if the supplement contains the said ingredients.

Moreover, certain prescription drugs do not go well with testosterone boosters. Here, you must consult your trusted medical expert and seek their suggestion before consuming any testosterone boosters. Besides these, there are certain side effects that any man must be aware of. Such side effects occur when there is an overdose or the product contains compromised ingredients. Products with authentic certifications and positive reviews won't lead to such side effects upon regulated use.

Excessive doses of zinc can lead to issues like anemia. In addition, its overdose might affect your overall immune system.

Overdose of Vitamin D can lead to confusion, weakness, and indigestion. Clinical experts also caution about possible heart problems and kidney damage.

DHEA often affects your body's good cholesterol and blood pressure levels. Spiking blood pressure can lead to serious heart troubles. For some individuals, unregulated DHEA levels often lead to severe issues like cancer.

Regarding Ashwagandha, some consumers complained about diarrhea and upset stomach. One of the rare side effects is liver damage.

Side Effects of Testosterone Therapy

When it comes to boosting testosterone levels, some individuals consider opting for testosterone therapy. This might include artificial insertion of testosterone through injections or gels. However, there are certain side effects of such testosterone therapy that one must be aware of;

High blood pressure levels

Excessive red blood cells in the body increase the threat of blood clots.

If you have an enlarged prostate, testosterone therapy can promote its further growth. For others, it can cause an enlarged prostate.

Liver damage.

Serious troubles like sleep apnea can prove to be fatal in the long run.

Thus, it seems safe to stick to the natural ways of boosting testosterone levels along with the best testosterone boosters for men available after detailed scrutiny and tests.

Normal Testosterone Levels in Men

One of the primary issues among men is the existing confusion regarding optimal testosterone levels. Here, having adequate clarity about testosterone levels will allow an individual to take appropriate steps for better health. Regarding normal adults, anything above 0.30 nmol/l, along with an optimal range shooting above 0.45 nmol/l, is considered normal.

When a man hits 30 years, the testosterone levels start dropping by 1% yearly. However, this is not much of a concern, as stated by Dr. Luke Pratisides, Lead GP, Numan, who shows how men don't find it difficult to father children even at an older age. However, for some, it might be the cause of worry as numerous older men start facing issues like ED, muscle atrophy, lower stamina, decreased drive, lower energy levels, and mood.

Connection Between Food and Testosterone

As discussed earlier, having a nutritious diet always positively impacts your testosterone levels. Thus, it becomes necessary to understand the haves and have-nots of various food options that might affect or better your health.

Before you consider purchasing the best testosterone boosters, empty your refrigerator of all the carbohydrates, packaged goods, and sweet items. Besides, this junk food is a big no to avert unwanted issues. High carbohydrate and sugar food often leads to increased production of the female hormone named estrogen, which leads to increased belly fat and dangling breasts among men. The belly fat, in turn, produces aromatase, which turns testosterone into estrogen. Thus, it becomes a never-ending cycle.

While there has been minimal proof to support this fact, some clinical experts claim that soy products also affect a man's testosterone levels. Such a concern arose because they contain phytoestrogens. Thus, if you are on a plant-based diet, you might consider reducing the intake of soya milk, tofu, tempeh, etc. However, this is just a precaution, as no definitive proof substantiates the claim.

In addition, consuming loads of desserts and pastries can also be harmful to your testosterone levels. In between all of this, people often miss out on leafy vegetables!

Knowing the non-recommended food items, it's important to find the appropriate options. Following are some of the food options that you must consume to boost your testosterone significantly;

Oily fishes, like sardines, salmons, tuna, etc, are storehouses of protein, zinc, and Vitamin D. Including such nutrients will ensure boosted testosterone levels.

A 2012 study revealed that consuming ginger can improve your testosterone levels. A group of 75 adults consumed ginger for three months only to find their testosterone spiked by 17.7%.

Eggs are an undeniable source. Clinical nutritionist Kim Pearson claimed that egg yolk can lead to boosted testosterone.

Leafy and dark green vegetables contain essential minerals and nutrients for spiking testosterone levels.

A 2013 study revealed that the consumption of extra virgin olive oil for three weeks led to a significant increase in testosterone among men.

Fruits like pomegranates, cherries, and berries can work wonders. A research report revealed that 47% of men suffering from impotence witness significant improvement in their condition upon daily consumption of pomegranate juice.

Red meat can be a great source of zinc, protein, and vitamin D, ensuring better testosterone levels in a man.

Final Thoughts

Are you still worried about lower testosterone levels? All it takes is one informed decision. A proper, healthy diet, accompanied by a healthy lifestyle, can work wonders. On top of that, you can consider the best testosterone boosters for men to fill the existing gaps and reinstate the lost manhood with full glory. It's time to let go of all bad habits and think of a better future for you and your loved one.

FAQs

Are testosterone boosters safe?

The best testosterone boosters with authentic lab reports are safe for human use.

What is harmful to testosterone in men?

Compromised sleep, anxiety, and bad eating habits are the primary reasons for lower testosterone among men.

